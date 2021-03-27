This first appeared in the March 11, 2008 Town Crier issue.
BILLERICA — While everybody lost an hour of sleep last Saturday night due to Daylight Savings Time, it is quite likely that players and fans of the Tewksbury and Wilmington High hockey teams lost a lot more than just the usual hour in the aftermath of Wilmington’s 4-3 shootout victory in the Division 2 North Sectional Final at the Chelmsford Forum.
While the Wildcats and their followers likely could not sleep due to the exhilaration of one of the most thrilling wins in the history of the program, the Redmen must have been kept up with thoughts of the countless missed opportunities in a game where they outshot their opponents 40-19 in regulation and hit a post in overtime before falling by a 2-1 margin in the shootout that followed the extra session.
When Wilmington goalie Mike Cabral stopped Tewksbury’s Marc Legere on the Redmen’s fifth and final attempt of the shootout, it set off a wild celebration on the Wilmington side as Cabral was mobbed by his teammates, while Legere and the rest of his Redmen teammates, who had battled valiantly, could only look on in stunned silence as their arch rivals punched their ticket to the Division 2 State Finals where they will take on Sandwich this Sunday afternoon at 2:45 at the TD Garden.
“There were points in the game when I could not even breathe,” Wilmington coach Steve Scanlon said. “We made history tonight. We had never won a Sectional before and now we are hoping to wrap it all up next Sunday.”
While the Wildcats and Scanlon will move on in their quest for a state title, the loss was a bitter pill to swallow for the Redmen and coach Derek Doherty, who had his birthday on Saturday, but was in no mood for a celebration after the game. The Redmen had dominated the game at times, out shooting the Wildcats by a 21-7 margin in the first period, but holding just a 2-1 lead on the scoreboard at the end of the opening frame.
“This is tough. I thought our kids played well,” Doherty said. “I thought they played well. We outshot them by a 2 to 1 margin. I don’t know this is tough. Just really tough. I thought we played well, and I thought we were going to win the game.”
Seniors Mike Enwright and Eric Siegel scored the goals in the shootout for the Wildcats, with Seigel’s proving to be the game winner. Siegel also scored a shorthanded goal in the second period which tied the game at 2-2 and assisted on the Wildcats third goal of the game later in the period.
Tewksbury had tied the game at 3-3 on a goal by Paul Tosto at 4:04 of the third period, and while both teams had chances throughout the rest of the period, the game headed to overtime deadlocked at 3-3.
Both teams had tremendous chances in overtime, with the Redmen probably having the best opportunity when Scott Capraro drilled a shot off the far post on a slap shot from just outside the blue line just over a minute into the extra session.
Wilmington was not without its chances in the overtime period, with senior Ernie Mello probably having the best opportunity on a great wrap around attempt halfway through the eight minute period. For a moment the entire packed arena thought the puck was in the net, but Tewksbury netminder Joshua Silberberg somehow made the stop to preserve the tie.
“I thought he got it. I don’t know what happened, if (Silberberg) got a stick on it, but everyone thought it was in, and so did I,” Scanlon said. “(Silberberg) was scrambling on all fours so he must have got it.”
Although it did not seem possible, the drama only intensified as the teams prepared for the shootout that would determine a spot in the state finals. With fans on both sides of the arena going wild during the brief intermission, the respective coaches chose the five players who would try to make history for their school.
Michael Enwright started things off well for Wilmington, scoring on the Wildcats first opportunity, and when Siegel scored a brilliant goal into the top shelf for a 2-0 advantage with only three shots remaining, things looked bleak for the Redmen. But senior Mike Taylor managed to beat Cabral with a nice move to pull the Redmen within 2-1.
After two more stops by Silberberg, Cabral, who was outstanding all night with 41 saves in regulation and overtime, was called upon to make one more stop and he came up huge. Legere put on a nice fake and waited as long as possible in an attempt to pull Cabral out of position, but the senior goalie was as superb in this situation as he was all night long, smothering Legere’s shot for his final stop of the night.
Scanlon was obviously thrilled with the way Cabral played not only in the shootout, but throughout the game, particularly in the first period when he made 19 saves.
“In the shoot-out I’m comfortable with him. He’s good. And he played tremendous. They put 20 shots on us in the first period,” Scanlon said. “They were really bombing us. But that’s a real good team over there. We struggled all night long trying to control their speed. But you need a hot goalie in the tournament and (Cabral’s) as hot as a pistol right now.”
While Scanlon and the Wildcats more than earned their way into the state finals, even the winning coach had his reservations about a sectional championship being decided in the shootout format. Scanlon, who also coaches the Wildcats soccer team has now seen this format from both sides, having seen his Wildcats eliminated from this year’s soccer tournament on penalty kicks.
“I don’t agree with the way they end them because it’s a team game and a team should win it or lose it, not an individual contest,” Scanlon said. “We have been victims of it and on the other side of it. I understand they have to move (the tournament) along but that’s not fun.”
In the early going of the game, it certainly did not appear that an overtime period or a shootout would be necessary, as Tewksbury came out of the gates flying and dominated the opening minutes of the game.
Taylor got the Redmen on the board early with a goal at 3:47, off of a great set up in front from Legere, and the Redmen made it 2-0 at 9:07 when senior Scott Capraro took a great pass from Paul Tosto and scored on a brilliant backhand shot to the top of the net.
It looked as if the Redmen had the potential to break the game open, but the Wildcats put those thoughts to rest before Tewksbury fans had even had a chance to settle back into their seats when eight seconds after Tosto’s goal, Ernie Mello pounced on the rebound of a Siegel shot sitting in the crease to pull Wilmington within 2-1. That is how the period ended, with Tewksbury holding a 21-7 edge in shots on goal.
“We knew it was going to be a dogfight and they really came out hard in the first period,” Scanlon said. “When we got down two goals, I thought we were in big trouble. But we came back and got that quick goal and that was a key goal and that got us back in the game.”
Wilmington would score the next two goals, with the biggest one coming from Siegel while the Wildcats were shorthanded at 8:57 of the period. Siegel stole the puck at the Tewksbury blue line and put a nice move on Silberberg to tie the game at 2-2.
The momentum from the shorthanded tally seemed to spark the Wildcats as they controlled play for next few minutes and then capitalized then Mello scored his second goal of the game at the 12:00 mark for a 3-2 lead. Brian Svensson and Siegel assisted on the goal and the Wildcats had the lead going into the final period.
Despite the deficit, Doherty felt that with the exception of a couple of mistakes, his team had played very well through the first two periods
“We were rolling (through the first period) and we played really well. In the second period we made some mistakes, little ones like an errant pass, or a blocked shot where they took advantage of but those kinds of mistakes happen in hockey,” Doherty said. “It’s not like we made the big mistakes of a kid not back checking or picking up his man. The ones we made are a part of hockey. They took advantage of it.”
Because of how well his team had played, Doherty was still confident in his team as they entered the third period and he was rewarded for that confidence when Tosto scored on a rebound at the 4:04 mark of the period. Capraro and Tom MacLeod assisted on the goal that tied the game at 3-3.
“When we were down by a goal going to the third period the kids were down and we reminded them about this whole season and how many times we came back. We just told them to stay positive and focused, and go shift by shift like we’ve been doing all season long,” Doherty said “Then we popped the goal to tie the game and I thought we were going to roll to the win. I don’t want to sound negative towards Wilmington or anything but I thought we outplayed them. I thought we were the better team. But I tip my cap to Wilmington and to their goalie. He was outstanding.”
The Redmen saw their memorable season end with an overall record of 17-4-3, which included a 3-2 win over the Wildcats in the regular season finale for both teams. Despite the obvious disappointment in the loss, Doherty will look back on this season for its many successes as opposed to its one disappointment. And he will also look back with great memories of the ten seniors who helped lead the team to so many of their victories.
“I’m proud of the kids. They had a great year, a great year. We haven’t had a team like this since 1996,” Doherty said. “The seniors were great all year. No one at the start of the year even had us on the map. I don’t care what anyone says, no one had us on the map. But I knew those kids were hard workers. They are ten good hockey players and ten real good kids.”
The Wildcats meanwhile improved 17-2-4 overall and will try to win their first ever state title, having lost in the state finals to Christopher Columbus High School. Wilmington also advanced to the Division 2 North finals in 1999 before losing to Saugus by a score of 5-1.
“It’s a dream come true for all of us. I know when Bill Cullen was coaching here and I played for him, he had experience (as an assistant at Acton-Boxboro) coaching a team to a state title and he kind of planted that seed with us,” Scanlon said. “We have come close several times, but we were never able to get it. I think for every kid who has ever put a sweater on in Wilmington, (a state championship) would be a win for them, too. We’re looking forward to it. We’re proud to be there and we’re looking forward to the game.”
