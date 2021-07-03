The WHS Cheerleading team, competing in the spring, instead of winter due to COVID-19, finished fourth at the Divisionb 3 state meet held back on June 20th. The team includes front row from left, Kaitlyn Gillespie, Alison Celata and Jessica Hayduk; second row from left, Sofia Donovan, Janelle Penney, Tiffanie Smith, Emersyn Foresyth, Grace Ryan, Emma Erickson, Gianna Melaragni, Julia Campbell and Kendall Estabrook; and bnack row from left, Tori Ciampa, Rachel Nally, Allie Fogg, Sarah Gillespie, Kelci Mackenzie and Maddie Murray. (courtesy photo).