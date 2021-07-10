WILMINGTON — As promised in last week’s edition, below is the All-Time WHS Softball Team, as we continue our ongoing series.
Again to be eligible, players have had to end their careers at WHS, so could not transfer, quit, etc.
The criteria for the team is “impact” that the players made during their time in the program, while accolades, awards, accomplishments and stats also weigh in.
Also, we will take a break from this series and pick it up back up in the fall with the WHS Football, Boys and Girls Track and Baseball teams.
If you missed any of our previous teams — boys and girls soccer, field hockey, boys hockey, boys and girls basketball and wrestling, feel free to visit our website, www.homenewshere.com, to locate the previous stories.
Any feel to offer your opinions on this team or any others — did I miss/overlook anyone?
Also, the selections are not in complete alphabetical order due to page lay-out purposes.
JOAN BELLISSIMO, 1973
Regarded as one of the all-time greatest female athletes in school history, the Hall of Famer was a two-time captain of the softball team, who was named to the Merrimack Valley Conference All-Star team all four years of her career, an incredible accomplishment.
She went on to play both field hockey and softball at Cortland State in New York. She played all four years, received the team's Most Improved Award and she helped the team win back-to-back New York State Championship titles in 1976 and '77.
PATRICIA BENNETT, 1956
A multi-sport athlete, who was one of the first female athletes inducted into the Hall of Fame, Bennett is making her way to another one of our TC teams, she was part of the undefeated team back in 1956, which came after three previous undefeated seasons. She was named to the MVC All-Star teams as a junior and senior.
Today at 74 years young, she is still playing competitive softball against women in their 40's and 50's.
SHEILA BURNS, 1977
A phenomenal athlete, who was named the WHS Fagan Award winner two years in a row, Burns was a two-year captain on the softball team and excelled there, just like she did in field hockey, where she also made our team.
She helped the Wildcats turn a five-win season from her junior year into a league championship season the following years, finishing 14-3 which included two state tournament wins. She was named the league's Player of the Year after she had an average of .350 with five home runs and 20 RBI.
She went on to play college field hockey at Assumption and one of the program's all-time best players.
LANI CABRAL-PINI, 2005
A tremendous athlete, who was named a Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year twice, as well as the Athlete of the Decade back in 2009, she excelled in three sports in both high school and college.
Softball was her best sport, where she could play anywhere on the field, outfield or infield. At the plate, she had tremendous speed and she excelled in slap hitting, bunting and drag-bunting. As a senior, she led the team in average at .407 and a .600 on base percentage. During her four years, she was part of three Cape Ann League Championship teams, played on four state tournament teams, including advancing to the sectional final once, she was named to the Cape Ann League All-Star team three times, was All-League and Lowell Sun All-Star once and was also named to the Agganis All-Star team.
After high school, she went on to play all three sports, including soccer and basketball at Lesley College.
EMILY CRANNELL, 2012
Certainly one of the better players in the past decade, Crannell could play, and she dominated games with her bat and tremendous throwing arm from shortstop.
She was named a three-time all-league selection, was a four-time league all-star and helped lead the 'Cats to a Cape Ann League title as a junior.
She went on to a very successful collegiate career playing four years at St. Anselm.
MEGAN DONNELLY, 1982
Making her second appearance to our teams, Donnelly, the greatest field hockey player and arguably athlete to ever suit up at WHS, was a power hitting shortstop for the 'Cats during the early 1980s.
She was a four-time All-Conference selection. As a freshman, she was second on the team in batting average. As a sophomore, she led the team in almost every offensive category including a .447 average, with four home runs, two triples, four doubles, 21 hits and 20 runs scored.
She went on to play Field Hockey at UMass and in the Olympics.
SHANNON FAHEY, 2004
Back when Fahey played, Aprile Field was packed with fans during the night games and there was nothing better than seeing her absolutely crush a line drive to the outfield – by far Fahey is considered one of the most feared hitters in program history.
During her softball career, the WHS Hall of Famer, played the outfield before settling in to third base. She was a part of four league championship teams, helping the 'Cats make deep state tournament runs each year.
During her final three seasons, she batted .429, .444 and .410, she was named to the Cape Ann League All-Star team three times, to the CAL All-League and Lowell Sun teams once, all while coming through with numerous clutch and walk-off hits.
She has since been voted into the WHS Hall of Fame.
ADRIENNE FAY, 1994
An incredibly gifted athlete, who is making her third trip to our teams, Fay transferred to WHS after her sophomore season and was the star pitcher who led the 'Cats to two state championship titles in 1993 and '94.
On the mound, she was extremely crafty, who changed speeds and had a great movement on her pitches, while she excelled defensively, and was always cool, calm and collective in the circle, no matter the situation.
As a junior, she posted a 22-2 record with an 0.88 ERA and was 6-0 in the playoffs with two shut outs. In the first four tournament games that year, she gave up eight hits.
As a senior, she finished 23-1 with 12 shut outs and posted an 0.69 ERA. She struck out 169 batters that season.
Offensively, she was also very impressive, including a .329 batting average with two home runs, two triples, four doubles and 20 RBI all during her senior season.
She went on to play soccer at Merrimack College.
LEANNE HARRIS, 1996
Making her third trip to these All-Time teams, Harris, in softball will always be known for her catch and throw for the game ending double-play which gave the 'Cats their second straight state championship during the 1994 season, but she was much more than that.
A former TC Female Athlete of the Year, who was inducted into the WHS Hall of Fame in 2006 and excelled in center field and shortstop, she was a part of two state title teams, and led another team to the sectional final as a senior. She was named to the Lowell Sun All-Star team three times, was a three-time All-League selection between two years in the Merrimack Valley and once in the Cape Ann League.
After high school, she went on to play both softball and field hockey at Salem State where is considered one of the all-time greatest athletes to play there. She was a 1999 All-American Selection, a four-time All New England selection, a four-time All MASCAC selection, a two-time team MVP, and as of 2006, she held records at Salem for single season and career marks in average, home runs and RBIs.
The same year she was inducted into the WHS Hall of Fame, she was inducted into the Salem State HOF. She went back to Salem serving as its softball coach where she had tremendous success.
SHANNON HORGAN, 2017
A two-time Middlesex League All-Conference catcher, Horgan was a tremendous power-hitter, who also played Gold Glove defensively, excelling at blocking pitches, while having a strong arm.
As a junior, Horgan batted .385 with a .476 on-base-percentage and an impressive .892 slugging-percentage. That season, she blasted seven home runs to go along with four triples and 34 RBI. She scored 25 runs and stole 13 bases.
As a senior, she batted .456 with five home runs, 21 RBI and had 11 stolen bases.
JACKEE JOYCE, 2004
One of the all-time greatest pitchers in WHS History, Joyce had a truly remarkable career, which has landed her into the WHS Hall of Fame.
She led the Wildcats to three straight Cape Ann League Championship titles, while finishing with a career mark of 54-10 on the mound, while, she batted over .300 in three straight years, including a .377 mark as a sophomore.
On the mound, she had three consecutive incredible seasons going 16-4 with 141 strikeouts and an 0.51 ERA as a sophomore to 18-3 with 202 strikeouts and an 0.63 ERA as a junior, to 20-3 with 305 strikeouts and a microscopic 0.16 ERA as a senior.
She threw 11 combined no-hitters between her junior and senior seasons, including two perfect games. She was named a three-time Cape Ann League All-Star, a two-time CAL All-Conference player, the Lowell Sun's Player of the Year as both a junior and season, she was a two-time Boston Herald All-Scholastic and a Boston Globe All-Scholastic and was chosen to the Agganis All-Star game where she received the Game's MVP Award.
Joyce went on to pitch at Curry College and was named the Rookie of the Year as a freshman.
GINA MARTINIELLO, 1990
Making her third trip to our teams, along with field hockey and basketball, MartinIello was one of the top pitchers in the Merrimack Valley Conference during her tenure. She was named as two-time All-League selection, named to the Lowell Sun's All-Star team and was also named the Fagan Award winner at the high school.
In 1990, as a senior, she led the 'Cats to a 12-7 overall record, including a trip to the post-season.
After high school, she played field hockey at Providence College.
MELISSA MATHER, 1998
A 1997 TC Female Athlete of the Year selection, Mather was exceptional in softball, where she was a four-time league all-star, a two-time All-Conference selection, a two-time Sun All-Star, who played every position on the field with the exception on pitcher, catcher and third base. She was a big part in the team's run to the sectional final in 1996, including a batting average of .472 as a junior on a team that finished 18-2. Then as a senior, after recovering from knee surgery, she was all-league on a team that finished 15-6.
Mather went on to earn a scholarship to play at the Division-1 University of Maine program. She played three seasons for the Black Bears.
BRITTNEY MCLAUGHLIN, 2010
A former TC Female Athlete of the Year, who is also in the line of being a superior catcher during her time, McLaughlin was a four-year starter, a three-time Cape Ann League All-Star, who as a senior batted .431 with 3 home runs, five triples, six doubles and had ten stolen bases.
Defensively, she was outstanding, allowing just two passed balls in her entire four years, while throwing out 90 percent of runners who attempted to steal.
She went on to play soccer at Curry College.
KIM MYTECH, 1983
A few years after leading the 1980 youth softball team to a state title, Mytech took her pitching skills to the high school level where she excelled for several more years. In 1983, she helped lead the team to a MVC Division 2 title, where she was named to the All-Conference team, while also batting .318 on the season. The 'Cats finished 11-4 that season under then head coach Jack Fahey, whose daughter Shannon is a member of this All-Time team.
JUDY O'CONNELL, 1991
There's many talented catchers on this team, but by far O'Connell is the best to ever play the position in program history and is regarded as arguably the best player to ever suit up in program history.
The Town Crier's Female Athlete of the 1990s decade, O'Connell was a four-year starter for the 'Cats, who as a senior was named to the Lowell Sun's Player of the Year, the Eastern Mass Division 2 Player of the Year, a Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic. She carried a phenomenal bat, so powerful and could strike for extra base hits at will, while defensively, she was tremendous managing pitchers, blocking balls and she had a cannon of an arm.
After high school, she played four years at Merrimack College, where helped lead the Warriors to a Division 2 National Championship title in 1994, as well as four-conference championships and three regional championship titles. She was named the league's Rookie of the Year, was named a two-time NE-10 Tournament MVP and was a three-time Academic and Athletic All-American.
TAMMY OLIVEIRA, 1975
Also making her third trip to these teams, Oliveira was a natural at the plate, displaying all kinds of power with the bat. In one game back in 1974, she belted three home runs in a 14-9 victory.
She played varsity all four years and was named an All-Conference team during her junior and senior seasons.
NICOLE OUELLETTE, 1993
When I first started these “All-Time Teams” the biggest criteria for someone making a team is “impact” he/she had on a team, and in my almost 30 years of covering WHS Sports, I don't think anyone made a bigger impact on a team than Ouellette.
Back during her junior and senior years, there were a ton of very talented underclassmen who came onboard – they became starters while veterans either hit the bench, or left the team. Ouellette didn't lose her job, but she and Kerri Bowlby were the best two captains a team could ever have, as they provided the leadership and the gap from the older players to the younger players, mixing all of the personalities together which equaled the first of two state championship titles. Back then, stuff like that didn't happen.
Besides the leadership, Ouellette could also play. Her last game in a Wildcat uniform, she had a two-run triple, a double and as the team's left fielder, she made a game saving tremendous catch down the left field line in the bottom of the fifth inning. She was the MVP of that game for sure, and there's no way the 'Cats win the title without her.
She went on to play both softball and field hockey at Bates College.
ALLY MORAN, 2019
Believed to be the only pitcher in WHS history to toe the rubber for four straight state tournament teams, Moran had a tremendous career for the 'Cats and has taken her talents to the next level as a premier pitcher at Framingham State.
At WHS, she finished her career with 50 victories, including 15 shut outs. In her senior year, she finished the season with 14 wins, a 2.00 ERA, 205 strikeouts and four shut outs and finished her career with over 650 strikeouts.
She was named the Middlesex League Freedom Division MVP as a junior, was a three-time league all-star and was a two-time Lowell Sun All-Star.
NANCY POTE, 1995
Arguably one of the best defensive players to ever suit up for the Wildcats, Pote was also known for being clutch, coming through with many big hits and plays as part of the back-to-back state championship titles in 1993 and '94. Offensively, during the two state championship seasons, she batted .421 and .529 in each tournament run.
She excelled at second base, but also was shifted to first base and catcher during her senior year.
A TC Female Athlete of the Year and a WHS Hall of Famer, she helped lead the 'Cats to two straight MVC Championship titles, where she was named a MVC All-Star three times and a MVC All-League selection twice. She was also a two-time Lowell Sun All-Star.
After high school, she went on to play at St. Michael's College in Maine, where she was named the program's best defensive player all four years, playing left field, center field and second base. She was twice named an All-League selection, while helping the Monks win four league titles, win regional championships twice, and make two trips to the National Tournament. As a senior, she was named to Maine's All-State collegiate team.
CATHERINE TOWNSEND, 1998
Making her second trip to one of our teams, first with field hockey, Townsend was an extremely versatile player on the diamond. Originally a pitcher, she played very position in the infield.
A WHS Hall of Famer, Townsend was a four-year starter and senior captain. She was selected as a Merrimack Valley Conference All Star as a freshman, and a three-time Cape Ann League All Star as well as the Cape Ann League MVP in her junior year. Townsend was named Lowell Sun All-Star her sophomore, junior and senior years, and was also named Boston Herald All-Scholastic both her junior and senior years. Her four-year career batting average was a .440 but was best known for her defensive plays at second base.
As a senior, Townsend received the Wilmington Boosters MVP award. In both 1997 and 1998, she was nominated to the Massachusetts Fast Pitch High School All-American team.
After her tenure at WHS, she went on to star on the softball team at Stonehill College starting as a freshman.
LISA SOUTHMAYD, 1997
As a freshman, she had the toughest challenge out of anyone – being the catcher on a team that won the state championship the year before and had aspirations of winning it again. She was thrown to the wolves and all she did was lead the team in batting with a .392 clip, and then make the play of the century, tagging out the runner at home for the second part of the walk-off double-play in the bottom of the seventh inning to preserve the 5-4 victory.
Two years later as a junior, she was the Cape Ann League's Co-Player of the Year and led the 'Cats to the Division 2 North Sectional Final, and then senior year, helped the team finish 18-2, with a league title. In her four years as catcher, the team won 75 games.
JACKIE RUBINO, 2002
A former Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year and current WHS Hall of Famer, Rubino is regarded as one of the best catchers to ever play at WHS, who also had one of the most potent bats ever seen.
A starter for all four years, who won numerous academic and athletic awards and scholarships as a senior, she was a four-time Cape Ann League All-Star, earning All-Conference honors in each of her last three seasons.
She batted over .400 in her career, helped lead the 'Cats to the North Sectional Final as a senior, was named a Lowell Sun All-Star and was named to the Agganis All-Star Team.
She went on to play four years at Merrimack College and was named to the Northeast-10 All-Conference team as a junior, while leading the entire conference in home runs.
Currently she has been a longtime assistant coach (as well as English Teacher) at Methuen High School, which has been one of the top Division 1 teams in the area for well over a decade.
KATELYN SUGHRUE, 2001
Sughrue was immense for the 'Cats during the 2000 and 2001 seasons as the team's pitcher. She split the duties early on in her career, and then took off as the team's No. 1 hurler. In those two seasons, she was a combined 25-7 with an ERA around 0.80, which included six shut outs and over 175 strikeouts. She led the 'Cats to an 18-3 season in '01, which included winning the Cape Ann League title and being ranked No. 4 in the Globe's Eastern Mass Poll before the state tournament begun.
Selected to the Boston Herald's All-Scholastic team, Sughrue was incredibly competitive on the mound, who had a number of long consecutive streaks of shut out ball throughout her career. She was also a tremendous fielding pitcher.
LAUREN RAPPOLI, 2004
Like many on this list, Rappoli is a former Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year, who is also enshrined into the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame. A true athlete, who could play anywhere on the field, her true calling was center field, but she was also a tremendous catcher, who then moved to shortstop. At the plate, she carried a lethal bat and displayed incredible speed on the base paths.
In her sophomore season, she batted .554 and lead the league in hitting. Her other accolades include being named a three-time All-Conference selection in the Cape Ann League (in three different positions), a three-time Lowell Sun All-Star, a Boston Globe All-Scholastic, as well as being selected to the Agganis All-Star game.
She went on to play shortstop for four years at Stonehill College where she had a career batting average of .306, while serving as a two-year captain.
LINE-UP
So if I played Coach Lyman for the day and I had this team, all I would say is good luck to the opposing pitchers – and I would not want to play third base against this line-up. Starting with the defensive line-up, I'll go with Fay and O'Connell as the battery, I'm moving Rubino to play first base, Pote and Donnelly make up the middle of the infield, and I'm moving Rappoli to third base. The outfield, I'm going with Bellissimo, Harris and Oliveira – anyone who hits three home runs in a game makes my line-up.
As for the batting order, I'm going with Harris, Pote, Donnelly, O'Connell, Oliveira, Rubino, Rappoli, Bellissimo and Fay.
COACH: PAUL LYMAN
This was as easy as taking Jan Cassidy as the Field Hockey coach. Lyman won over 350 games in his career, 191 at WHS, including two state titles and seven league titles. He stressed fundamentals, he coached, he developed, he put the kids in the right position to succeed and he had so much fun with it.
