STONEHAM – After a slow start to the season, the Wilmington High School Girls Soccer team finally cracked the win column, with a 5-0 dominating win over Watertown played before the home crowd last Thursday night.
The Wildcats scored all five goals in the first half before playing more of a controlled game in the second half.
The win coupled with a 1-1 tie against Stoneham on Sunday, puts the 'Cats at 1-3-4 overall and 1-2-4 in the Middlesex League.
“Watertown was a great win, not only because of the amount of goals but the way that we scored our five goals was great,” said head coach Sue Hendee. “We had two goals scored by people crashing the goal which we have been working really hard on, making our near post, far post and central post runs in the box. We had a couple of goals on shots coming from the outside that were just rockets. Then we had one that was scored on beating a defender one-verse-one.
“There was really good variety in not only in who scored but the way that we scored which was really good to see.”
Callie McCauley scored two goals, while Alyssa Granara, Ella Wingate and Jillian Collins each had one.
On Sunday night, Wilmington traveled to Stoneham and played on an extremely wet and sloppy field, and came away with a hard-earned 1-1 tie.
“The kids came out and played really, really well in the first half. We got kind of a fluky goal. It was Alyssa Granara, kind of her back to the goal, turn and take a blind shot that went over the keeper's head and went in, so it was a goal,” said Hendee. “We played really well and I believe that we controlled most of the play in the first half. Typical Stoneham, they never give up, they always play hard until the bitter end and they scored a tying goal, late in the game, from the box.
“It was a good game, it was well-played, the kids were slipping and sliding all over the place because their field was a mess, but it was a good tie to get because Stoneham has been doing quite well so it was good to come away from there with at least a point.”
With the 1-3-4 record, the 'Cats have to string some wins together to get back on track and more importantly make a run at the new statewide playoff format.
“We're not scoring enough so it's pretty simple. It's very simple,” said Hendee, as the team has scored 10 goals this season but eight coming in two games, while giving up 8, with four of those coming in one game. “Our defense has been great. The Tewksbury game is the only time we have let in than one goal in a game this entire season. Our defense has been great. Ashley (Mercier) for really a first time varsity player and goalie, has been great. She has made some spectacular saves and has done a real nice job.”
On Monday, the MIAA released the Power Rankings for girls' soccer. Wilmington was listed as the No. 39 team, but through an error or Arbiter, the team's record was wrong, therefore they should be higher. The top 32 ranked teams make the tournament, and then those who finish at .500 or better and are not ranked, as well as any league champion not ranked, will get in through play-in games.
“I like the idea of the state-wide tournament because we have always been penalized in Division 2 North by being in a good league, the Middlesex League. We have been bounced by Middlesex League schools more often than not. It was Danvers one year, maybe two, but mostly it was Belmont, Arlington and Winchester. It penalizes leagues that are competitive. In Division 2 North, typically more than half of the teams that qualify come from the Middlesex League,” said Hendee. “I like the idea of the statewide tournament.
“This is year one of it, so yes there's going to be a lot of issues and people are not going to be happy with traveling. There is definitely a possibility that if we make it, that we could be going to Western Mass to play a game. It has its pluses and it has its minuses. I don't think the first year of it is going to go perfectly smoothly because nothing ever does. “I think people are overreacting by the initial rankings because it's a fluid system and it's going to change with every game that's played. They can't be freaking out over week one of the rankings because it's going to change six or seven times before the end of the season. One big negative and I was just told of this recently, that ties do not count for anything and I one hundred percent disagree with that. We tied Stoneham, who has a good winning record, so that should count for something. As far as goal differential in that equation, that should be working in our favor. Our 1-0 loss to Winchester is good for us.”
In order to make it within the top 32 or reach the .500 mark, the 'Cats have a lot of work to do and that will come in the hands of some very difficult teams. Wilmington faced Melrose on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will host Arlington on Friday afternoon (4:30), before going to Lexington on Monday morning, and then hosting Woburn on Wednesday.
“We have four really tough and competitive teams coming up on the schedule with Melrose, Arlington, Lexington and Woburn,” said Hendee. “I'm still looking to finish the regular season with a .500 record or better because that guarantees us a spot in the tournament, regardless of the rankings. We may not be in the top 32, but we're a guaranteed a spot with a play-in game.”
