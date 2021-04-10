WILMINGTON – After coming through with two impressive wins to start this Fall-2 abbreviated season, the Wilmington High School Girls Track-and-Field team, which has an abbreviated roster, met up with a fantastic Melrose squad and came out on the short end, losing 74-26, putting their record to 2-1 with two meets left against Watertown and Stoneham.
“This was a tough loss to a tough team. Melrose has been the (Middlesex League) Freedom Division champs two years in a row and looking to be three,” said head coach Brian Schell. “We knew they had a strong team and a very strong senior class. Luckily they graduate a lot of their point scorers for next year, but they still have some solid depth. The winner of this meet would most likely be the champs this season.
“Overall we looked good in just about every event. Many points like the field events were separated by inches or attempts in the high jump while the running events were close by a few seconds. In the end it was just missing those next place points is what ended up setting us back early and unable to rely on the relays at the end.”
Wilmington had three first places, with Kaitlyn Doherty taking two of them as she won the long jump at 13-7 and the 55-meter dash at 7.4 seconds. Amanda Broussard had the other win, taking the 300 with a time of 43.7.
Wilmington had three girls finish with a second place including Shea Cushing in the two-mile (13:15), Celia Kulis in the 55-meter hurdles (9.6) and Kayla Flynn in the high jump (4-8).
Cushing doubled-up once again, finishing with a 5:57, personal record in the mile, finishing fourth, just two seconds away from placing.
“Every meet Shea has doubled up in both the mile and the two mile,” said Schell. “It is a very tough double and she has been a huge asset to the team in doing so. She managed a huge ten second personal record in the mile and broke that first elusive six-minute barrier. Unfortunately she was just shy of getting second place, but it was great to see her achieve this big step for her. Even in the two mile, the last two meets she looked solid. Setting a personal record of 13:14 against Wakefield and then to double up again, missing her best by one second after competing in the mile earlier just shows great strength.”
He added that Flynn continues to be very consistent this season in the high jump.
“Kayla too has found her groove and been consistent for us in the high jump. Like a few others, she missed taking first place based on attempts. Although she hasn't yet hit her best of 4-10, she has been consistent every meet which is what I always preach is the best trait to have. I know it's only a matter of time before she pops one over and gets back on track.”
Rounding out the scoring included third places from Angie Zaykovskaya in the 600 with a personal best time of 1:49 and Katie McLaughlin, with a personal best time of 3:22 in the 1,000.
“We had many others personal records in their respective events and with Watertown next, we are definitely looking to bounce back and should,” said Schell.
