WILMINGTON – After getting off to a 1-3 start to the season, the Wilmington High Boys Tennis team has turned their season around in recent weeks, winning five of their last six matches to improve to 6-4 on the season, including winning two of their last three matches this past week with wins over Woburn and Burlington, along with a loss to Lexington.
In their most recent match, a 5-0 blowout win on the road over Woburn on Tuesday, the Wildcats were powered to victory by strong efforts in both singles and doubles, not losing a single set on the day to the Tanners.
In singles play, senior captain Anay Gandhi led the way for the Wildcats with a 6-1, 6-3 victory in first singles, while sophomore Anuj Gandhi took his second singles match by a score of 6-1, 6-2, and fellow sophomore Sidd Karani came out on top in third singles 6-1, 6-1.
“All of our singles players played very well,” Wilmington coach Rob Mailey said. “Anay won his match because he played more patiently than his opponent. His opponent seemed to want to rush through points and that doesn’t work against Anay. Anuj is having a terrific season, and his match was never in doubt. And Sidd has been playing very well for us. He won a couple of big matches this week.”
In doubles play, the Wildcats also swept to victory, with junior Owen Mitchell and sophomore Sarthak Tripathi taking a 6-3, 6-1 win in first doubles.
“They started off a little slow and were up just 3-2 in the first set, and I told them during a break that I felt like they should be winning by a lot more,” Mailey said. “I don’t know if that lit a fire under them, but they pretty much dominated from there.”
In second doubles, the combination of freshman Nick DiGiovanni and sophomore Mantvydas Banevicius also pulled out a straight set victory. It was the varsity debut for the duo, and they took full advantage o their opportunity.
“For their first varsity match, they could not have played any better,” Mailey said. “They out positioned their opponents and they were very composed. They played very well.”
The day before, in a home match against Burlington, the Wildcats had also played very well, earning a 3-1 win in a rain shortened match that had actually started the week before, but had been delayed by rain at that time as well.
It was well worth the wait for the Wildcats, who battled their way through several long and intense matches on their way to victory, led by a strong effort by all three singles players.
Anay Gandhi once again took home the win in first singles by a score of 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, while Anuj Gandhi took second singles by a score of 7-6, 6-4.
Mailey has been thrilled with the play of both of his top two singles players, not just in this match, but all season long.
“Anay is not only a brilliant first singles player, but he is also one of the best captains I have had in 25 years,” Mailey said. “He leads by example. He didn’t have his best day on Monday, but he gutted it out and found a way to win. He stayed very composed. To win a match like that is very impressive.
“The compete level in Anuj’s match was very high. It was a really good tennis match, and both players played very well, but Anuj seemed to raise his play and play better on the biggest points.
Karani clinched the victory for the Wildcats in third singles with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 victory.
“Sidd just outlasted his opponent,” Mailey said. “It was a marathon match, but Sidd’s fitness really helped him. He just had more left in the tank than his opponent at the end of the match. Burlington’s number three is a very strong player, but Sidd took his game to the next level. I was very proud of him.”
The two wins over Freedom Division opponents keeps the Wildcats alive in their quest to repeat as Freedom Division champions, with a loss to Wakefield earlier in the season standing as their only league loss. They will face off against Wakefield in a rematch next Monday.
“I think we are starting to turn a corner,” Mailey said. “The guys have become mentally much tougher, and have been playing much better.”
The Wildcats will be back in action on Thursday, when they host Belmont, before taking to the road to take on non-league rival Austin Prep on Friday and them the big Wakefield matchup next Monday, with all matches starting at 4:00 pm.
GIRLS TENNIS
The Wilmington High Girls Tennis team is still in search of their first win of the season, and they came ever so close to getting it on Tuesday afternoon in a 3-2 loss at home to Middlesex League Freedom Division rival Woburn.
The Wildcats got wins on the day from senior Alyssa Fricia in second singles, as well as the duo of sophomores Madison Benoit and Sophia LaVita in first doubles.
Fricia dominated her opponent in her match, rolling to a 6-2, 6-2 victory to improve her record to 5-3 on the season. It was just the latest in a series of impressive matches on the season for Fricia, whose competitive nature has helped lead her to several victories.
“Alyssa has been outstanding for us. She has been doing a great job,” Wilmington coach Matt Hackett said. “She played great today. She is playing with a lot of fire and a lot of passion. Today, she lost two games, and she was upset she lost those two games. She was controlling points from the start, and she played smart tennis.”
While Fricia rolled to victory, Benoit and LaVita grinded out a hard fought marathon match to win 4-6, 7-6 (10-8), 18-16, as they played the third set as a tiebreaker since the overall match had already been decided at that point. The pair played what was likely their best match of the season and came away with a thrilling victory.
“That was a great match. Both teams played at a very high level, with good services and good volleys and good athleticism on both sides,” Hackett said. “Madison was tracking balls like I have never seen her before. It really came down to them just outlasting their opponent’s and they were able to come out on top. It was one of the most exciting matches I have been involved with in a long time.
Hackett is hoping that their win can propel both Benoit and LaVita as well as the rest of the team to bigger and better things the rest of the way.
“Without a doubt, that was a great win, especially after losing the first set to come back the way they did was huge,” Hackett said. “It was not just an important lesson for them, but for the team as well. To know that you can come back like that and come away with a win is important. It was a good individual win, but it was good for the team as well. They were very mentally tough and it was a huge win for them.”
In third singles, junior Carolyn Hass-Timm came up just short, but put up a great battle in falling by a score of 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.
“Carolyn didn’t play all that great in the first set, but she started to find her groove in the last couple of games, and that carried over to the second set where she won going away,” Hackett said. “It seemed like things were trending in her direction in the third set. She was up 4-1, but the other girl, to her credit found another gear.
“It was a tough loss for Carolyn, but when she came off the court, I told her that win or lose, I feel like this could be a season changing match for her. She played her best tennis of the season in the second set, and that will help her going forward.”
With the loss, the Wildcats fell to 0-9 on the season, but with most of their Liberty Division matches behind them, and several Freedom Division matches still ahead, Hackett sees some opportunities for his team to get in the win column.
“We should be pretty competitive from here on out,” Hackett said. “We are looking forward to getting a second shot at some of the teams we lost to earlier in the season, now that we are playing much better. There are some opportunities out there for us to get our first team win and also for some individuals to get wins as well.”
The Wildcats will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Liberty Division rival Belmont, before returning home to take on Freedom Division rival Wakefield on Monday, with both matches starting at 4:00 pm.
BOYS LACROSSE
A pair of one goal games led to a 1-1 week for the Wilmington High Boys Lacrosse team, as they suffered a hard fought 9-8 loss at home last Wednesday to Wakefield, before coming out on top in a 7-6 thriller over Stoneham last Friday in a road game.
In the win over Stoneham, the Wildcats were led to victory by three goals from senior Gavin Erickson as well as some solid goaltending from junior Owen White. The Wildcats also got some strong defensive play from sophomore Robert Cyr.
Wilmington led 7-4 in the fourth quarter before Stoneham fought back to close within one, but the Wildcats held off the Stoneham surge to come away with the win.
“Give Stoneham credit, they kept battling, but we made some key defensive stops down the stretch,” Wilmington coach Jeff Keefe said. “Owen was solid in net for us and we played solid defense up and down the field.”
Two days before, the Wildcats had been on the opposite end of a one goal game, dropping a tight 9-8 decision to Wakefield despite two more goals from Erickson and two from junior Nathan Alberti.
This time it was the Wildcats who were down by three goals in the fourth, trailing 9-6, before fighting back to get within one goal.
“We kept knocking on the door, but we just couldn’t get one more,” Keefe said.
With a 3-5 record at this point, the Wildcats will be looking to pick up a few more wins in the second half of the season as they try to secure a spot in the state tournament. Keefe is confident that if his team continues to play the way they have in the past couple of games, the wins should start to come their way.
“Wakefield and Stoneham were our two best games of the year and it started with a great week of practice,” Keefe said. “As we get more and more experience we are getting better and better and finding ourselves in more competitive situations.
“We are playing good lacrosse and the team is really building off each other’s energy. We are playing with a lot of intensity and if we keep doing that, I think we will be fine regardless of who we face.”
The Wildcats will be back in action on Friday when they travel to Middlesex League rival Woburn at 5:00 pm, before staying on the road to take on Middlesex League rival Watertown on Monday, starting at 4:30.
