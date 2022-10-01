As we publish an updated story on how our collegiate athletes are doing in their various sports, this week's column centers around two sets of siblings, Connor and Emily Hill and then Shane and Tyler Roberts.
GOLF
On the links for a second-consecutive day, the Manhattanville College men's golf team was in action last Monday afternoon at the Farleigh Dickinson University Fall Invitational. Competing at the Par 72, 6,514 yard Mendham Golf & Tennis Club, the Valiants took third place in the 15 team event, finishing with a score of 325 (+37). Connor Hill of Wilmington, who graduated from Arlington Catholic, then rounded out the top foursome for the Valiants, tying for 27th with a score of 85 (+13). Hill birdied on the opening hole and sunk nine pars.
The day before at the Yeshiva University Skyline Invitational, Manhattanville finished fourth as a team and Hill tied for 13th overall, shooting an 84 (+13).
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Connor’s sister, Emily Hill, a former Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year, has helped the Colby-Sawyer (4-2) women's tennis team stay undefeated in Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) with a 9-0 win over Albertus held on Sunday. Emily picked up a big win in No. 2 singles winning by a 6-0, 6-1 final.
On the season, Hill has a record of 4-2, which includes the same 2-1 marks at both second and third singles, while she has also won four straight matches.
FOOTBALL
The great story continues for Shane Roberts. Now a sophomore at Nichols College, he blossomed his senior year at WHS after several inconsistent seasons and he continues to flourish for the Bisons, who are 3-1 with wins over Westfield State (30-29), Dean (71-55) and the Coast Guard Academy (37-33), while losing this past weekend to Hartwick (28-20). He has appeared in all four games as a linebacker, has five solo tackles, six assist-tackles and one fumble recovery.
The Merrimack College Football team rebounded after its opening season loss with a win over Assumption (45-17), an overtime loss to Harvard (28-21) and then they defeated Delaware State this past weekend, 26-13. Captain Tyler Roberts had two catches for 16 yards in the loss to Harvard and on the season he has four catches for 39 yards.
The Curry Football team also rebounded losing its first two games of the season including the second one to Coast Guard Academy, 22-16, by defeating Dean (33-25) and Hilbert (49-9). Junior defensive back Bailey Smith has appeared in all four games with 12 tackles, six assist-tackles as well as a forced fumble and fumble recovery. Freshman Pedro Germano saw action for the first time this past weekend as a defensive back and he had one solo tackle and one assist-tackle.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
The No. 17 ranked Notre Dame University Women's Soccer team fell to 8-2-0 on the season on Sunday with a 3-1 loss to Pitt. Wilmington's Olivia Wingate assisted on the lone goal of the game, too four shots and landed one on net.
On the season, Wingate has appeared in all ten games, is tied for the team lead in goals with six and leads the team in total points with 14, which includes a pair of helpers.
Notre Dame started the season out with a 7-0 record including wins over Marquette, Western Michigan, St. Louis, Illinois, Wisconsin, Purdue and Ohio and since then have gone 1-2 with a 1-0 thrilling win over Virginia, but losses to Clemson and now Pitt.
Notre Dame's next game is Thursday at Boston College – the Town Crier will be covering that game so look for a full coverage in next week's edition.
Senior captain Thea Alberti has started five games this season for Colby-Sawyer, which includes scoring two goals in a 6-0 win over NVU-Johnson back on September 14. A midfielder, Alberti now has found the back of the net four times in his career.
Freshman Jenna Sweeney has appeared in all eight games for Bridgewater State University, starting four between midfield and defense. She picked an assist an earlier season 6-1 win over Salve Regina. On the season, she has five shots on net. The Bears are 5-2-1 thus far on the season.
Another freshman Kaitlyn Maguire, has started 7-of-the-8 games for St. Thomas-Aquinas College. A defender, she has registered four shots on net, while the team is currently 2-6 on the season with wins over Alliance University and State Island.
Tess O'Connell has appeared in all ten games for the University of Rhode Island (1-5-4) and has put nine shots on net.
FIELD HOCKEY
On Saturday, the Johnson & Wales Women's Field Hockey team defeated Simmons, 2-1, to remain perfect on the season at 7-0. Graduate student Jillian Miele of Wilmington, scored her eighth marker of the season and was the only tally of the opening stanza and gave JWU a 1-0 lead. On the season, she leads the team in goals (8), assists (5), points (21), shots (46) and shots on goal (43) and three game winning goals.
Regis College improved to 2-0 in the GNAC, defeating conference rival Dean College, 4-0, in Great Northeast Athletic Conference field hockey action Saturday at Regis Stadium. Jocelyn White (Wilmington, Mass.) and Sarai Velez (Everett, Mass.) split time in net to earn the shut out.
On the season, White has played in five games, making 20 saves, has won both of the team's games and has posted a GAA of 2.95.
VOLLEYBALL
The Worcester State Volleyball claimed a victory to kick off the homecoming weekend with a 3-1 (25-12, 25-20, 17-25, 27-25) win over the Fitchburg Falcons Friday Night at Parkinson Gymnasium. Junior Maeve Cadogan contributed with a team high four blocks, four digs and seven kills. On the season, the middle blocker has 54 kills, three aces, 35 digs and 17 blocks.
