WILMINGTON – Before retiring at the end of the school year in 2016, one of the final things Ed Harrison did as an athletic director was hire Bruce Shainwald as the new volleyball coach.
Four years later, Harrison, who came out of retirement to serve one year as an interim AD, will now fill the void of volleyball coach again before he leaves on June 30th as newly appointed Athletic Director Mia Muzio takes over on July 1st.
Shainwald gave his resignation to Harrison this past week ending a strong four-year run. Shainwald was able to muster an average of eight wins per season, falling just shy of the state tournament the last three years, which was a far cry from the previous decade-plus when the team averaged less than six wins a season.
Shainwald leaves with an overall record of 32-48, including marks of 7-13, 9-11, 8-12 and 8-12, all while competing in the very tough Middlesex League.
"I am resigning because we are making some life changes somewhat sooner than expected," he said. "The company (I work for Philips Healthcare) is in the process of moving out of Andover to other locations. I will not be moving with them. Instead, my wife and I are planning to relocate to another part of the state.”
In a short span, Shainwald did a remarkable job and really turned the program around. From 2005 to 2015, the program went 64-153 and hasn't qualified for the state tournament since doing it three years in a row under former head coach Mark Staffier.
Although the trip to the state tournament didn't happen, that doesn't take anything away from an enjoyable experience for Shainwald.
“I thoroughly enjoyed working with the players in Wilmington, and enjoyed tremendous support from our Administration,” he said. “Our goal, as with every other team in every sport, at every level, was to make it into the post-season tournament. Unfortunately, we came close but never made it. We tried to make playing on our teams both competitive and enjoyable, and I think that we succeeded for the most part.
“One of the highlights for me was watching the last couple of teams really compete against some of the stronger programs in the Middlesex League, such as Melrose.”
Shainwald has built up quite the resume when it comes to volleyball. Since 2010, he has been a coach and tournament director of Puma Volleyball Club in North Andover. During that time, he has coached the Under-18, Under-16 and Under 14 teams. He has also served as a summer indoor and beach program coach.
He is the founder and co-owner of volleyball MD, a company that develops and runs volleyball clinics for high school players. He also served as a JV and Freshman coach before coming to Wilmington.
Shainwald is a graduate of MIT and still applies his math skills to the school today working as an “adherent of statistics and their application in sports and coaching, as well as an advocate of the use of statistics in combination with video to help players recognize what they are doing well, as well as where they are making mistakes and how they might be addressed.”
While Harrison was a factor in getting Shainwald hired to replace then head coach Meghan Sheehy, he dealt with him just for this past season and was impressed with how he ran his program.
“Bruce was the consummate coach,” said Harrison. “He is extremely knowledgeable, he is patient, he has a great personality, he's a good listener and someone who really cared not just about his program but more importantly his athletes and their families. We here at WHS wish him the best moving forward.”
The next coach will take over a relatively young and inexperienced team, but Shainwald said with three programs alive and well, the Wildcats should continue their trend of going up. Besides losing Bruce Shainwald, the JV team is losing its coach, Bruce's wife, Bridget.
“Next season Wilmington will have two returning seniors, a large number of juniors and, I expect, one or two sophomores,” he said. “There was great growth over the last several years, and that should continue, as both the JV and Freshman squads had some athletes who want to learn and improve.
“Coach Bridget and I will miss working with these girls, but we expect that the new AD will succeed in finding a great coach who will be able to take the program to the next level.”
Harrison said that the job will be posted in early May.
Purely speculating, but the Town Crier believes that a strong candidate would be former Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year, Lauren Bennett. She played at WHS and at Division 1 UMass-Lowell before the program folded, and she started up the Pentucket Regional High School program from scratch, serving as the varsity coach this past season.
