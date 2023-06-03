WILMINGTON — Nathan Alberti was the hero last Thursday evening.
With the Wilmington High School boys lacrosse team trailing 4-1 to Shawsheen Tech in the second quarter, the senior sniper ignited a second-half comeback where he scored four of his seven goals to lead the Wildcats to an 11-7 victory in the regular-season finale.
Wilmington (6-11) has now won both of their meetings with Shawsheen Tech (12-6) this season, as both teams currently await their bid in the Div. 3 state tournament.
Although Wilmington interim head coach Craig Turner was once again impressed with Alberti’s performance, the contributions of James Caples (three goals), and Charlie Rooney (one goal) make it that much harder to defend their offense.
“It’s only going to get tougher, because everyone is going to focus on him,” Turner said of Alberti. “They do already anyways, but we have to play through him. He’s going to get his goals and we know that, but when we get those other goals from Caples and Rooney, when those guys are involved offensively, it makes it that much harder to defend.”
While the Rams attempted to prohibit Alberti from dodging, they ultimately couldn’t deny a handful of catch-and-shoot opportunities that resulted in goals.
“The first time we played them, our goal was to not allow him to really dodge and we did do that,” Rams coach Chuck Baker said of Alberti. “We kept him to the outside and he’s going to get his chances.”
Before the offensive outbreak, the Rams were the team to come out hungry.
Shawsheen’s Brayton Carbone opened the game’s scoring, notching his first of three tallies. Trey Elliott (two goals), Chase Darcey, and Derek Maguire also found the back of the net for the Rams.
“We started a little slow, we were kind of careless with the ball and really weren’t locked in on defense,” said Turner.
However, Owen White’s play between the pipes (12 saves) kept Wilmington in contention until both the offense and defense were able to find their way in the second half.
“We locked in after that, defensively we were much better,” said Turner of the second half turnaround.
“We panicked a little too much when we went down by two,” Baker said. “At that point, we’re not going to get back in the game that way.”
Like White, Shawsheen goalie Quinn Guinane stood on his head, stopping 15 of the 26 total Wilmington shots he faced to provide his team with a winning opportunity. However, a 5-1 Wildcat run in the fourth quarter was enough for the ‘Cats to escape with a victory.
As both teams shift their focus to the postseason, they are ready to accept the challenge playoff time brings to the table.
“It’s going to be tough,” said Turner. “Most likely we are going to be on the road and we are going to have our hands full, but we’ll figure out who we got and we’ll get to work.”
“At the end of the day, we have talent there,” said Baker. “It’s just a matter of trying to get them to work together and stay confident and positive.”
Girls Lacrosse
Despite a great effort, the Wilmington High girls lacrosse team was ultimately unable to reach the win column this season.
The Wildcats suffered a 7-6 loss to North Reading last Tuesday, the fifth game of the season in which Wilmimgton has come up short by a goal.
What was thought to be the game-tying goal on Tuesday was waved off due to an illegal stick, and the Hornets were able to pull away in the final minutes to secure the victory.
Despite the loss, the ‘Cats saw six different goal scorers in Maddie Sainato, Sloane McIntyre, Jill Collins, Arianna Cook, Leah Murphy and Kassidy Smith.
Even though his team was unable to pick up a win this season, Wilmington coach Chris Frissore doesn’t necessarily view the spring in a bad light.
“I personally view it as a success,” he said. “We were much better than we were last year, and we’re much better than we’ve been in the past. The wins and losses didn’t show, we played a lot of hard teams. We like the challenge.”
The team will be graduating talented players Jess Collins, Smith, Gabby Daniels, Caitlyn George, McIntyre, and Laci Titterington, but are looking to build on their foundation next season.
“Our two best players are our senior captains, so we are going to be losing them and we’ll lose a couple other seniors,” said Frissore. “Most of our defense will be back next year and there’s a few girls on junior varsity that are talented. I hear that the youth lacrosse program is really good, so hopefully we keep building up.”
