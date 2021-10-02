WAKEFIELD – On a rainy and wet Tuesday afternoon, the Wilmington High School girls and boys cross-country teams started their Middlesex League Freedom Division schedule with a short trip to Wakefield and the girls came away with a 26-31 victory to even their record to 1-1 and the boys were defeated 15-50 to fall to 0-2.
In this meet, the official's watch busted so the times were unofficial, kept by coach Brian Schell's own stopwatch. Nevertheless, on the girls side, this was a real strong performance up and down the line-up.
“Wakefield has arguably one of, if not the fastest girl in the entire league in Samantha Seabury,” said Schell. “Strategy wise we knew not to worry too much about her and focus on their lack of depth. Doing everything we can to place between their big gaps. However as the race began and half way through, their next six girls were in a strong pack with ours scattered too much. After about a mile and a half in, Shea (Cushing) and Addy (Hunt) worked together and outdistanced their next best by almost a quarter mile.”
Again unofficial times, but Cushing was second at 20:30, followed by Hunt who was third at 20:34 and Hannah Bryson was fourth at 21:00.
“Hannah has had three phenomenal races and this one was huge. She ran tough up the hardest hill on their course and pushed by their second runner and never looked back,” said Schell. “She too then outdistanced their next girl by almost 300 meters. For someone who loves running in the rain, she sure showed it today. If anything she looked almost too comfortable which is a good sign of relaxing and not tensing up too much.”
Charlotte Kiley was fifth overall with a strong time of 21:15 and followed by Olivia Erler, who was 13th at 21:50.
On the boys side, the Wildcats, extremely young and inexperienced, are still working out the early kinks, all the while going up against a powerful Warriors team.
“We knew heading into this race that Wakefield is one of the top teams we compete against and has been for the last five years,” said Schell. “Their course is also more difficult compared to ours and factor in the rain only made the terrain tougher. However, just about everyone ran similar if not faster times than last week which is huge. Given the conditions, it is clearly a huge sign that everyone is progressing well.”
Wilmington was led by the performances of Jameson Burns, who was 12th at 18:58, again unofficial time, Roman Moretti was 13th at 19:11 and John Ware was 20th at 20:08. A strong performance by Jake Cronin, with a personal record of 20:18, put him fourth for the 'Cats.
“Jake had a solid race from start to finish. He progressed very well throughout the entire race. According to their mile markers, it is even possible that he ran negative splits which is a great sign of finishing strong. While still a ways to go, how well he ran today could make our fourth athlete under twenty minutes,” said Schell.
The rest of the finishers included Zack Weinstein (22nd, 20:29), Christian Niceforo (23rd, 20:54), Mike Dynan (24th, 21:51), David Dynan (26th, 22:04) and Conor Burns (31st, 23:53).
“Overall both teams had solid races and continue to work on everything we have been working on. The boys continue to show great signs of improvement especially as we race more and gain more experience. It was a big win for the girls in particular to start off the freedom division meets, but we can not get cocky and overlook anyone or any meet from here on out. The big push in training starts now and we still have a lot to work on for both teams.”
Wilmington will host Watertown on Tuesday with a scheduled start of 4 pm.
