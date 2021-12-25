LYNNFIELD - The Wilmington High Boys Basketball team got off to a hot start on Monday night in their non-league matchup with Lynnfield, outscoring the Pioneers 31-8 in the first half, and they never looked back, coasting to a 62-42 win to improve their record on the season to 3-1.
It was the second win in a row for the Wildcats, who last Friday night had gotten off to a bit of a slow start on the road against Middlesex League Freedom Division rival Stoneham before coming back for a 63-56 victory.
There was no slow start in this one for the Wildcats, who dominated from start to finish, led by 22 points from senior Tommy Mallinson, 13 from senior Luke Murphy and 12 from sophomore Ben Marvin.
"We had talked about how we did not get off to the best start on Friday night against Stoneham, so we wanted to come out and play well from the start," Wilmington coach Dennis Ingram said.
And that they most certainly did, with the hot shooting of Mallinson leading the way, while the Wildcats also played tremendous defense, particularly in the first half.
"We were able to come out and press them," Ingram said. "We had started that in the second half against Stoneham, and then we were able to come out from the start with it tonight, and the kids just got it, and they played really well."
In addition to Mallinson and Murphy, who had 13 points of his own, the Wildcats also got 12 points from Marvin, who has worked his way into the starting lineup as just a sophomore and had scored in double digits in all three games, including ten in the Wildcats previous game against Stoneham.
"We were able to keep a bigger roster this year because of the six quarter rule, with the thinking behind it that it would be good for these kids to get to practice with varsity and see that kind of competition every day," Ingram said. "Ben kind of hit the ground running and was very good in our scrimmages. He just kept getting better and better. And then Willie Stuart got hurt and Ben stepped in and he hasn't looked back. he has improved in every aspect of his game."
***
Marvin was just one of many key contributors to the Wildcats 63-57 road win over Stoneham last Friday night. The Wildcats trailed in the one 29-24 at the half before putting together an outstanding second half performance, outscoring the Spartans 21-5 in the third quarter on their way to the victory.
"It wasn't that we weren't playing well in the first half, but Stoneham is a tough place to play and we just couldn't get our shots to fall," Ingram said. "Stoneham went on a run towards the end of the half and we fell behind, but we reset at halftime and came out focused in the second half, which was great to see. Stoneham punched us in the face a little bit, but it was great to see our response. We came out in the second half reenergized and played really well."
In addition to Marvin's ten points, the Wildcats also got a game high 19 points from Mallinson, as well as ten each from junior Gavin Erickson and senior Tyler Rourke, as well as seven points from Murphy.
"I don't know if I have ever had a game where we had five guys score in double digits, and we were really close to doing that," Ingram said. 'The key was we were moving the ball so well and the kids were working so well together. It was really good to watch."
***
The Wildcats won in a blowout in their season opener, routing non-league rival Pioneer Charter by a score of 78-39 on Monday night. The Wildcats, who led 40-21 at the half, were led by 36 points by senior Tommy Mallinson, who had eight three pointers on the night.
Wilmington also got eight points from sophomore Austin Harper, while fellow sophomore Ben Marvin and senior Luke Murphy had seven each and senior Will Doucette had six.
“We have a really good group. When the starters were in the game, the guys on the bench were jumping up and down and cheering them on,” Ingram said. “And then later in the game when the starters were on the bench, it was the same. Everyone is pulling in the same direction.”
The Wildcats followed up their season opening win with a hard fought 55-46 loss to Middlesex League rival Wakefield on Tuesday night despite getting a team high 15 points on five three pointers by Marvin, while Mallinson chipped in with 11 points. The Wildcats trailed 24-21 at the half.
“The game was close throughout,” Ingram said. “We had some really good portions of the game where we were able to move the ball and attack space. We also had some moments where we were stuck in the sand a little bit.”
The Wildcats were back in action on Wednesday night when they traveled to Watertown, with results of that game not available as of the Town Crier's press time. They will return home next Tuesday when they host Lynnfield at Cushing Gymnasium in a rematch of Monday's game.
