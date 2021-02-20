WILMINGTON – Back on February 28, 2012, former Wilmington High School Athletic Director unveiled a new “1,000 point flag” in the old gymnasium during halftime of the boys basketball game against Billerica. It was a special evening and celebration as at the time three of the four people who had achieved it were on hand to be recognized for the incredible accomplishment.
Five years later, Harrison did it again, this time honoring the fifth player to do it, Connor Bennett. A member of the UMass-Lowell men's team at the time, it was difficult for Bennett to find the time to get to a Wildcat game, hence the two years. He was able to make it — along with his entire UML team — and he was honored before the crowd, while, Harrison had his named added to the flag along with the previous members Winston Fairfield, Mike Lombard, Eric Swiezynski and Ashley Vitale.
Harrison has since retired but that same flag hangs in the new gymnasium. And now first-year Athletic Director Mia Muzio will have to plan a day in the future to recognize the newest addition to that elite class: Kylie DuCharme.
On Saturday, the Wilmington High senior scored 25 points and added 15 rebounds to help the 'Cats defeat Stoneham 45-31 in a Middlesex League Freedom Division game played at SHS.
She entered the contest needing 20 points and 17 rebounds and she surpassed both categories with flying colors, getting her 1,000th point late in the second quarter and her 1,000th point late in the third quarter.
She joins Vitale as the second player in the history of the girls' program to surpass 1,000 points and the first player to reach 1,000 rebounds. The Town Crier did extensive research on the rebound mark and it would seem that Vitale reached approximately 850 in her excellent career.
The numbers for other previous dominating rebounders don't appear to come close to that elite 1,000 number.
DuCharme now becomes the sixth player in the history of the high school to reach 1,000 points with Fairfield (Class of 1959), Lombard (88), Swiezynski (2001), Vitale (2007) and Bennett (2015).
Ironically, all six players scored in their 1,000th point in a road game. Fairfield scored his during a 44-point night against Burlington. Lombard is the only one of the six to do it as a junior and he did it in away game at Chelmsford in 1987. Swiezynski and Vitale did it while Wilmington was competing in the Cape Ann League, Eric at Hamilton-Wenham and Ashley at Manchester-Essex. Bennett did his late in the fourth quarter of his final game of his high school career, a playoff loss to Marblehead.
Ironically again, the day that Fairfield, Swiezynski and Vitale were honored by the packed house (remember those days?) – as Lombard was coaching Littleton Boys team at the time and had a game – DuCharme turned 11 years old, with her birthday date of February 28th.
On that night, Fairfield was the first member to be introduced and no one could miss him. Standing at 6-feet-11 inches, he graduated in 1959 after playing for the late Hall of Famer Fred Bellissimo. During his senior year at WHS, he averaged 40 points a game, yes 40. He was named the Merrimack Valley Conference MVP, was a Lowell Sun All-Star, a Boston Globe All-Scholastic and finished that season scoring 558 points which still stands today as a MVC league record for one season. During his senior year he scored 50 points in a game, also a record that still stands, both in the league and at WHS.
“I am really honored,” said Fairfield during that evening. “When I got the phone calls from Ed Harrison and Jack Cushing and they asked me to participate, I said gladly, anything to give back to the school that gave me my education and helped me fulfill some of my dreams.
“I was fortunate enough to get an athletic scholarship and was fortunate enough to be the first New Englander to play in the Big-10 Conference and that’s all because of the people that helped me here at this high school. I just got tremendous support from the student-body, from the faculty, from my coaches and teammates and I’ll never forget that.”
While at Indiana University, Fairfield was named an All-League Big-10 player, and was also on the All-American Honor Roll. After college he became an educator and most recently retired as the principal of King Philip Regional High School, serving that position for 15 years. In 2017, Fairfield passed away.
While Fairfield dominated the floor and the glass, so did another Big Man, in Lombard. The 6-foot-8 center, came onto the Wildcat scene as a freshman where the team finished 1-19 and two years later he helped the Wildcats win a Merrimack Valley Conference title.
During his senior season he was selected as the MVC Most Valuable Player as well as both a Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic, while he was also named the Lowell Sun’s Player of the Year three times.
In addition to those accolades, he received many others during his senior year including winning the Ed Lynch Memorial Sportsmanship Award, the WHS Cushing Memorial Award for sportsmanship, scholarship and athletic ability, the WHS Army Reserve National Scholar Athlete Award, while he was also named to the MBCA Academic All-State Basketball team.
Lombard went on to have a terrific career at Dartmouth College, including setting a school record with eight steals in a game against Cornell, while he also was named the Team’s MVP and was named to the Ivy League’s Honor Roll during the 1991-’92 season, his final year.
He coached 12 years at Littleton High, finishing with an overall record of 163-102, winning three Mid-Wach League Championship titles and the Division 3 Central Mass Championship in 2013.
It took 13 years before Swiezynski accomplished the feat. He played all four years on the Wildcats’ varsity squad and during his freshman year he had the distinction of not only starting but starting with his brother Scott, and another brother tandem Jeff and Darren Arciero. The four of them helped lead the Wildcats to their first ever Cape Ann League title.
A year later, Swiezynski broke his wrist and the team missed out on the playoffs, before he came back during his junior and senior seasons to lead the team to the Division 3 North Quarterfinal rounds. He averaged 22 points per game during his final two seasons, was named the Cape Ann League Player of the Year twice, was named a Boston Globe and Herald All-Scholastic, was nominated for the McDonald’s All-Star Game and finished his career with 1,088 points.
“It’s amazing to be he here and to be honored,” he said back on that evening. “It’s been eleven years and it’s gone by so fast and it’s so great to come back. I was so happy to have Joe (Maiella) present me with the plaque — it was just a great honor.”
The third person to be honored that night was Vitale, who easily could have scored her 1,000th point as a junior, but was such an elite teammate, that she made sure that her assists piled up instead of her points. She ended her career with 1,137 points.
She was named both a Cape Ann League All-Conference player and Lowell Sun All-Star three times, was named the League’s MVP her senior season, was named a Globe and Herald All-Scholastic.
Vitale was most known for helping turn the program around. The Wildcats advanced to the Division 3 North Sectional Final for the first time in the program’s history during her senior season — and haven't returned there, although DuCharme has helped the program reach the semi-finals twice in three years.
Both Swiezynski and Vitale also reached the 1,000 point plateau in college at St. Michael’s and Endicott, respectively.
Back in 2019, Vitale was inducted into the WHS Hall of Fame, following Swiezynski who was inducted in 2012.
You would think in the near future, well in 2025 and 2031, the Hall of Famers of Fairfield, Lombard, Swiezynski and Vitale, will have company when Bennett is eligible in 2025 and DuCharme in 2031.
