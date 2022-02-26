ROXBURY – We have said it over and over, but truthfully it doesn't get old … the Wilmington High School Girls Track-and-Field team made history once again.
On Thursday afternoon, the Wildcats competed in the Division 4 Eastern Mass Championship Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center, and the team finished in second place compiling 50 points. A total of 31 teams scored at least one point in the meet with Holliston coming away as champions with 66 points.
It's believed that no other WHS team has ever finished second at a state meet during the indoor season.
“(The credit goes to) all of (the kids),” said interim head coach Joe Patrone. “They did all of the work. I was a nervous wreck today. When I was an athlete, it was easy because I could control everything and now that I'm the coach, I can't control what they do. I try to tell them what to do (but the rest is up to each athlete). We just had a lot of great finishes and just awesome performances.”
The top eight in each event are given medals and count for the team scoring, but only the top three in each event advance to next weekend's All-State Meet, with the addition of the next nine best times/marks in each event throughout all five of the Eastern Mass Meets.
On the day, Wilmington finished with a first, a third, two fourths, four fifth places, a sixth, a seventh and two eighth places.
Senior Celia Kulis once again was the team's top performer. She won the 55-meter hurdles, re-breaking her own school record with a time of 8.57 seconds, while she was fourth in the high jump clearing 5-0 and was part of the seventh place 4x200 relay team along with Kaitlyn and Alison Doherty and Madison Mulas, with their combined time of 1:52.30.
“The 4x200 team knew that they didn't run their best time of the season and they were a little off, but still they did what they had to do (to place seventh),” said Patrone.
Besides Kulis, another individual to advance to next week is Mollie Osgood, who cleared 5-2 for the first time on her career to take third in the high jump.
“Last year Mollie didn't do indoor track. She came out for outdoors and she wasn't put into the high jump until the second to last meet of the (regular season) and I knew that she could jump high,” said Patrone. “She ended up jumping 5-0 and got second at the state meet outdoors but she couldn't go to the All-States because of a family vacation, so she was pretty excited today knowing that she will compete in the All-States for the first time.
“She was so happy today because she has been waiting all season to clear 5-2 and to get it was just awesome.”
Many of the athletes who competed in the running events did very well, but certainly the efforts of Angie Zaykovskaya and Shea Cushing couldn't go unnoticed. In the 600, Zaykovskaya led throughout most of her race but with about 75 meters left, she ran out of gas, and ended up taking fourth with a time of 1:44.28, slightly better than her race at the Middlesex League Championship Meet two weeks earlier.
“Angie, what a race. She went for it and that was just incredible to me. I know she ran out of gas a little bit but she put it out there and ran a great race. She wasn't expected to come in that high and she did,” said Patrone.
For Cushing, all season long she has had a goal of running the two-mile under 12 minutes. In the first half of the her race on Thursday, she was as far back as eighth place, but over the last handful of laps, she slowly passed several runners and then opened up the lead on them. She crossed the finish line taking fifth at 11:57.90 and it was just a gritty, gutsy performance.
“Shea ran awesome and finished with a sub 12-minute time for the first time of her career. She looked awesome out there and she is such a solid runner. She was back in the pack and just sort of works her way up there,” said Patrone.
Kaitlyn and Alison Doherty added fifth and eighth place finishes in the 55-meter dash with times of 7.52 and 7.69. Amanda Broussard picked up a sixth place in the 300 with a time of 43.73 and freshman Addy Hunt was eighth in the 1,000 at 3:15.89.
The 4x400 relay team of Zaykovskaya, Emily Grace, Hunt and Broussard finished fifth at 4:19.86.
Finally, senior Sarah LaVita placed fifth in the shot put throwing 32-11.50 as she closed out a strong indoor career.
The 4x800 relay team just missed out on placing, taking ninth at 10:53.26.
Grace added a 13th place finish in the 600 (1:48.88), Kaitlyn Doherty was 15th in the long jump (10:53.26) and Mulas was 29th in the dash at 8.11.
Qualifying for the All-State Meet includes Kulis in both the hurdles and high jump, Kaitlyn Doherty in the dash and Osgood in the high jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.