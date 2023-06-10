The Wilmington High track teams had three individuals compete at this weekend's Meet of Champions.
Senior Jonathan Magliozzi finished 12th in the long jump with a mark of 20 feet, 7.75 inches and that comes a week after winning the Div. 4 state title in the same event.
On the female side, junior Mollie Osgood finished 18th in the high jump clearing 5 feet, 2 inches and sophomore Addy Hunt was 39th in the two-mile coming across at 12:40.52.
