WILMINGTON - Wilmington’s Fall Baseball team got back in the win column with a statement victory against Tyngsboro last Sunday by a score of 12-0.
The game remained scoreless until the top of the fifth inning.
Garrett Moretto walked to get the inning going. Jake Roque and Jack Toomey each followed that up with a single.
With the bases loaded, Matt Vinal broke the scoring open with a double, scoring Roque from third and Toomey and second, giving Wilmington a 2-0.
The Wildcats added four runs in the sixth inning as well.
Joe Cornish, Drew Gallucci, Derek Gallucci, and Jimmy McCarron all scored in that inning, increasing the lead to 6-0.
In the top of the seventh Jack Toomey got on base and came around to score on hits by Vinal and Nate Packer, extending the lead to 7-0.
In the final inning, the Wildcats added five more runs, putting the game away for good with a score of 12-0.
Every Wilmington batter got on base at least once and collected ten hits total, including two each from Drew Gallucci and Packer. For the way the game started, Gallucci was pleased with how the game was won.
“Tyngsboro really had a solid starter coming out of the gate, and kept us at bay,” he said. “As we kept going through the order, and we finally broke through, and it carried on from there ... no looking back.”
Wilmington started Burke Zimmer on the mound, a sophomore and one of the youngest players on the team.
Zimmer pitched two strong innings, allowing no walks and striking out two batters.
“I figured I would give him a shot,” Gallucci said. “He didn’t get a chance to pitch the previous game, so I thought to throw him on the mound for a couple solid innings.. it was a good job for him to get that start.”
The rest of Wilmington’s pitchers followed suit with strong performances, including Joey Dynan, Jack Toomey, Jimmy McCarron and Jake Roque.
Dynan struck out four batters he faced in two innings. Jack Toomey also struck out four batters over two innings in relief.
After a rough bullpen appearance in the last game against Billerica, Jimmy McCarron bounced back in his only inning, only allowing a hit and striking out one Tyngsboro batter.
Jake Roque finished off a cluster of strong pitching performances by striking out the side in each of innings, leading the team with six strikeouts, giving the Wilmington pitching staff a total of 16 strikeouts on the day.
To this point through four games on the short six game season, Wilmington’s record stands at 2-2.
Most of team will be taking the field come spring time for their actual season, so head coach Marc Gallucci has treated this as prep time from the start.
With that being said, he’s seen tremendous progress in the offense and pitching.
“Both of them have come along very nicely... couldn’t be happier with their compete level,” he said.
Wilmington will look to get to a winning record, when they go on the road once again to take on Tewksbury on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 9 a.m.
