WILMINGTON – It was a tough week for the Wilmington High Golf team, as despite their best efforts they were unable to pick up the win they were hoping for over their last couple of matches, where they took on Melrose at Hillview Golf Course last Wednesday afternoon before traveling to the Woburn Country Club to take on Woburn High on Tuesday of this week.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, neither match went as well as they would have hoped, as they dropped a 42-30 decision to Melrose, before fallowing that up with a 41-31 loss to Woburn to drop their record on the season to 0-10, with only Wednesday’s match against Lexington remaining on their schedule.
While both matches this week seemed winnable for the Wildcats, the one that stung the most was the Woburn loss. Woburn brought an 0-10 record into the match, and with the way the Wildcats had been playing in some recent losses, including a hard fought loss to Reading the week before, hopes were high that they would close out their season with a win. That was not to be the case, however.
“We were really evenly matched going in,” Wilmington coach Steve Lynch said. “But for whatever reason, we did not respond as well as we would have liked. Maybe that was my fault. We had talked about the importance of the match, but in retrospect, perhaps that put a little too much pressure on them.
Despite the loss, several Wildcats played very well, including senior captain Rhiannon Dyment, who shot a 42, and picked up a 4.5-4.5 tie at her number five spot to increase her unbeaten streak to four matches.
“Rhiannon is really playing outstanding for us out of the number five position as she winds down her high school career,” Lynch said.
Fellow senior Joe Dynan also played well for the Wildcats out of the number three position, shooting a 42 as well, to also earn a 4.5-4,5 tie, while senior Nate Packer picked up a win out his number four slot by a score of 5.5-3.5, shooting a 43.
“Joe and Nate have both been playing well and they did a real good job today,” Lynch said. “They have also both been playing well down the stretch of the season.”
Sophomore Robert Cyr also had a good day for the Wildcats tying his match 4.5-4.5 at the number seven slot.
Against Melrose on Senior Day last Wednesday, junior Owen Mitchell led the way for the Wildcats, shooting a 39 to pick up a 6.5-2.5 win out of the number two slot, while Dyment shot a 44 to earn another 4.5-4.5 tie.
The big news of the day came from senior Jack Toomey who shot a 46 to pick up the first win of his career, by a score of 5-4.
“That was great to see,” Lynch said. “He came up with a big win in his final home match. We were all very happy for him.”
With the end of the season, also comes the end of the career of the five Wilmington seniors, led by number one player Matt Vinal, along with Dyment, Packer, Dynan and Toomey. This group of seniors were unable to break into the win column during their careers, playing in a very tough Middlesex League, but through the course of their careers, they each showed tremendous improvement, while also pulling out some big individual match play victories along the way.
It will be a group the Lynch will definitely miss.
“They are good kids, and it is always easy to work with kids like that. The fact is, they shoot really well a lot of times, with a 41 or a 42, but playing in this league, they just haven’t been able to put a win together,” Lynch said. “But they have been a good group. It was a pleasure to coach them, and I am sure they are going to be successful with whatever they choose to do next.”
