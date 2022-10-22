LOWELL — This past Sunday, many Tewksbury and Wilmington locals took part in the 34th Baystate Marathon held in Lowell, a prestigious and nationally recognized race that attracted 1,720 runners between the marathon, half marathon, and half marathon relay.
In particular, Peabody resident and Wilmington native Dan Vassallo had himself a record-breaking day. Vassallo was the first place finisher out of 887 other runners competing when the race started at the Tsongas Center.
“I love this race,” said Vassallo to the Lowell Sun. “I said for a long time that if you get the right day here you can really hammer. We got the right day.”
It is safe to say it was the right day for Vassallo, as he finished more than six minutes before the second place finisher. To top off his day, Vassallo set a Baystate Marathon record with his time of 2:19:45.0.
The previous record holder was held by Billerica native Dave Dunham in 1998 where he posted a 2:21:36. Coming into the day, Vassallo admits he was there with that goal in mind.
“I knew the race record wasn’t too far out of my wheelhouse, but I really thought (defending champion) Sam (Fazioli) was going to have it. That’s kind of why I’m here, but I’m glad that at least one of us got it,” said Vassallo in the same Sun interview.
Vassallo was honored to pass Dunham, as they are close friends due to his Billerica ties.
“Dave is also an awesome runner,” said Vassallo to the Sun. “He’s a Billerica boy and a good dude. If I can still be in the game the way he is at his age then good for me.”
Vassallo, 37, is a very accomplished runner, and it all started at Wilmington High School where he graduated in 2003.
In 2018, he finished 10th overall in the 122nd Boston Marathon out of 125,742 runners, and was the first Massachusetts finisher. He won the 2014 Philadelphia Marathon in 2014, as well as finishing 41st in the US Olympic Trials in 2016. Vassallo is proud to add another accomplishment to his successful career.
The marathon and half marathon was also home to many other locals on Sunday.
Tewksbury residents in the marathon included: Nichole Staude (130th, 3:07:56.7), Jake Aquino (156th, 3:11:22.0), Zach Matthews (167th, 3:13:35.6), Colleen Campbell (453rd, 3:49:14.1), and Jeff Todd (824th, 5:16:38.8).
Wilmington residents included Ben Maynard (123rd, 3:07:36.2), Tom O’Shea, (200th, 3:20:31.0), Melissa Gavegnano (674th, 4:24:43.1), and Kyle Ritson (893rd).
In the half marathon, Tewksbury residents who competed included: Lucas Parsons (17th, 1:15:56.5), Trish Bourne (125th, 1:37:48.0), Evan Gogonis (215th, 1:46:06.0), Richard Dumas (292nd, 1:53:52.2), Goutam Chalasani (330th, 1:56:46.7), Dan Ziniti (383rd, 2:02:15.3), Alyssa Mooney (390th, 2:02:50.1), Valerie Porter (549th, 2:16:17.5), Kim O’Hanlon (550th, 2:16:17.3), Paul Wild (773rd, 3:33:54.9), and Amanda Beausoleil (787th).
Sirrah Dobbert (656th, 2:28:32.4), a Wilmington resident, also crossed the finish line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.