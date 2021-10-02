WILMINGTON – Desperately needing a win, the Wilmington High School Field Hockey team was in a scoreless contest with Stoneham during Monday's Senior Night game. Although dominating play, the Wildcats had nothing to show for it, and seemed like a tie was on the horizon.
But with under ten minutes left in the game, off a rebound, junior Carina O'Donnell crushed a hard shot from 15 yards out into the back of the net, which was the difference in the 1-0 victory for the 'Cats, pushing their record to 2-4-1. The two points were crucial considering their next group of games are against Watertown, Melrose, Arlington, Lexington and Woburn.
“It was a great shot and she put some muscle into it,” said Wildcat head coach Leanne Ebert with a laugh. “That's Carinna's first goal of the season, so we're all happy for her. She's been such a hard little worker. I threw her everywhere on the field, offense, defense, midfielder and she's just been everywhere.
“She's a utility player and sometimes that can be difficult but she doesn't quit and she works hard, so I was happy to see her get the goal.”
In the first quarter, Wilmington had two really good scoring chances. Celia Kulis, who played another phenomenal game at center-midfield, had a nice backhand shot from about 12 yards out which was kicked out for the save.
Then off Wilmington's first offensive corner, the ball ended up going out to the slot to Rita Roche, and her shot was booted out.
Wilmington continued to carry the play, but with a minute left in the first, the Spartans started to break out of the 'Cats end and had some momentum, but a terrific defensive play was made by Alison Foley, who broke up the play and quickly transitioned the 'Cats back to an offensive threat.
In the second and third quarters, Wilmington outshot Stoneham 5-0, but had nothing to show for it. Then came O'Donnell's game winner, coming just 2:30 into the fourth quarter.
“We got the two points and tried to claw our way out of the hole,” said Ebert. “We had some chances early on and didn't finish and then they got it together. They were very honest at halftime. Anything I was going to address, they already knew and I think they turned it on in the second half. They clicked much better and admitted that they weren't communicating in the first half and that makes a big difference. I think they really did click in the second half.
“We had a lot of scoring chances and connected when they needed to and got the job done. I'm happy for them, especially here on Senior Night.”
A few minutes later Roche had a great bid as she shifted past two defenders before her shot was kicked out.
Stoneham pressed a little bit down the stretch but Kulis intercepted a pass and sent the ball to the other end which all but sealed the victory.
“(Kulis) was on the money. She definitely dominates and controls the field and that's why I like her at the center-midfield position. She knows the game, she's a strong player and she is a presence on the field,” said Ebert.
Kulis was one of 14 seniors who were honored before the game as part of Senior Night. The others include: Nokomis Bramantecohen, Taylor Breen, goalie Marisa Bryan (who made three saves for the shut out), Jenna Danieli, Corinn Flanagan, Foley, Emily Fothergill, Kulis, Gabriella Monteforte, Alyssa Rago, Allison Rebeiro, Roche, Amanda Solari and Kailyn St. Jean.
Wilmington faced perennial state champion Watertown on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will travel to Melrose on Friday before hosting Arlington next Tuesday night at 6:30 pm.
