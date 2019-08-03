WILMINGTON — It has been exactly two years since Chad Stalker got what was probably the worst phone call of his life. The date was August 2, 2017, and the call came from his best friend Ken Packard, a man he had known since childhood, growing up in the western Mass. Suburb of Belchertown.
The friends had been through everything imaginable together, remaining close through both ups and downs in both of their lives. But this call was unimaginable. Nobody could have prepared Chad for the words Ken had in store for him when he told him that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
The 55-year old Stalker, now of Wilmington, knew his friend hadn’t been feeling well. The two of them, both athletes and competitive swimmers in their younger days, had recently taken up bike riding as a way to get back in shape, and also as a way to spend time together. But a few weeks earlier Packard had started to complain about having some pain. He did what he had always done and worked through the pain.
Until that is, Ken’s family, along with Chad, encouraged Ken to see a doctor after learning that he had a swollen lymph node near his hip. Not long afterwards Packard received the diagnosis. Stage IV pancreatic cancer. And not long after that, Stalker received the devastating news from his best friend.
“It was the worst couple of days of my life,” Stalker recalled, his voice cracking with emotion. “This is a guy I had known for years, so to hear this news just awful. It made me think about the time I had been diagnosed with pancreatitis about ten years ago, and when I woke up, he was the first person I saw. He had always been there for me, and I wanted make sure I would be there for him.”
This weekend Chad will indeed be there for his friend, as he will participate in the 40th Annual Pan Mass Challenge, which raises money for life saving cancer research at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.
Stalker will be riding in the two-day challenge, along with Ken’s sister and daughter, as part of Team Yesterday’s Incredibles. On Saturday, he will bike the 110 miles from Sturbridge to Bourne alongside Ken’s sister Jennifer and on Sunday he will get back on his bike and ride the 25 miles from Wellesley to Gillette Stadium with Ken’s 13-year old daughter Sophie.
It is quite a commitment and quite the challenge indeed, but for Stalker it is a challenge he is more than willing to take on for his lifelong friend. And when you hear Chad tell the story of he and Ken’s friendship, it is easy to understand why he is so willing to help his friend.
“My story with Ken starts over fifty years ago on a town beach in western Mass.,” Stalker says. “We became friends and as we got older we joined the swim team and we stayed close all through high school and college. When we were growing up, during the summer we would spend one week at his house and one week at my house. Even as we got older we always stayed very close. We were always doing things together, either mountain climbing or biking or doing something active.”
Stalker is not without health challenges of his own, as he is a diabetic, making his preparation for Saturday’s Pan Mass Challenge all the more difficult. Not only must he get in the miles required for training, but he also needs to make sure he keeps his blood sugar up for what can be a five or six hour ride.
But Stalker has been able to keep in perspective the challenge he is facing in preparing for a long bike ride as opposed to the challenge that Ken and others like him are facing.
“I think about it like, here I am stressing about a long bike ride and raising the $5,000 that I need to raise, but in reality that is nothing,” Stalker said. “Not just Ken, but any one of these people who have been diagnosed with cancer would love those challenges instead of what they are going through.”
This is not Stalker’s first time dealing with cancer in his family. His wife Paula was diagnosed with breast cancer several years back, so he knows what it was like to see someone close to him fight through the disease. Paula is now fully recovered and doing great, and while he hoping for a similar result for his friend, he knows it will be even more difficult in this case.
“With my wife, there was a clear path to a solution that we worked through,” Stalker said. “It is a little different with Kenny because there is no real clear path. That is a very tough thing, and I haven’t figured out how to deal with that yet. But it keeps me going and keeps me working to help in any way I can.”
The other thing that keeps Stalker going is that he is not alone in his ride. With Jennifer and Sophie by his side, Stalker is confident he can meet any challenge before him. This is Jennifer’s second year riding in the PMC, while Sophie, like Stalker will be riding for the first time.
“It has been great doing this with them,” Stalker said. “I missed it last year, but I decided to do is this year and I am so glad I did. Jenn has been great and Sophie has just been incredible. She is a 13-year old kid, and she understands the implications of what is going on with her dad and she wanted to do something to help. I am so proud of her.”
Stalker also couldn’t be prouder of his friend Ken, who is doing his best to make sure cancer doesn’t hold him back. Once a week Stalker makes his way out to Ken’s home in South Hamilton to ride with Sophie. On one of those recent rides, Ken had a surprise for him.
“I went to the house to meet Sophie and out comes Ken in is biking gear,” Stalker said. “It was just amazing. We went out for the ride, and just took our time and when we got done riding, he gave me a hug. It was just an incredible experience. I can tell you motivation will not be a problem for me.”
If you would like to donate to Chad’s ride, and assist the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in their life saving cancer research, please visit Chad’s Pan Mass Challenge page at http://profile.pmc.org/TY0017
