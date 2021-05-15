WILMINGTON – This past week was not exactly the start that coach Bill Manchester and the Wilmington High Girls Lacrosse team had envisioned for themselves, but for a young team which is hoping to improve as the season goes along, it was probably a necessary first step in the building process.
And the good news for the Wildcats is that despite suffering a pair of rather lopsided losses to Middlesex League Freedom Division rival Burlington, the improvement they are seeking this season was already on display from one game to the next against their more experienced opponents.
After opening the season with a 13-2 loss at home to the Red Devils last Thursday, the Wildcats came back just two days later on Saturday and played much better, despite suffering a 16-6 road loss to the same opponent.
“Obviously, it was not how we wanted to start, but we have only five seniors on the team with varsity experience and everybody else is new,” Manchester said. “For our sophomores, this past week was their first varsity experience.”
On Thursday, in the season opener for both teams, the Wildcats trailed 7-1 at the half before suffering a 13-2 defeat. Seniors Kylie DuCharme and Ida Bishop scored the only goals for Wilmington, while senior goalie Shannon Murphy made 16 saves in the defeat.
“The first few minutes of the game were good, but once Burlington scored the first goal, you could see that we were a little shell shocked,” Manchester said. “I think the speed of the game was a little different for them, and they had a hard time adjusting to it, with it being their first time getting that kind of experience.”
Burlington led 4-0 at the end of the first quarter before DuCharme got the Wildcats on the board early in the second quarter. But Burlington would extend their lead to 7-1 at the half and 12-1 at the end of three quarters, before Bishop got the Wildcats back on the board midway through the fourth quarter on an assist from Jess Collins.
Manchester felt that his team’s inexperience and perhaps a lack of confidence, played big factors in the season opening loss.
“Really it was just Ida and Kylie taking shots. There was some uncertainty among the other girls who had not played varsity or for a lot of them, any high school lacrosse at all,” Manchester said. “But that will come with time. It also hurt us that we fell behind, because then people start to panic a little and don’t want to make a mistake. That’s part of what comes with having an inexperienced team right now.”
The results on Saturday weren’t a lot better for the Wildcats as far as the scoreboard was concerned, as fell by a score of 16-6, but in Manchester’s eyes, his team took a major step forward.
“We had a good practice on Friday, and then a socially distanced team function on Friday night,” Manchester said. “And you could see it on Saturday, there was just a different kind of enthusiasm around the team before the game.”
Despite that enthusiasm, it was Burlington who once again got off to the fast start, taking an early 5-0 first quarter lead. But from that point on, it was a much different Wilmington team over the next two quarters before Burlington blew the game open in the fourth quarter.
Bishop got things started for the Wildcats with a goal late in the first quarter to make the score 5-1 after the first 12 minutes. DuCharme followed with two straight goals in the second quarter, that coupled with the Wildcats shutting out the powerful Burlington offense, sent the teams to the half with Wilmington trailing only 5-3.
“We shut them out for the quarter, which is incredible. It was the best lacrosse I have seen us play over a 12-minute span in my two years as coach of this team,” Manchester said. “At halftime we really felt like we were right in the game and we could play with them.”
That feeling only increased when DuCharme scored just one minute into the third quarter to pull the Wildcats within 5-4. Burlington, however, would score the next four goals of the game before DuCharme scored her fourth game of the game with six seconds left in the quarter to make the score 9-5 in favor of the Red Devils heading into the final frame.
Burlington dominated over those final 12 minutes, with only a Bishop goal interrupting a seven-spite goal barrage by the Red Devils to account for the 16-6 final.
"I think we just kind of ran out of gas there," Manchester said. "We just need to get our legs under us a little bit, which will come with time."
Among the bright spots for the Wildcats in the loss, both Saturday and Thursday was the play of senor goalie Shannon Murphy, who made 18 saves on Saturday, after making 16 on Thursday.
“Once again Shannon was outstanding. A lot of her saves came on one on none opportunities for them,” Manchester said. “She kept us in the game. It was the same on Thursday, where she just made some unbelievable saves.”
Along with Murphy, Manchester was also pleased Saturday with the play of several other players, including junior Rhiannon Dyment, as well as sophomores Ava DeProfio, Jess Collins, Kathy Smith and Sloane McIntyre. He also felt that senior Alexia Bittarelli and Zoe DeRose played very well defensively.
“I felt like for the majority of the game we held our own and even played better than Burlington at times.” Manchester said. “We just need to be more consistent. Our offense is trailing our defense at this point, but we will work on that this week, and we will keep improving.”
The Wildcats hosted Freedom Division rival Wakefield on Wednesday, with results unavailable as of the Town Crier’s press time, and will travel to Wakefield on Saturday for a rematch.
"I am very optimistic and looking forward to seeing what kind of changes we are able to make with a couple of days of practice," Manchester said.
