WILMINGTON — In stark contrast to a week earlier, both the weather and the Wilmington football team cooled considerably for Saturday’s bout with Stoneham. The temperature was thirty degrees lower and the usually exceptional Wildcat defense, which paved the way for a convincing 29-14 win over Watertown the week before, wilted under the offensive pressure of the visiting Spartans.
This game could be summed up by describing only two plays, which to a great extent, contributed to Wilmington’s 40-21 defeat. Stoneham’s first possession resulted in a long TD run on the first play and moments later, Stoneham’s second possession resulted in yet another long TD run, also on the first play. Two Spartan snaps, two stunning scores, and with merely five minutes elapsed, the Wildcats had already dug themselves a deep hole, 14-0.
“Frankly, this was a weight room game,” said Wilmington head coach Craig Turner, whose record now stands at 3-2 with one remaining. “They were bigger and stronger than us and we didn’t really hold up at the point of attack. If you’re not big and strong enough, they’re just going to throw a wall of humanity at you and it gets difficult.”
Wilmington claimed the initial possession and opened with a brilliant 57-yard rush from Stephen Smolinsky, to the Stoneham 24. The play lifted the sideline and gave hope that they could punch one in early. But the drive went downhill in a hurry, stalling on the 15.
“We got a terrible, terrible spot on that fourth-down play,” said Turner, alluding to Pedro Germano’s QB-keeper that was placed a half-yard shy by the officials. Most observers agreed Germano’s forward progress gave him sufficient yardage to prolong the series.
The situation went from bad to worse. Stoneham took over on downs, pitched the ball to their workhorse Chris Dragone on the first play from scrimmage and he was soon off to the races, scoring on an 85-yard stunner.
Following a quick Wilmington three-and-out and a 15-yard facemask infraction, the Spartans converted a short field on yet another brief possession, raising their lead to 14-0 when tailback Robert Kilty uncorked a 40-yarder.
“We knew it was going to be a challenge for us today,” said Turner. “It’s very difficult to simulate the Stoneham offense and when you see it for the first time, before you can figure it out, they pop one early on you. It would have been nice if they didn’t pop two.”
The Wildcats had a play or two in their bag of tricks and deployed big play receiver Gavin Erickson to the left side. On a third-and-long, the offensive line gave Germano (8-15-1 for 164-yards) ample time and the junior QB delivered, lofting a pass over the top with pinpoint accuracy that settled into Erickson’s arms. Untouched, he hit his stride along the friendly sideline for an 82-yarder, cutting the Spartan’s lead in half.
The Wilmington elation was short-lived, however, as Stoneham re-established a two-TD advantage on the next scoring drive, which wrapped up at the start of the second quarter on a Nate Nazarian 2-yard plunge.
Armed with optimism, the resilient Wildcats answered once again, shaving the deficit to 21-14 with minutes left in the half. Starting on their own 30, Germano found brother John for a dozen. Marcello Misuraca delved into Stoneham territory, carving out a 12-yard rush followed by a pair of hard-fought Stephen Smolinsky carries. On the strength a perfectly cloaked ball fake, QB Germano soon linked up with capable receiver Germano for a 31-yard TD with 5:33 remaining.
“Offensively, we get better every week,” said Turner. “We did everything we wanted to do and I thought our kids hung in there for the most part. We have a lot of kids who can make plays – we just have to get the ball to them in open space. But that turnover and touchdown near the end of the half really hurt. We felt like we were moving the ball and decided to take a shot. I’ll take the blame for that one.”
Turner was referring to a sequence that occurred with less than a minute remaining. After the Wildcat defense held and took the ball back on a punt, Germano and company set up on their own 15. Instead of running out the clock as Turner explained, the sideline signaled a passing play and Germano complied, only to be picked-off by defensive back Patrick Langill. Stoneham, with its quick strike offense, immediately converted the takeaway to points, as QB Jason Nutting found Dragone for a 30-yarder and a 28-14 lead.
Stoneham later tacked on insurance, consuming all but 32 seconds of the third quarter with an exhausting drive that culminated with Dragone’s third TD of the afternoon, from the 2. Placekicker Joshua Nardone shanked the PAT but it was a small victory as the Wildcats trailed by 20 points, 34-14.
“Nineteen plays for 65-yards along with converting four first downs,” said Turner, describing the series that effectively put the game out of reach. “They grinded us down for a full quarter. I believe if we could have gotten a stop there, we would have been right back in it.”
The combatants traded scores in the fourth frame. The Wildcats went to a no-huddle offense and finished off a penalty-ridden series with Smolinsky pounding in a 3-yarder. Stoneham had the last say, ringing up a 6-yarder from Robert Kilty before deploying JV reserves to close it out.
“(A record of) 4-2 would be a great finish for us,” said Turner, when asked about the season finale with Winchester. “There’s nothing to be ashamed of, losing a pair to perennial top-25 programs like Melrose and Stoneham. These Stoneham guys want to fight you in a phone booth but Winchester likes to spread it out and throw the ball all over the place. It will be a much different game Friday night.”
