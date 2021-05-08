WILMINGTON – It has been quite a great run of success for the Wilmington High Girl Tennis team in recent years, with three straight eleven win seasons from 2017 through 2019, earning three straight tournament berths to go along with their great records.
The Wildcats were led during that great run by a core group of players which included Emily Hill, Lia Kourkoutas, Jess D’Arco and Carolyn Roney among others. But all of those players are gone now, lost to graduation, including Roney, who missed out on her senior season when the 2020 season was canceled.
For three and in some cases four seasons, Wilmington coach Matt Hackett knew who he was going to be able to pencil into his lineup, and confidence that they could compete against the best the Middlesex League had to offer.
This season, however, will have a bit of a different feel to it for the Wildcats, or perhaps it would be more accurate to say that it will have a much different feel to it, with the Wildcats having only four returning players from the 2019 team, while 17 new players are on the roster.
But while the path might be a little bit harder this season, Hackett and his players, both new and returning, are eager to get started on the season after missing out on the chance to compete in 2020.
“I think it goes without saying that everybody is just excited to be back,” Hackett said. “The spring kids were the only season to miss their whole season, so it was devastating for us last season. We had couple of seniors who missed out on their final season, and we had a lot of kids who missed out on a year of development.
“Plus, there is just the mental aspect of missing out on doing what we love. The girls are excited at the start of every season, but this season it is just through the roof.”
While the Wildcats were hit hard by graduation over the past two seasons, they do return four key players to their lineup, each of whom will be relied on heavily by Hackett to lead the rest of the younger and more inexperienced roster.
Senior tri-captains Lauren D’Arco, Johanna Robinson and Vidhi Shah, along with junior Alyssa Fricia each saw some level of varsity play in 2019, and Hackett is hoping that their experience, as well as the work they have put in, even during a pandemic, will help lead the team to a successful season.
A big bulk of that leadership will fall to the D’Arco, Robinson and Shah in their role as captains. Hackett couldn’t be happier with what the trio have brought to the team so far in their roles as leaders in the early going of the season.
“It is great to have captains with different leadership styles and we are very fortunate to have that with these three,” Hackett said. “Lauren and Vidhi are very hard workers and are always so overly critical of themselves. They are always trying to improve and that rubs off on the other kids. Johanna is just as hard a worker, and she brings a positive energy to the team like I have never seen before. She is willing to do whatever it takes to help the team. She is the one leading the pre-game chat and getting the kids fired up.
“All three of them care so much about keeping the team together, because that’s how it has been for the past three years. That’s what makes them so special. They are so intent on making everybody feel like part of the team.”
And as for the players that the Wildcats have lost over the past two seasons, while it is obviously not the ideal situation they would have liked to find themselves in, Hackett is philosophical about the challenges his team is facing.
“It is a huge factor, no doubt, but you have to remind yourself that everyone is in the same boat,” Hackett said. “Everyone has lost kids over the past two seasons, or had to have kids jump from JV to varsity or from second doubles to singles. It is just the way it is. We are just excited to play. Everyone wishes we had last year back, but we don’t.”
While the four returning players will definitely be in the Wildcats lineup in one way or another, with D’Arco likely taking over the first singles spot, everything else is up in the air for this lineup. It is a reality that brings its share of challenges, but as Hackett pointed out to his players, it also brings an opportunity.
“Until we get out there and see how the team develops, we don’t know who we are, but we are confident we can compete with all of the teams on our schedule, because we are playing only Freedom Division teams,” Hackett said. “That brings a certain level confidence for us. And our lineup is wide open. At practice, I showed them the blank lineup card for the year as motivation. How often do you get that chance? Hopefully they look at it as an opportunity.”
Those players that Hackett hopes take advantage of the opportunity will include juniors Madison Ahern, Danielle Flaherty, Page Lohrman, Medha Pal, Melanie Phares, sophomores Marissa Gallozzi, Emily Gray, Emily Tran, Julia Kane, Carolyn Haas-Timm and Marnie McBride as well as freshmen Madison Benoit, Maria Cummings, Gracy Giammarco, Carline Jenks, Sophia LaVita, Alexis Melvin, Katherine Murphy and Priscilla Vo.
“We are taking baby steps right now,” Hackett said. “Everyone is finding their role. We have 17 new members of the team, so we have a lot of people who still need to learn strategies and strokes. It is too early to say what the ceiling is for this team, but we will get a much better idea as the season goes on.”
