WILMINGTON – Just three months shy of 20 years since the program was cut by then Athletic Director Jim Gillis, the current Wilmington High School Athletic Department, spearheaded by Athletic Director Mia Muzio, have officially announced that gymnastics has returned, as the Wildcats have joined forced with Bedford for a co-op program which will begin this winter sports season.
Back in early August, the Wilmington School Committee originally approved the plan by Muzio, but other steps needed to be taken before it became official.
The idea originally came from strong interest from parents about five years ago. Former AD Ed Harrison did some of the groundwork on it, but Muzio was the one who landed the execution of this plan.
"We had a significant amount of interest from kids and parents made it very clear that this is something that they have been pushing for a while, maybe five years," said Muzio. "I want to give the kids as much opportunity to participate in things that they want to participate in. I'll never have a problem with that – it's just a matter of doing things the right way (to make it come to fruition)."
And that entire process is nearly complete.
"Essentially we are good to go. It was approved by our School Committee, the Bedford School Community, the MIAA approved the co-op, and we have talked with Gym Street (Gymnastics in Wilmington and everything is confirmed there). That's where we will be practicing and our home meets will be there," said Muzio. "The schedule is not done yet but we will have three home meets and practices will be three days a week. We're in the process of hiring a coach so that will be announced later."
The cost to run the entire program is $14,000, and that was not in this year's budget, since that's done a year in advance. The 14K includes the rental of the gymnasium, transportation to away meets, the costs of the judges at the meets, as well as the coach stipend of $5,500.
"There will be a user's fee from the student-athlete. We don't have the number set yet, because we're still working on creating some options to make sure that the kids pay the least amount possible," said Muzio. "The 14,000 does not include uniforms because they are not re-usable for gymnastics, the same as swimming, so the student-athletes purchase their own uniforms."
Muzio added that Wilmington will be the host team, therefore the program will compete in the Middlesex League and only Watertown doesn't offer the sport from the Freedom Division.
It appears if there could be up to 15 or so girls interested in joining the Wilmington/Bedford team, a handful from both towns currently train at Gym Street, and a lot of the girls seem to have extensive background in the sport.
"We believe that there's eight-to-ten Wilmington High School student-athletes who are interested and then four-to-six student-athletes from Bedford. From what I have been told Bedford had gymnastics but prior to (Athletic Director) Keith (Mangan) more than twenty years ago, so basically the same as us."
It's believed that Wilmington High offered gymnastics from 1980 (or 1981) and it lasted until January of 2002 when Gillis cut the program, due to lack of student-athletes, budget reasons, the increase number of girls leaving the program for winter cheerleading, as well as the program was riding a 30-meet losing streak as competing back in the Merrimack Valley Conference was extremely difficult at the time.
The best team in program history is believed to be the 1988 season, led by Tracey Greer, who was a MVC Champion on the balance beam, while finishing fourth in the all-around competition before going on to take ninth as an individual at the state meet.
Muzio is ecstatic that after a lot of behind the scenes work, which she said former Athletic Director Ed Harrison certainly deserves some credit, that this is finally happening. Right now this will be the third co-op program offered, as Wilmington joined forces several years ago in swimming, and this winter will also mark the first year of the co-op with Stoneham in girls' hockey.
"The hope is, as it is with every co-op program, is that we do this for two years and if the interest continues to grow, we go out on our own," she said.
In the future, the hope is to add additional programs.
"The introduction to gymnastics is starting a larger conversation around additional opportunities for student-athletes at Wilmington High School and what it looks like to examine programs and that we are providing the programs that the kids are interested in," she said. "Down the road, we want to look at Unified Athletics. I would like to get that going as we have had some interest from kids in boys volleyball, but I just want to be clear with everyone that adding a sport is not just about adding a sport. There's a whole lot of different pieces involved. There's Title IX that you need to make sure that you are following, budget wise, so you have to do it the right way."
