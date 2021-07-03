Back on Sunday, June 20th, the Wilmington High School cheerleading team participated in the MSAA Virtual State Championship and finished in fourth place in the Division 3 competition, trailing frontrunner Dracut by 3.2 points.
The 'Cats, normally a winter season program but moved to spring because of COVID-19, were fourth behind Dracut, Framingham and Rockland in an extremely close competition.
“We are very proud of the hard work this team has put in after a very trying year,” said head coach Christina Zuccaro. “In my four years here we have seen improvements in our scores every season. We are glad to see we stayed in the top two for the second year, but we have a lot of work to do and we're not done yet. This is one of the most talented teams Wilmington High School has ever had.”
Zuccaro was asked about the team's routine and said that besides a minor gliche, the team nailed this one out of the park.
“Thirteen girls competed throwing ten standing tucks, several elite running passes,” she said. “Our advanced tumblers are Rachel Nally, Tiffanie Smith, Janelle Penney, Allie Fogg, Alison Celata and Julia Campbell. In our stunting section the girls executed their elite stunts flawlessly with switch up heel stretches, to scales and kick twist dismounts. Every individual that competes on the mat is versatile in their stunting and able to do multiple positions which allowed us to have many moving parts in the two minutes and thirty seconds.
“We had minor issues in our synchronized tumbling timing and a bobble in the pyramid. The performance was a great way to end this year, our parents were allowed to watch and the energy of the crowd really motivates and the girls feed off of their excitement.”
The Wildcats team is comprised of Alison Celata, Kaitlyn Gillespie, Jessica Hayduk, Julia Campbell, Victoria Ciampa, Sofia Donovan, Kendall Estabrook, Allie Fogg, Emersyn Foresyth, Gianna Melaragni, Rachel Nally, Janelle Penney, Sarah Gillespie, Tiffanie Smith, Emma Erickson, Kelci Mackenzie, Madisyn Murray and Grace Ryan.
