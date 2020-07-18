WILMINGTON — After months of being home on the couch in front of the televisions and computers, finally the children of Wilmington were able to get outside and play some competitive ball.
Last Wednesday, the Major League Summer season opened with the Royals getting past the Athletics, 8-5.
Royals manager Henry Belding was pleased with how his players came together so quickly, considering the lack of practice due to the pandemic.
“It was a team effort, especially on the pitching side,” Belding said. “They kept us in the game and gave our offense an opportunity to score runs.”
The Royals took an early 1-0 lead. With this being the first game for the team, they used five pitchers in to get a feel for who would work out on the mound.
Ethan LaConte pitched the first three innings. Belding said LaConte had great command the first two innings, then started to fatigue by the third inning. LaConte gave up five runs, and the A’s were up 5-1 after three innings.
Three pitchers were really the stopgap for the Athletics’ offense: Ryan Gray, Nate Anderson, and Nolan Richards.
“They really shut down [A’s] hitters, [they did great],” said Belding.
The middle innings were where the Royals came to life offensively. The rally was started by Aidan Largenton.
“When those guys [like Aidan] start a rally, that lit a little fire and gave confidence to the rest of the guys,” Belding said.
Largenton, Ryan Gray, and Nolan Richards got on base needed and also stole bases to put the team in scoring position.
Richards opened the floodgates for the Royals, hitting a bases clearing triple to put the team in front by a score of 6-5.
The Royals were able to add two more runs in the later innings, taking an 8-5 lead into the top of the 7th.
Henry Santini closed the door, giving the team their first victory of the year.
Owen Wills, Roman Synnott, Nicholas Ryan provided great defense in the field and got on base as well.
Belding said this game was just what the team needed after not being able to play for months.
“With the amount of talent that we have, I think we will be okay going forward.”
The Royals team includes: Nathan Anderson, Matthew Boyer, Ryan Gray, Ethan LaConte, Aidan Largenton, Nolan Richards, Nicholas Ryan, Henry Santini, Andrew Santo, Jr., Roman Synnott, Owen Wills, and Logan Zimmer.
In addition to Belding, the Royals are coached by David Anderson and Mike Zimmer.
Despite the loss for the A’s, second year manager Jake Russell was impressed with the early scoring.
“The [A’s] were making contact with the ball, and we went up big on them early, but it was just [the Royals] defense was [what turned the game around in their favor],” Russell said.
Noah Titterington, Jake Banda, Ronald Jordan, and Joey Fennelly all combined for seven hits on the evening
Jake Banda pitched 2.2 innings in the game, while Noah Titterington pitched 2.1 innings
“Extra pitches were thrown which kept them in the game, and too many errors on our side lead to more runs for them,” Russell said.
The Wilmington Major League Athletics feature Cameron Banda, Eric Banda, Jake Banda, Theodore Bryson, Colin Dwyer, Joseph Fennelly, Ronald Jordan III, Chase Kennedy, Devin MacDonald, Derek Perault, Max Snapausky, and Noah Titterington.
Russell is assisted by Tom Perault and Don Titterington.
A’s 13, Orioles 0
It was a stellar, bounce back performance on all fronts as for the A’s against the Orioles.
A combined no-hitter for the A’s was the story of the evening.
Ronald Jordan pitched to his maximum limit, going five innings giving up no runs and striking out 11 Orioles batters.
“Most of the Orioles hits were little dribblers back to Ronny, it was good to see [him limit their contact], Russell said.
Derek Perault came in and finished the job, striking out two of three batters he faced in the sixth inning.
Not much needs to be said on the offensive side, other than there were hits up and down the entire lineup.
“I don’t think one person didn’t hit the ball,” said Russell.
Jordan was also crushing it on the offensive side of things as well with a multi-hit game including a pair of doubles.
Russell says he coached Jordan last year, and likes how he improved over the fall and winter before going in to this season.
“[Ronny Jordan] definitely had the best game. He was dominant in this game,” said Russell.
Noah Titterington, Jake Banda, Joey Fennelly, Theo Bryson, Max Snapausky, Devin MacDonald, Derek Perault all contributed hits and runs against Orioles pitcher Jonathan Stokes.
“[Stokes] is one of the best talents in the league, so it was good to see us hit off of him.
Chase Kennedy and Jake Banda stepped up defensively as well.
Going forward this year, Russell thinks his team has a really good chance to make some noise.
“We are returning most of our team from last year, the kids seem to all like each other, looks like a tight knit group.”
Russell says the camaraderie will work to their advantage, and the baseball intangibles will hopefully follow suit.
“Everyone can throw, so as long as our pitchers can hold up, we can hit, and can minimize errors, we will be fine,” he said.
Orioles 6, Red Sox 0
The Orioles and Red Sox faced each other in the championship game to end the 2019 season.
So it would only be fitting that they would draw the lucky straw and were able to play against each other in the first game of 2020 at Rotary Park, with the Orioles coming out on top 6-0.
The game would remain scoreless until the bottom of the third inning.
The Orioles’ Joe Mytech singled with two outs in that frame. Mytech was followed by Gavin Poirier and Jonathan Stokes, who hit a double and triple respectively, giving the Orioles a 2-0 lead.
The other big inning for the Orioles came in the bottom of the fifth. Off the bats of Mytech, Stokes, and Jackson Hegerty, the team would tack on four more runs to give them a lead of 6-0.
Hegerty also had a strong performance catching behind the plate for the Orioles.
Hegerty’s batterymates, Jonathan Stokes, who pitching five innings, and Gavin Poirier, who pitched the final frame, combined to strike out 12 Red Sox batters.
Ronin Uftring pitched four great innings for the Red Sox. He had several strikeouts himself, getting nine Orioles to go down swinging.
Jake Arsenault had the only hit for the Sox on the evening in the top of the fourth inning. He also played great defensively behind the plate the entire game.
Orioles 10, Red Sox 4
It seems like the Orioles and Red Sox already have seen plenty of each other, especially early on. They played again two nights later at Rotary Park.
This time there was offense early and often.
The Orioles would get on the board in the first inning on an RBI single by Joe Mytech, who scored Gavin Poirier, to take a 1-0 lead.
The Red Sox came back in the bottom half of the first inning to tie the game on a single by Ronin Uftring.
The Red Sox scored in the bottom of third to take a 2-1 lead.
The Orioles would then score three runs in the top of the third inning.
Hits by Gavin Poirier, Joe Mytech, and Jackson Hegerty to put the Orioles ahead 4-2.
In the fourth inning, the Orioles’ Ryan Fitzgerald singled to lead off the inning. He scored the fifth run giving them Orioles a 5-2 lead.
The Red Sox scored two additional runs in their half of the fifth inning — cutting the deficit to one run, 5-4.
In the top of the sixth, the Orioles would tack on 5 more runs to run away with the lead and the victory, 10-4.
Gavin Poirier and JR Haggerty combined their pitching efforts for the Orioles, striking out twelve Red Sox batters. Erin McCarthy, who pitched five innings, and John Roofe who pitched the final from for the Red Sox, stuck out Orioles left and right, to the tune of 13 punch outs.
Patrick Moriarity played a strong game behind the plate for the Red Sox. Joe Cavanaugh also played a strong defensive game for the Orioles.
The Majors Orioles feature Joe Cavanaugh, Jake Driscoll, Joey Fallis, Ryan Fitzgerald, Charlotte Forcina, JR Haggerty, Jackson Hegarty, Joe Mytech, Tommy Perrieria, Gavin Poirier, Jonathan Stokes, and Jacoby Tibbets.
Brian Kane is the Vice President of WLLB and is the manager of the Orioles. His assistant coaches are John Fitzgerald, Paul Poirier, and Mike Hegarty.
The Red Sox roster includes Henry Almeda, Jake Arsenault, Matt Driscoll, Ian Heos, Gus Lambert, Zachary Maiella, Erin McCarthy, Jack McLennan, Patrick Moriarty, John Roofe, Ronin Uftring and Reiley Young.
They are coached by Jay Kelley, and his assistant coaches are Jonathan Heos, and Mike McCarthy.
Angels 6, Red Sox 0
The Angels had to call their first scheduled game last week due to thunder and lightning in the area.
In the top of the second Luke Kitanov got the offense going with a walk and stolen base. With two outs, Aidan Harris doubled to help the Angels take the 1-0 lead.
The score remained that way and Red Sox were threatening in the bottom of the third inning, Jack McLennan was able to walk with one out; Ronin Uftring and Jake Arsenault also walked in the inning to load the bases against Angels pitching.
Angels pitcher Shane McDonald was able to get a fielder’s choice and a force play turned by shortstop Will Poyant and Davide Vitale to avoid any damage in that inning.
After that, it was all Angels. In the top of the fourth, David Dynan crushed a double to left field, scoring Jake Carr who walked earlier in the inning, giving the Angels a 2-0 lead.
Back-to-back doubles by Will Poyant and Aiden Harris put the Angels ahead 3-0 in the top of the fifth inning.
A Spencer Walker double, followed by a Jake Carr single, David Dynan single, and a Luke Kitanov double knocked in the games final three runs, giving the Angels a 6-0, which put the game away for good.
Shane McDonald pitched three shutout innings for the Angels. Aiden Harris followed suit pitching 2 shutout innings, followed then by Will Poyant who closed out the game, winning by a score of 6-0.
The Majors Angels feature Jake Carr, Jackson Cipolle, Davide Dynan, Aiden Harris, Chase Heffernan, Luke Kitanov, Shane McDonald, Mickey Moroney, Matthew Norton, Will Poyant, David Vitale and Spencer Walker.
The team is coached by Mark Dynan. Dynan’s assistant coaches are Anthony Harris and John Poyant.
