WILMINGTON – On Monday evening, Wilmington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Glenn Brand announced the three finalists for the high school's athletic director position include Brian Caira, Mike McCaffrey and Mia Muzio.
Brand sent out a letter to the community stating: "All members of the community are welcome to attend the community forums that are planned to meet the candidates this Thursday, February 6 as part of their site visit here to Wilmington. All of the forums will be held in the Large Group Instruction Room at WHS at the following times:
Mia Muzio: 4:50–5:25 p.m; Michael McCaffrey: 5:30–6:05 p.m and Brian Caira: 6:10–6:45 p.m. Please also note that WCTV has kindly offered to record these sessions and they will be available for feedback to watch on-demand. Consistent with other leadership searches, we will also make available an online feedback from to allow members of the community the opportunity to provide feedback on the candidates.”
It's believed that the new AD will be chosen by the end of the month with the plan to start July 1st.
Below are bio's on each of the three candidates.
BRIAN CAIRA
From Brand's letter: “Mr. Caira is currently an English Language Arts Teacher at Wilmington Middle School. In addition to his years of teaching Mr. Caira has been the Associate Head coach for the Men’s Basketball team at Salem State University since 2015. Alongside being a coach at the collegiate level Mr. Caira has served as a coach at the high school level for Wilmington High School, Stoneham High School and Malden Catholic High School for both basketball and baseball pitching (coach at WHS).
“Mr. Brian Caira prides himself in assisting with numerous basketball camps, several years of sport related volunteer work and being the recipient of awards for his service in the sports field. Mr. Caira’s experiences with students and sports has allowed him to create positive, enriching experiences for student-athletes and ensuring that they are successful both on the field and in the classroom.
“Mr. Caira is DESE certified in both English grades 5–8 and Elementary Education grades 1–6. Mr. Caira holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and Elementary Education from Merrimack College, North Andover, MA and a Masters in Middle School Education from American International College, Springfield, MA.”
Caira, 32, graduated from WHS in 2006 after playing both basketball and baseball. He was a Cape Ann League All-Conference and Lowell Sun All-Star during his senior year of basketball. He then was a walk-on and reserve player at Merrimack College.
As a basketball coach, he spent one year as a volunteer assistant at WHS and then two years at Malden Catholic, both under Hall of Fame Coach Jim McCune. He then became the head coach at Stoneham High and his first year, the team finished 13-11 overall, which included advancing to the Division 3 North Final, losing to Watertown. That was the furthest the team had gone in the previous 41 years.
He finished his two years with a record of 18-25, and went on join the staff at Salem State University. He is in his fifth year with the Vikings, including fourth as Associate Head Coach. The team has won three MASCAC Championship titles and has made two trips to the NCAA Division 3 tournament.
He is responsible for recruiting and running the program's summer camps. He is also involved with many other various basketball camps across the state.
In addition to basketball, Caira has also been the pitching coach of the WHS Baseball program for the last handful of seasons.
MIKE MCCAFFREY
From Brand's letter: “Mr. Michael McCaffrey is currently the Director of Athletics and Human Performance at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire where he takes pride in leading the athletic programing on
behalf of the students, teachers and coaches to insure positive experiences and outcomes for all.
“Prior to his current role at Windham High School, Mr. McCaffrey was the Athletic Director at Groton-Dunstable Regional School District for eight years. Mr. McCaffrey has had a lifetime of involvement in sports as a player, coach and administrator on the international, collegiate and secondary school levels. Mr. McCaffrey has successfully focused on providing meaningful, positive and memorable experiences for students enabling five MIAA State Championships, one NHIAA State Championship and numerous League/Sectional Championships including the launch of a nationally recognized Unified Athletics program.
“Mr. McCaffrey’s professional commitment is focused on inspiring students to become their best possible selves, while instilling life lessons through the pleasures of physical activity, competition, and principals of fair play.
“Mr. McCaffrey is a NIAAA Certified Athletic Administrator, has served on several M.I.A.A. Sports Committees and received the 2017 Massachusetts Secondary Schools Athletic Directors Association’s Professional Development Award. Mr. McCaffrey holds a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education/Sports Communication from the University of New Hampshire, Durham New Hampshire and a Masters in Business Administration from Rivier University, Nashua, New Hampshire.”
McCaffrey, 54, grew up in Billerica and graduated from Loomis-Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut. He was an outstanding athlete, and went on to play lacrosse at the University of New Hampshire, helping the Wildcats advance to the NCAA Tournament in 1986.
After his playing days, McCaffrey got into coaching and has served in many capacities between high school and college over several decades.
In lacrosse, he founded the Bishop Guertin program in the late 1980s, and also served as the head coach at Nashua North in 2005. In addition to that, he was the Local Development Officer/Coach for the English Lacrosse League in Manchester, England. He was hired by the British Government to teach and coach lacrosse to country's youth – coaching/instructing English National Team in preparation for the 1994 World Lacrosse Championships.
Moreover, he also coached a handful of collegiate programs. He was the Assistant Coach at New England College from 1992-93, serving as the offensive coordinator and helped the team win a league championship. He was the head coach at AIC from 1993-1997 and also served as the Chair of the NE-10 Lax Committee and D2 All-American Selection Committee. McCaffrey was the head coach at Holy Cross from 1999-2004 compiling a 15-56 record, served one year as head coach at Wheaton College with an 8-9 record and then started up the Rivier College program, which included a two-year varsity record of 1-20.
Besides lacrosse, McCaffrey was also the head men's soccer coach at AIC compiling a record of 11-59-1, was the head men's and women's cross-country coach at Rivier from 2008-2011, and served as either a head coach or assistant in ice hockey between Oyster River and Nashua North early in his coaching career, and then was also an assistant at New England College in 1992 and '93.
Besides coaching, he also spent time as a physical education teacher at the Billerica Middle School and taught physical education and health studies while at AIC.
MIA MUZIO
From Brand's letter: "Ms. Mia Muzio is currently the Interim Athletic Director at Weymouth High School in Weymouth, Massachusetts where she has been pursuing her career focused on athletic administration. Prior to Ms. Muzio’ s role as the Interim Athletic Director, she worked at Triton Regional School District in Byfield, Massachusetts as the Athletics Assistant. Ms. Muzio has spent several years serving as both a field hockey coach and a softball coach which has allowed her to help students develop important life skills, academic motivation and instill a sense of belonging.
“Ms. Muzio has learned through her leadership and understanding of educational athletics how to support students, coaches and faculty, as well create positive experiences in an environment that is conducive to positive youth development. In addition, Ms. Muzio believes that interscholastic athletics is an extension of the classroom, and encompasses the overall support of the social, emotional and academic development of students.
“Ms. Muzio is DESE certified in Physical Education, is a registered Athletic Administrator, and a MIAA Leadership Institute Graduate. In addition, Ms. Muzio is in the process of completing her DESE Supervisor/Director License. Ms. Muzio holds a Bachelor of Arts in Legal Studies from Ithaca College, Ithaca New York, a Masters in Art in Sports Leadership from Northeastern University, Boston, MA and a Master of Education from Harvard Graduate School of Education, Cambridge, MA."
Muzio, 30, graduated from Rockport High School in 2007. She played three years of field hockey, served as captain and during her senior year, was named the Team's MVP, was selected to the Cape Ann League All-Conference team, as well as to the Massachusetts All-State team, playing the defensive back position. She also played softball at RHS.
After high school, she went on to play field hockey at Ithaca College. She was a starting player each of her last three years and was named to the All-Empire 8 League All-Conference second team as a junior and senior and also served as a captain.
After college, Muzio got into coaching. She was the head field hockey coach at North Reading High School from 2013-'16, compiling a record of 27-51-5, which included one state tournament appearance in 2015. That year the team finished 8-9-2 overall, including a first round tournament loss to Ipswich. That was the first playoff appearance for the program since 2011.
Muzio also served as the JV Softball coach at Rockport from 2014-15, which included one undefeated season, and was also the assistant softball and field hockey coach at Triton Regional from 2017-'2019.
Professionally, Muzio served as the Athletics Assistant at Triton from August 2017 to April of 2018, left to become the Athletic Assistant/District Building Use Coordinator at Hamilton-Wenham Regional, serving from May 2018 to July of 2019. From there she became the interim AD at Weymouth.
