WILMINGTON – Inbetween Saturday morning's field hockey and girls' soccer games against Burlington, the Town Crier was able to spend a few minutes with new WHS Athletic Director Mia Muzio, who like everyone else, has had their lives turned upside down since COVID-19 and the pandemic hit this country.
Muzio officially took over AD duties on July 1st. Before that, in the spring when she was named to the position, she said that she had a long list of items that she wanted to pursue. Unfortunately those are now all on the backburner.
"I had my list and I blew it up," she said while laughing. "We will get to them and after this week when things will finally get to clockwork, but for now in this first week, it's just a learning experience. So whether to forget to tell someone the time of the game, not being able to get into the building or the bathroom, or whatever it is, but I think we will end up getting to a (student-athlete) handbook and those types of things. Also, administration is busy too and not just athletics so now it's all about getting kids back into school.
"In my head it's week-by-week. I am going to take everything week-by-week. We will learn every week as long as we are staying within that week's philosophy than we will get through the end of this fall season. We already learned probably 20 things today.
“Everyone has been great, between those working the game and just everyone being so helpful. WCTV is here and are live-streaming the game which was awesome, the fans were great, the kids were great, so it was a calm first game."
Despite the obstacles with everything going on, she has been able to move things along in a rapid pace, despite the frantic last few months with everything going on with the pandemic, between whether or not sports was going to happen, all of the rule changes and modifications, as well as schedules.
"Everything has been good. It's been challenging obviously with all of the modifications, the new rules, the masks and all of the social distancing and all of that. The coaches have done a really good job, the kids have been awesome although I haven't been able to meet all of them yet, but we are working on that," Muzio said. "I've been enjoying the challenge and things will get easier as we learn from the first day of games.
"We are new on Arbiter. The website has been completely changed. We are really trying to use that. With social media, we have worked our way back to Twitter and Instagram and I am testing my Instagram skills. We just opened the online fan story. That'll be open until October 11th so everyone can get some Wilmington gear, since I keep purchasing items."
Assuming Wilmington gets through the next round of games this weekend and Monday with the holiday and the season continues to flow without any hiccups, Muzio said she has three big items on her new list, which need to be addressed soon.
"The (student-athlete) handbook and all of that stuff is ready to go (to be worked on), but it's the handbook and Booster Council which are on our radar," she said. "But like I said we just wanted to get through this week's games to make sure that we were solid on everything that we needed to do. As you can we taped off six-feet markers in the bleachers, that's how (administrative assistant) Caroline (Gattuso) and I spent our day yesterday. She's also been great.
“We are in a learning curve but I think over the next couple of months and even by the end of this month, we will get to those things.
"The Booster Council is the next big thing on the list. We did work with all of the team's boosters to get them on Hudl which was awesome so now they all have access to film their games, post them online and kids can see videos and all of that stuff. In addition, we are working on trying to help those non-fall athletes and teams and I can get into more details once I talk to administration. We are working on that but there's a lot of different moving parts."
In addition to those two items, she still needs to find three coaches for the volleyball program.
"We have two candidates who have been both interviewed by me, but now we will put together a panel so maybe in the next two weeks we will have a decision (for the varsity position)," she said. "But we need coaches for all three levels, varsity, junior varsity and freshmen. We are working on it.
“People and kids are anxious which is great that they are invested on finding out who their next coach is going to be."
Muzio was also asked about the possibility of the football players – and other athletes – having the chance to work with Coach Craig Turner in various capacities since their season is not going to get underway until February.
"The Middlesex League voted no out of season coaching and we will be revisiting that at the end of October," she said. "With that said, that does not mean we can't do non-sports training, but it would have to be for every non Fall-I athlete. It would not be just football specific. We would have to offer it to every non Fall I athlete and it would be more strength and conditioning style. We have gone through to work on coming up with protocols, and again we would have to follow the chain of command and work through that.
“We want to be able to provide something for the non Fall-I athletes. It would be open to any student-athlete who would want to participate. Ultimately, my biggest goal is to get a year-long strength and conditioning program for out of season athletes, that's non-sports specific.
“I just want to be clear with everyone that it would not be football practice. It would be non-sports specific strength and conditioning training for all non Fall-I athletes."
Finally, she was asked about the possibilities of the winter season getting underway.
"The MIAA is currently having those conversations about what the winter sports season will look like. Once it comes out from them, then we will have more conversations about it within our league."
