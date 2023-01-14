WILMINGTON – On Friday night, the scene was set for the Wilmington High School boys basketball team to have a shot at getting in the win column for the first time this season.
It was what every basketball player dreams about on a Friday night: The school band was playing, the student section started to fill in, and the tension was building as tip off approached against league rival Stoneham.
Through three quarters of play, Wilmington fed off the electricity in the building, hustling on both ends of the floor as they needed one more installment of play to secure their win as they headed into the fourth quarter.
Ultimately, the Wildcats fell by a score of 71-61 in a fourth quarter that couldn’t be closed out. Despite the outcome, head coach Jon Amico could not find a reason to be upset at his squad.
“There wasn’t really much I could be upset about,” said Amico following the loss. “They played their butts off. (Noah) Spencer had an awesome game, Ben (Marvin) had an awesome game, (Connor) Sullivan stepped up, he had a great second half. Everyone played really well.”
Wilmington came out hot in the first, building an 18-13 lead. Out of the gate, Noah Spencer set the tone with his tenacity all over the floor, notching eight opening points that started his team off on the right foot. Spencer eventually finished with an impressive 20 points and five rebounds to lead his team in scoring.
In the second quarter, Stoneham started to apply some pressure to Amico’s squad, but Wilmington was able to respond to hold their lead to 33-29. Every time Stoneham would make a big shot, Wilmington would respond back with a timely one of their own.
With just over three minutes remaining in the third, Wilmington held a commanding 48-36 lead that would soon evaporate into just a three point lead after a strong 10-2 run from Stoneham to close the quarter.
That momentum carried into the fourth quarter as Stoneham was able to get on the attack and outscore Wilmington 24-11.
Marvin was able to give Wilmington a chance on the offensive end, scoring seven quarter points for a total of 16. Marvin was aggressive, getting to the rim and drawing fouls. Marvin also stepped up on the defensive end as Michael Oatis went down with an injury in the opening minutes of the first quarter.
“Ben stepped up, he’s been getting better the last couple of games,” said Amico. “His leadership is really taking a step forward which is good to see. He played great defensively too. He had a big test defensively, especially after Oatis went down. We were going to have Oatis guard Collin (Farren). He injured his knee a minute into the game (and has) been one of our hottest players over the last two games.”
Given the effort of Marvin and the rest of his teammates, Amico thinks his squad simply ran out of gas in the remaining minutes.
“We might have just ran out of steam a little bit,” said Amico. “I probably should have used a timeout earlier than I did. And then losing Spencer (hurt us).”
Spencer fouled out of the ballgame with about six minutes to play, making it tougher for Amico’s squad as he was now down to starters in him and Oatis.
As Wilmington is off to an 0-7 start, it can be easy for Amico and his squad to hang their heads and start to give up. Given what Amico sees in his team on a daily basis, he knows his group will weather the storm.
“Obviously we’re a young team,” admitted Amico. “We didn’t return any starters. This is my first year (and) the whole coaching staff is brand new. We are just trying to trust the process and keep grinding. They still bring it every day in practice. No one has given up yet even though we are 0-7 now. But hopefully Oatis is going to be okay and we’ll see if we can put some pieces together.”
The Wildcats looked to get back on track with two games in two days, as Amico’s squad played both Monday and Tuesday.
On Monday, the team dropped a close one to Georgetown by a score of 50-45.
“It was more similar to the North Reading game,” said Amico. “We were up and down, I think we were up double digits at one point. But it was just an absolute dog fight.”
One reason for Wilmington’s inability to close out the contest was Georgetown’s Grant Lyon, a skilled big man that provided a huge boost for Georgetown on both ends of the floor.
“They have a really talented big man in Lyon,” said Amico. “We were just trying to stop him, he was our entire game plan. But they were very well coached.”
With the back to back, Wilmington didn’t receive a rest day for their Tuesday matchup against a talented Lexington team, ultimately losing by a score of 64-31.
“The entire game it looked like we played a full game last night,” admitted Amico. “We probably only ran seven guys versus Georgetown so those guys were all just smoked the entire game tonight.”
Spencer had 12 points in the effort, continuing to be a leading force of the Wilmington offense.
“The thing that killed us tonight is we missed a ton of layups and we gave up a ton of offensive rebounds. So (that’s) just effort.”
The team now drops to 0-9 on the season, as Amico and his team prepare for Watertown on Friday night.
“(I told the team) let’s forget about this one, put it behind us and let’s focus on Watertown on Friday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.