Jonathan Magliozzi at the Meet of Champions in Fitchburg

Jonathan Magliozzi finished a memorable season at last weekend's Meet of Champions in Fitchburg. (Courtesy photo)

The Wilmington High track teams had three individuals compete at this weekend's Meet of Champions.

Senior Jonathan Magli­ozzi finished 12th in the long jump with a mark of 20 feet, 7.75 inches and that comes a week after winning the Div. 4 state title in the same event.

On the female side, junior Mollie Osgood finished 18th in the high jump clearing 5 feet, 2 inches and sophomore Addy Hunt was 39th in the two-mile coming ac­ross at 12:40.52.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.