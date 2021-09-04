WILMINGTON, MA/GREENSBURG, PA - With the start of the school year upon us, seniors around the state of Massachusetts, (and the country, for that matter), are trying to make the final decision on where they will be attending college next fall. As any parent or student will tell you, it is a process filled with anxiety as they wait for just the right school to send that coveted letter of acceptance.
For Wilmington High senior three sport athlete Gavin Erickson, however, that is one worry he can put behind him as he prepares for his senior year. Not only does Erickson know where he will be attending college in the fall, he also knows that when he does, it will be the culmination of a lifelong goal, as he recently committed to play lacrosse at Division 2 Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.
Erickson, a senior midfielder for the Wildcats, was the team’s leading scorer last season as a junior, helping to lead the team to an improbable 5-7 record, while offering a nice glimpse into the future of the lacrosse program at Wilmington High.
Erickson, who also stars for the Wildcats Football and Basketball teams, has a full year of high school sports ahead of him, but it is hard not to be excited about where he will be headed in September of 2022.
“I am very excited for it, very eager to get started,” Erickson said. “It is very much a relief to have this behind me. I have been going through the recruiting process for almost two years. It has been a very long process, especially with COVID and everything, so it is definitely a weight off my shoulders.”
Having the weight off his shoulders is one thing, but having it off his shoulders and knowing he made the right choice is something else. Fortunately for Erickson, he has complete confidence the Seton Hill is the right place for him, both for lacrosse and for his intended major, sports marketing.
“Really, I was just so impressed with the coaches and the school,” Erickson said. “I had been talking to one of the assistant coaches for a while (Marc Piche), and he was a really great guy. I was very eager to meet him, and when I finally got to visit the school and he showed me around the campus, I just loved it. And the other coaches (head coach Brian Novotny and assistant coach Chris Ilse) were just as great as coach Piche was.”
So, there is plenty to look forward to for Erickson, but before he gets to experience the thrill of playing college lacrosse, there is still plenty of work to be done in his senior year, starting with football in just over a week’s time, and culminating with lacrosse in the spring. While it may be hard not to look ahead to next year, Erickson says he will have no problem focusing on his last days at Wilmington High.
“It is my senior year, so I just want to live in the moment,” Erickson said. “I look at it as my last high school season in all three sports, so I just want to take it slow, and enjoy it while it lasts.”
Once he does arrive at Seton Hill, the Griffins will be getting a player who will be ready to compete at the collegiate level. Wilmington High Boys Lacrosse coach Jeff Keefe has only coached Erickson for one year, after missing out on the 2019 season due to COVID, but he has seen enough to know that he has something special in Erickson.
“Gavin is a kid who is always working to improve on different parts of his game, and because of that he has become a very well rounded player,” Keefe said. “He has always had the ability to score, but as last season went on, he improved in other areas of his game, and his lacrosse IQ increased and he became an even better player.”
Keefe obviously has plenty of faith in Erickson, as does assistant coach Craig Turner, who is also the Wildcats head football coach, and has seen Erickson excel as both a wide receiver and defensive back. Their regard for Erickson is so high that they made him a team captain with the lacrosse team last season, even though he was only a junior.
“He is a role model for the younger kids,” Keefe said. “We want the other players to play like him and show the kind of effort he always does. He also became more vocal as the year went on, and the younger players really bought into what he was saying. When he is at his best, he brings out the best in the rest of the team.”
As much as Keefe and Turner respect Erickson’s ability to not only play at a high level, but also lead his team, he has the same amount of respect for his coaches. He has been with Turner throughout his football career for the Wildcats for the past three seasons, and while he has not had as long a relationship with Keefe, both men have had a great influence on him.
“I have not played with coach Keefe for long, but it has been great playing for him. He likes the fundamentals of the game, and I do too. I like to keep things basic and just get the job done and that is how we coaches. He is also a great leader for us. He brings a lot of energy every day.
“And coach Turner has been great. He has provided great leadership for the past four years, and I just love him as a coach. He has been my coach for both football and lacrosse, and I really enjoy playing for him. As the head coach for football, he has been a great leader for us.”
While Erickson is very grateful for all that his teammates and coaches have done for him, he is especially grateful for the guidance of his parents, Melissa and Keith, over the years growing up, as well as the days leading up to his college decision.
“My biggest thanks would be to my family,” Erickson said. “When I am not playing for the high school, I am playing with a club team, and I am always going to tournaments and practices. They were always taking me everywhere. I would not be where I am today if it wasn’t for them.
“And with the recruiting process, they were so great, talking to coaches, emailing coaches and just helping me so much. And they also know my potential, and if I was ever not giving one hundred percent, they would help me step it up. They have supported me forever.”
And that support will continue when he is suiting up for Seton Hill. Pennsylvania or not, Erickson knows his mom and dad will still be there to cheer him on.
“With the dedication they both have, I am sure they will make it happen,” Erickson said.
