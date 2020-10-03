WILMINGTON – Despite having a roster filled with sophomores and juniors last year, the Wilmington High School Field Hockey team had a successful season, falling just one point shy of qualifying for the Division 2 North sectional tournament for what would have been the 11th straight season.
The Wildcats lost just three players from last year's 8-9-1 club and return 15 with varsity experience. Those 15 players include a handful of skilled players who can find the back of the net at will, and who can also defend at the other end of the field.
Having that experience and those skills should certainly come in handy this season under the new rules which includes 7-on-7 (instead of 11-vs-11) and no offensive corners. The extra space on the field should open up more offense, but also means a lot more running, therefore, team's with speed and depth should benefit.
"I think they are ready to go," said head coach Leanne Ebert. "Yes things have changed but we have been practicing the 7-on-7s. They have been conditioning on their own clearly as just in the past week that we have been together you can see that they are ready to go. They know it's a different and unique year, but they are willing to do anything."
With the 7-on-7's, Ebert was asked about her potential formation. It seems in the early goings of pre-season other teams are varying. Tewksbury for instance was going to have one forward, three midfielders and two defenders. On Monday, Ebert said as of now her plan is either 3-2-1 or a 3-1-2, meaning three forwards in either case.
"It's going to depend on who is on the field at that moment. It's going to be a lot more running and we're going to be switching out a lot more. Certainly more kids will be playing this year because of the new rules. It's going to look and feel different and we have to be ready for that," she said.
Among the senior returners on this year's team includes the tri-captains Chase Andersen, Annabelle Kane and Kiara Nadeau.
"The three of them just click and anything you ask for they return right in a second," said Ebert. "They are all so responsible, they are always ready to go and ready to play. The rest of the team all seem to respond well to all three of them, which is nice. There's a lot of responsibility and a lot put on a captain. It's not just a name that you carry. There's a lot that goes into it and I think the three of them in this bizarre season, have shown leadership through and through.
"Chase is back for her third season with the varsity and we're excited to have that veteran leadership with us this year. Kiara mostly be playing a forward. She just has that knack of pulling everyone together. She's that middle link not in terms of on the field, but in terms of the crew, and pulling everyone together."
Andersen as well as fellow senior returners Ida Bishop and Zoe DeRose will be looking to score their share of goals, while the other senior returners include Anja Jensen, Ashley MacGilvary and goalie Johanna Robinson.
The returning juniors are led by Celia Kulis, a talented and skillful player, as well as Jenna Danieli, Allison Foley, Sonny Rebeiro, Kaitlyn St. Jean, Rita Roche and Marisa Bryan.
As of press time, Ebert said that besides the 15 returning players, the rest of the varsity team was not selected.
All of the returning and eventual new players were able to get together for some informal workouts once the restrictions were lifted, and also participated in a day camp held at Austin Prep. There, the members of the team made quite the impression.
"A college coach in Pennsylvania, who was there at the camp, sent us a letter afterwards saying that he's been coaching and working with all kinds of different kids at all kinds of levels and ages for many years, and he has never worked with a group that was as dedicated with sportsmanship and teamwork than our girls," said Ebert. "He said not just with each other, but they would celebrate other teams even more and support them. He said that we have such a special group of girls, and he wanted to share this because he said that we should be proud of the girls, our program and our town.
"I was so incredibly proud to receive this letter and to share it with the girls and our school administrators. I couldn't have been more proud of them so if nothing else happens this season, we have that. He said that he hopes to be able to follow them through the season because no matter what, he believes they will be successful."
Wilmington will open the season on Saturday afternoon (2 pm) against Burlington.
"We are all so excited about having a season. We weren't sure if it was happening so we couldn't be more excited to be here. We talk to them all of the time about being safe and being smart, but are absolutely looking to put on the field what they shown and in the name that they have put forth of themselves over the off-season," said Ebert.
