WILMINGTON – This year marks the 28th annual Wilmington Town Crier Male Athlete of the Year. Of the previous picks, there's nine who are already inducted into the WHS Hall of Fame, and there's two on the list who went on to play at a Division 1 collegiate program and a handful of honorees who went on to play at a Division-2 collegiate program, including last year's selection Gavin Erickson, who is playing lacrosse at Seton Hill University in Pennsylvania.
This year's choice, Nathan Alberti may not have the accolades and accomplishments that some of the others earned during their careers, but is one of the selected few who will play at a Division 2 college program next year. Like his buddy Erickson, Alberti has received a partial athletic scholarship to play lacrosse at St. Anselm College. He will become the second member of his family to compete at the New Hampshire school as his older brother Garrett is a current member of the ice hockey team.
If you ask Nate, going to St A's had nothing to do with older brother, but getting involved with lacrosse and ice hockey had everything to do with Garrett.
“He started playing hockey first and I did whatever he did (as a kid). He started playing hockey so I joined hockey. He started lacrosse and then I joined lacrosse. I was always a lot better in lacrosse than he was so maybe that's why I like it so much because I'm finally better than him at something,” said Nate with a laugh.
The two of them are the younger brothers to older sister Thea, who just wrapped up a great soccer career at Colby-Sawyer, where she served as a captain, was named to the Senior Bowl and to the All-Region Third Team.
“It was fun growing up with them. I always wanted to play hockey with my brother and whatever he did, I tried to do. Our styles are really opposite. He's more of a playmaker and I like scoring,” said Nate. “We all get along, we're all pretty similar. We're all competitive, very competitive. My sister might be the most competitive out of all of us. Maybe not anymore, but at the time when she was in high school, she definitely was.”
While Thea and Garrett are known more for being play-makers, Nate is a scorer. This past winter, he led the boys hockey team in scoring with 9 goals and 7 assists, which included a four-goal game in the team's overtime win over Melrose. Then in the spring, he broke what's believed to be a WHS Boys Lacrosse program record with 63 goals in a season. He was instrumental in the team's historical season, which included a dramatic come from behind state tournament win over Groton-Dunstable, the first playoff win in program history, before losing to Hanover in the second round.
Before the lacrosse season started, Alberti, a junior at the time, was named one of the three captains, along with Erickson and Jon Rhind, another senior who has since graduated.
“I think they all contribute in different ways,” said head coach Jeff Keefe to the Town Crier's Mike Ippolito before the season. “Gavin and Berti definitely lead by example and making sure they work well with each other and lead the players on the field. John is a little more vocal for us. He does a great job of getting the guys fired up and motivated. Their combined strengths and what they can contribute makes for a great trio of captains, so we definitely want to watch them lead and have them take us to the next level.”
That he/they did.
A SPECIAL SEASON
In 2021, the boys' lacrosse team started out 0-6 during the abbreviated COVID season, only to turn things around and finish 5-7 overall. Almost the same thing happened this past year. The 'Cats started out 0-3 and 1-4 before completely turnings around and finishing the regular season with a 9-9 overall record.
“We always have a tough start playing those teams from (the Liberty Division). Some of those teams that we play against are really good. We had a couple of real good players who really moved the ball good. I think we were 1-4 to start the season and then we ended the season at .500,” said Alberti.
Throughout the winning streak, the team's offense was running much better with Erickson and Michael Lawler, and defensively Bobby Cyr and Owen Mitchell were holding down the fort. Meanwhile No. 16 seemed to get sneak his way into becoming the team's main threat offensively.
“Our offense was really run through Lawler and Gavin,” he said, before later on in the conversation adding that he's excited about this upcoming season with Lawler returning. “Lawler is just such a great athlete. He's obviously good in football and I don't know how good he is in basketball, but lacrosse is his best sport. He's really good.”
Finishing 9-9, the 'Cats drew the No. 19 seed in the Division 3 statewide tournament. The previous state tournament appearance for Wilmington came back in 2013, when the 'Cats were eliminated in the first round by Holliston.
“Going into that game, we knew that we were the lower seed, but we thought that we were the better team. We played the worst first half that we could have played – all season, it was the worst,” recalled Alberti. “No one could do anything and nobody could score. At halftime we just realized that this is it and we needed to really pick it up. Then we just went out there and scored I think eight straight goals – 10-8 final.”
Wilmington trailed 7-2 at the half before putting it all together in the second half.
Of the eight straight goals, Albert scored the sixth, seventh and eighth ones for 'Cats – all but putting the team on his back in the comeback.
“We were a man-up and down 8-5, (and I scored on a) wide open step down. The second one was off a rebound from Gavin's shot and then it was a dip and drop on the third one,” said Alberti.
Wilmington added two more goals for the win, including Erickson getting the final one in the final seconds, giving the 'Cats the dramatic comeback win, but making program history.
“It’s not just me. It’s nice to be know that Gavin will set up a play or something and give me a wide open shot, or I will make a play and give Lawler a wide open shot,” Alberti said to Ippolito back in June. “Me, Mike and Gavin work really well together, setting each other up for wide open shots, so that is fun.
“That was great to be a part of, especially with the way we came back. You never want to be down like that, and we wanted to keep our season going, especially against a team that we felt like we should beat. It was a great win.”
Alberti added a few more goals in the loss to Hanover, giving him 63 on the season.
“I'm good friends with (former standout player) Ben Wright and he had 54 or 55 so once I got to 56 I knew that I had it, from what I've been told anyway,” said Alberti. “I ended up with 63 goals. It was great, at least thinking that I had some kind of school record is pretty cool.”
A short time after that Hanover loss, Alberti was playing for his Club team HGR out of North Andover when he started to get some notice.
“I play Club Lacrosse in the fall and the summer, and we had a tournament during the summer out in Pennsylvania and I saw St. Anselm (coaches) were on the sidelines for all three of my games,” he said. “They approached me and then everything worked out. I'm so pumped about it and stress free now. I don't have to worry about any of that anymore.”
STARTS AND STOPS
Last year's WHS Boys Hockey season was up and down. The 'Cats struggled to score and struggled to win. Wilmington finished the regular season with a 6-13-1 record. Of the six wins, two of them Alberti was the offensive star in, including netting all four goals, including the game winner in overtime, against Melrose, and then ending with a goal and an assist in a blowout win over Matignon. Alberti finished the season with a team leading 16 points, including 9 goals and 7 assists.
“Last year we had a lot potential than what we did and won just six games. We definitely had more potential than how we played,” said Alberti. “This year I think we're playing up to our potential, at least so far as we've only had two games and we had a really good game against Arlington. I think this year we're going to do a lot better because we're playing up to our potential. Last year we still had a good time.
“I think (part of our problem) was we got star struck. A lot of our top (players) were first-year varsity guys, so everyone did get experience from last year, so hopefully we can run with that this year.”
While the 'Cats went through their share if frustrations, certainly the Melrose win at home before a large crowd, was something Alberti will always remember.
“Melrose game was so much and I won't forget that. It was just awesome, especially to do that at home. Just to score once is awesome and so much fun, but (to score four), I don't know, it was just a great day,” he said.
Despite the 6-13-1 regular season record, Wilmington qualified as the No. 23 seed in the Division 2 statewide tournament and were defeated by a much better, Newburyport team, 3-0.
“We definitely had a lot of chances (to score) – nothing too pretty and a lot of rebound (chances). I had a breakaway and didn't score, so we definitely had a lot of opportunities but just couldn't score,” he said.
Heading into this season, Alberti was named the lone captain of the team. At the time of the interview, the 'Cats were 0-2, losing to Reading and Arlington. At that point, he didn't have a goal to chat about, but knows they'll be coming because of his two linemates.
“I love playing with (Matt) O'Brien and Mike (Daniels). I think we will find the back of the net a lot. We had a couple of scrimmages and our line was scoring a lot. We didn't score against Arlington or Reading, but I think we will score soon,” he said.
Alberti certainly expects to score or assist on his share of goals this season, and so is head coach Steve Scanlon.
“Nate's a veteran player. He has good offensive natural instincts and has a good Hockey-IQ,” said Scanlon. “He's an elusive skater and is going quicker than you think. He has a big long, powerful stride. He has a good shot and he knows what he is doing around the net. He's been a good kid for us and he works hard.
“The kids named him the lead captain so they think a lot of him too. He's a good player to have. He scored some big goals for us last year and some overtime stuff and some game winners. We expect more of the same from him this year. He's a good player and a good athlete. He's more than one sport. He's going up to St. Anselm for lacrosse so that's a great opportunity for him.”
