At the varsity level, the Wilmington High Field Hockey team surprised many observers by qualifying for the state tournament despite playing with a largely inexperienced roster. But, while the roster lacked experience, it was also made up of mostly seniors, 14 to be exact, which means the Wildcats will most definitely need some reinforcements next fall if they hope to make another tournament run.
Fortunately, those reinforcements appear to be ready to make their mark, as the junior varsity A (JVA) team at Wilmington High also had an outstanding season under the direction of head coach Laura Connors, going 11-5-2 on the season and showing plenty of promise for the future.
Making their accomplishments this season all the more impressive, is that like the varsity, the JVA Wildcats were dealing with a limited roster size. The players who did suit up, however, did not let that get in their way of having a successful season.
“Since last year was so different due to covid and playing seven on seven and now this season, we were back to playing 11-on-11, I was not sure how the team would do. Not to mention, that we had low numbers of students coming out for the sport,” Connors said. “But we did well this season. The JV consisted of two teams JVA and JVB. I coached JVA and Katherine McKenna coached JVB. We worked well together trying to moving the players around to making sure we had enough for each game.”
Whatever formula they tried, it certainly seemed to work pretty well for the Wildcats, and that was evident right from the start of the season when they traveled to Belmont for their season opener.
“Our first game of the season stuck out in my mind because we ended up traveling to Belmont and it was raining,” Connors said. “I was unsure how we would do, which player fit best in which position and the fact that we only had one sub. We came out with a win and the team played awesome. From there on I felt as though we would do well.”
Connors’ instincts were certainly proven correct, as the Wildcats did very well from that point on, with many players contributing to their success. Leading the way offensively for the Wildcats were top scorers Abigail Hassell and Sofia DiNatale, both sophomores. But they were hardly alone in helping the Wildcats to their winning season.
“All of our players worked well as one team. I literally could put any player in any position and have the confidence they could get the job done,” Connors said. “We had a few players play up on varsity due to our low numbers which were Sarah Bryan, Abigail Hassell, Shae Fitzgerald, and Caitlyn George. I asked them can they see a difference between JV and Varsity and they all said yes. I am glad they got the opportunity.”
In addition to their playing prowess, another thing that bodes well for this group in the future, as well as the future WHS Field Hockey program, was the players willingness to take direction and learn from their coaches. Connors says she was hard on her players at times this season, but with good reason. And she was impressed with the way this young group responded.
“One of the things I loved about this team is that they listened! They actually listened,” Connors said. “Almost every game I would say I’m so happy they did exactly what I asked them to do on the field. I wasn’t sure if I was happy that they follow my directions or the fact that my plays worked. Either way it worked out.
“I like to have fun during practice But I am also hard on them. I tell them, “I’m hard on you because I’m preparing you for varsity.” If Coach Leanne (Ebert) needs a player, I want you to be able to compete against any varsity player.”
With the way they have prepared this season, it would appear that this group of Wildcats will be ready to compete at the varsity level. They will certainly get their opportunity.
With that in mind, Connors wanted to thank all those who contributed to making this season a success, and also wanted to send a message heading into next season.
“I want to thank Coach Leanne (Ebert), Coach Kat (McKenna), Brian (McKenna) our score keeper, and most of all the players. This was a good season and we always have fun! Let’s keep it Up!”
The members of this year’s JVA Field Hockey team were, juniors Samantha Cronin, Shae Fitzgerald, Caitlyn George, Ava MacGilvray, Katie Manjourides, Isabella Piazza and Laci Titterington, along with sophomores Sofia DiNatale, Gracy Giammarco, Abigail Hassell, Sara Kulis and Alexis Melvin.
JVB FIELD HOCKEY
The growth of the Wilmington High Field Hockey program continued at all levels this season, as the JVB squad also had a successful season, going 4-4-2 on the campaign under the direction of head coach Katherine McKenna. Just like the JVA squad, the JVB squad also gained some valuable experience which they hope to bring to the varsity level.
“We had a great season overall, the girls came ready to practice and play each day,” McKenna said. “At the beginning of the season we had trouble connecting shots on net but by the end of the season we had nice flow up the field.”
As evidence of McKenna’s observation, the Wildcats actually got off to a bit of a rough start to the season, but over the second half of the season their hard work seemed to pay off with some positive results, starting with a 3-1 win over Reading.
“That was our first win and it led us to win or tie five games in a row,” McKenna said. “This built our confidence a lot.”
The Wildcats were led this season by junior captains Colleen Logan and Kylie Gates. Logan and Gates were the veteran leaders of the team, but the Wildcats also got big contributions from some of their youngest players as well, with freshmen Maddie Fenton, Jordan Bornstein, and Sydney Crane all contributing to the team’s success.
“Colleen and Kylie’s leadership helped us to an enjoyable season,” McKenna said. “Some of our freshmen were playing hockey for the first time but their effort told me otherwise.”
The Wildcats also got key minutes from several returning sophomores who had fine seasons, including Caroline Jenks, Samantha Bryan, Olivia Solari, Alyssa Stack, Alicia Gardner, Erika L’Esperance and Emma-Rose Toomey.
“I believe all of our players have JVA and Varsity potential. It all comes down to off season effort,” McKenna said. “As a coaching staff we can always tell the ones who ran during the summer, I personally am looking forward to seeing who comes ready next August.”
While looking forward to next season, McKenna also took a moment to look back on what was a great season of fun and learning for her team, after a somewhat “lost” season due the COVID the season before.
“It was so nice to go back to 11 on 11 because last year because of covid restrictions we had to play 7 on 7,” McKenna said “In the same light, we did not have penalty corners last year because of the restrictions. This is a large part of field hockey and it was amazing to have the newer players learn these.”
JVA VOLLEYBALL
In terms of wins and losses, this past season was not exactly what the Wilmington High Junior Varsity A (JVA) Volleyball team was looking for, as the Wildcats struggled to a 4-15 record with a largely inexperienced roster.
However, if you look a little closer at what the Wildcats accomplished this season, it was actually a very successful campaign where many players gained valuable experience that will go a long way towards the growth of the varsity program at Wilmington High.
Most importantly for the Wildcats and the future of the volleyball program at WHS is the steady improvement they showed over the course of the season after what was a difficult start.
“The beginning of the season was a little chaotic. We had two players move up to varsity and three players come up from our JVB team,” Wildcats coach Madison Burke said. “Once we had our team settled, I think we had a very good season. Despite our record I saw so much improvement from every single player on the team. The girls worked hard in practice every day and you could see the results of their hard work in our games even if they didn’t come out with a win.”
There were several matches during the season where the Wildcats played very well, but there were a couple that stood out to Burke. One was a loss to Melrose, while the other was a win over Wakefield, but they both had one thing in common, and that was that the Wildcats showed the improvement and effort that Burke wanted from her team.
“Our first game against Melrose was a great game for the girls. Melrose is a tough team and we not only played well against them but took a set away from them too,” Burke said. “Our second game against Wakefield was another game where the girls played unbelievable and ended up winning. The game we won against Wakefield was a huge deal for the girls considering Wakefield had beaten us in the beginning of the season.”
While each player on the roster made great strides this season, there were a couple of players who stood out for their efforts, with juniors Audrey Powers and Aiyana Noel, each of whom showed great promise for the future.
“Audrey was one of my more consistent players that I could always count on. Her serves were a huge help this season in taking leads in games and coming back when we were falling behind. She also stepped up and played a few different positions over the course of the season, which was a huge help,” Burke said. “Aiyana was another player who played a few different positions over the course of the season, which again was a huge help to myself and the team! Aiyana had a huge offensive and defensive presence during games and she always gives her all while playing.”
One of the things that all of the players enjoyed this season was having a bit more of a semblance of normalcy to the season, after playing their most recent season in the Fall-2 season this past spring. While things were still not completely back to normal this season, Burke and her players were happy to see some steps in the right direction.
“Having a more normal season was great for myself and the girls. Last season I think we were all focused on the restrictions while playing and making sure that we were following them,” Burke said. “This season seemed a little more relaxed and felt more normal which I think really benefited the girls experiences.”
Given all that her team has been through over the past two seasons, and the resilience to which they have responded each challenge.
“I just want to say despite the record on paper I am so beyond proud of my team and the improvements that I saw in every single one of them,” Burke said. “They never gave up, and never stopped pushing themselves.”
Members of the Wilmington High JVA Volleyball team were freshman Veronika Loshak, sophomores Madison Benoit, Zamaris Diaz, Gabrielle Kulevich, Sophia LaVita, Katherine Murphy, and Avis Samaha, along with juniors Aiyana Noel, Madison Powers and Sofia Scalfani.
JVB VOLLEYBALL
The JVB Volleyball team also made some positive strides this season under the direction of first year coach Heather Lozzi. While they were only able to pick up one win on the season, they also had several matches where they were very competitive only to come up just a little short.
But more important than the wins and losses for this team was that many players gained their first ever experience of playing volleyball at the high school level.
The Wildcats lone win of the season was an important one, as it came over arch rival Tewksbury in the season opener for both teams.
“I was proud of our win against Tewksbury. It was a strong game,” Lozzi said. “A few others game the team worked hard, against Stoneham for example, where they really worked hard as a team. It was a real close game. We just came up short. We spent the rest of the season with a few close losses, but weren’t able to complete another win. We had a few injuries from key players that hurt us for sure.”
Of course, at any level of sports you want to win as many games as possible, but the reality is that is not the goal at the sub varsity level. Rather, it is to improve as much as possible, and prepare to play at the next level. In that regard, this season was a definite success for the Wildcats.
“I saw improvement as the season went on for sure. Coming into the season, a good amount of the team had very little experience with volleyball,” Lozzi said. “They worked hard in practices, and as the season progressed, I could tell they had a good understanding of the sport.”
The Wildcats were led this season by freshmen Katherine Hao, Vivian DeBlois and Abby De Los Reyes, along with sophomore Ava Kennedy.
“Katherine came into the season strong, with impressive setting skills, and Vivian quickly proved to me that she was going to be an asset to the team as a defensive specialist,” Lozzi said. “Abby was another player who really stood out to me over the season, steadily improving as a defensive specialist as well. Ava was also a strong player who we depended on for her serving and hitting skills.”
In her first year coaching the volleyball team, Lozzi truly enjoyed her time with this group of players.
“I know as a team we all appreciated how normal this season felt. It is a completely different game when you have a crowd sitting in the bleachers cheering us on,” Lozzi said. “This was my first season coaching volleyball at WHS, and I loved every second of it. It was a pleasure working with this team, and I look forward to watching them improve and move up to the next level.”
JVA GIRLS SOCCER
Most coaches will tell you that they want to see their team improve their play as the season goes on and finish the season stronger than how they started. But even the most optimistic of coaches would be taken aback by the in season improvement the Wilmington High Girls Junior Varsity A (JVA) team showed over the course of their 17-game campaign.
After struggling at times through the first half of the season, the Wildcats hit their stride down the stretch, going 6-0-1 over their final seven games to finish the season with a record of 10-6-1 under the direction of coach MJ English.
“A lot of the games in the second half of the season were fantastic for the kids. Even more important than just winning, is the games that we lost in the first half of the season, if we had the chance to play those teams a second time, we beat them,” English said. “The kids were thrilled to do that. The kids just wanted to be better than those better teams were (the first time we faced them).”
Some of those big wins in the second half of the season included triumphs over Watertown (1-0), Stoneham (2-1), Lexington (1-0) and Belmont (1-0), along with a 1-1 tie with Lexington.
“Those were all big games,” English said. “It was fun. We don't practice on turf (fields) so for the kids to go out and play well on turf was impressive. It's a different game.”
This group of Wildcats was a well-balanced team that got contributions from all over the field. From their forwards back to their goal keeper, everyone shared in the team’s success.
Up at forward the Wildcats had two groups of players who combined to put relentless pressure on the opposition. The first group consisted of junior Kaelyn Hally, along with fellow junior Anabelle Cook and freshman Arianna Cook. Hally led the Wildcats in scoring this season with seven goals while Arianna Cook followed closely behind with six.
But the production did not stop there, as the second unit of junior Julia Gray, senior Caterina Tassone and sophomore Emily Doherty. Gray tied Hally for the team lead with seven goals, while her entire second unit contributed to her success.
“Sometimes the kids have to learn that they have to sacrifice their own success for the benefit of the team,” English said. “For example, I would hold out Julia Gray, as she was tied for our leading scorer, but she's on my second line and doing that just maximizes the total effort that we can achieve on our combined two forward lines.
“I know she always wants to be in the game, but we're better as a team with the alignment that we have. When she scores, she celebrates with a polite little golf clap above her head and then goes about her business. Being able to put your team before yourself really helped us succeed this year.”
In the midfield, the Wildcats were led by center mid, Julia Archer, a sophomore.
“She was fantastic. She's a really smart kid who sees the field well,” English said. “She's very, very humble and I really enjoyed having her on my team.”
The Wildcats were also helped in the midfield by juniors Mallory Brown, Marni McBride and Katrina Riekstins, along with freshman along with freshman Allesandra Delgenio, while on defense they were led by junior Erica Raimos, along with sophomores Emma Flynn, Maya Mulas and Lauryn Parr.
The JVA team also benefited from some strong reinforcements whenever they needed it.
“We had low numbers throughout the program this year and I would be remiss if I didn't mention that JVB players Neda Stoeva, Ellianna Chronopoulos and Meredith Card regularly joined our team to help us out,” English said.
In net, the Wildcats got a surprisingly outstanding performance from sophomore Anastasila Cannata. They also got a big assist from a former Wildcat keeper in finding this hidden gem.
“Anastasila wasn't a keeper. I have to give a special shout out to my former keeper Jocelyn White for coming to my tryout and helping me out and saying, 'you don't have a keeper here so we need to figure out who can be a keeper',” English said. “She saw Anastasila play and Jocelyn said that 'I think we can work with her because she is really smart, she communicates well and she's extremely athletic'. So Anastasila was totally willing to be our goalie and she was fabulous.”
Cannata was not the only member of the Wildcats who performed above and beyond expectations, as the entire group impressed English with what they were able to accomplish.
“I was really pleased with the team. They were fun, respectful, they worked really hard and they were really determined to exceed all of their own individual parts,” said English, who picked up her 150th career victory this season.
While certainly proud of her career achievement, English knows that she is only as good as her players, and this year’s epitomized what she is looking for from her team each season.
“Each year I ask the kids what I can do better. In making yourself vulnerable, you can learn a lot from the kids,” English said. “Kids are smart. They pick up on everything and they will speak to you in an unfiltered manner. I learn a lot about how I can be a better coach from all of my past players.
“Ultimately the kids do all the work. I just want them to be proud of what we accomplish on our little patch of Shawsheen grass and to look back and have fond memories.”
JVB GIRLS SOCCER
At the JVB level, the Wilmington High Girls Soccer program enjoyed another successful season, as this group of Wildcats survived a sometimes hectic season to still finish with a winning record going 4-3-1 on the season
Led by head coach Erin Cowden, the Wildcats picked up some impressive wins along the way, but it was actually her team’s play in their lone tie of the season that pleased Cowden the most this season, when they played to a draw with North Andover late in the season.
“It was not the ending we had hoped for, as we tied them, but I was impressed by the composure the girls had and the efforts that the girls gave for the entirety of the game,” Cowden said. “It was an extremely close game. We had beaten them the first time, and they were ready for us the second time around. The referee officiating our game, unfortunately lost control of the game, and it had started to get physical. Instead of whining about what the girls could not control, the girls buckled down and worked even harder. They kept their composure during a frustrating situation and really let their skills do the talking.”
That composure was indicative of the effort and improvement that the Wildcats showed throughout the season.
“I am very proud of how this team came together to play this season. Every day at practice the girls came ready to work and put in the effort to improve their skills and it really showed in their game play,” Cowden said. “Their touches on the ball became more controlled and their passing became quicker and more accurate.”
While the Wildcats had many players contribute to their success, one player who stood out even among this group of over achievers was sophomore captain Neda Stoeva. Cowden is looking for big things from Stoeva as she continues her soccer career at Wilmington High.
“Neda embodies every trait of a leader. She is one of the most professional and reliable athletes I have had the pleasure of working with,” Cowden said. “I have no doubt that Neda will go on to do amazing things in the future.”
Sophomore Meredith Card powered the Wildcats offense, but she was not alone in putting points on the board for Wilmington.
“Many times throughout the season, Meredith helped produce great scoring opportunities with her controlled touch and powerful shot,” Cowden said. “She spent some time playing up with MJ English on the JVA field and was an offensive generator for her as well. The team also had the offensive skills of (sophomore) Rebecca Hughes as well as (freshmen) Kiera Murphy, Eleanor Ragsdale, and Kyra Turner.”
While the offense certainly did its part to help the Wildcats to a winning record, they were not alone, as several future stars up and down the field contributed to the Wildcats success, starting in the midfield where Stoeva, along with sophomore Ellianna Chronopoulos both played admirably.
“Both Neda and Ellianna played outside mid. They did a great job settling the ball down and redistributing it to create offensive opportunities,” Cowden said. “I was very impressed with the skills that Neda came with this season. I was impressed by her efforts last season, but her hard work and disciplined work ethic paid off as she continued to improve this season and transitioned from playing defense to midfield.
“Ellianna came into this season new to the WHS Girls Soccer Program and she brought her “A game” She did a great job making runs as an outside midfielder, getting the ball to the middle of the field for scoring opportunities and was a difference maker in our midfield. Both Neda and Ellianna had the opportunity to play up with MJ English and get some playing time on the JVA field.”
The Wildcats defense was anchored by freshmen Kimberly Kane and Kiersten Moore, along with sophomore Isabella Melaragni.
“Kimmy, Bella and Kiersten did an excellent job settling the ball in the air and distributing it to our midfielders. I was impressed with the improvements that the defense made across the season,” Cowden said. “The girls went from going in for a tackle and getting beat, to being more methodical, slowing down the opposing offense and making the appropriate tackle and winning the ball back.”
Making the Wildcats success all the more impressive is that they were able to accomplish it even while the season was sometimes hectic for both the JVA and JVB teams.
“Throughout the season, MJ English and I were swinging players back and forth between rosters to be able to have ample athletes for game days,” Cowden said. “Swinging athletes back and forth can be, at times, chaotic, when you have athletes playing up and playing down for games and practices, but these girls handled this situation flawlessly. They were always readily available to play for both me and MJ and were reliable assets to whichever team they were playing for that day.
“This team was made up of a great group of girls that I genuinely enjoyed coaching.”
