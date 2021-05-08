WILMINGTON – The 2019-'20 season for the Wilmington High School wrestling team had its ups and downs. The Wildcats finished the dual meet season with a 10-16 overall record, but then had some success in the post-season meets, mostly with junior Joe Ganley, who captured his second straight sectional title, before being crowned a Division 3 state finalist.
Now 14 months after his terrific season came to an end, he leads a much smaller group of grapplers, who have been given the OK to have a season which gets underway this Friday night at home against Winchester, starting at 7 pm.
This past week, the MIAA officially granted the sport the OK, and suggested that teams hold outside meets, but it's not mandatory. Wilmington will have home meets inside the high school gym, with ten meets, facing every team from the Middlesex League, but as of now, there doesn't seem to be a plan intact for post-season meets.
While the dates of this season are different for the 'Cats, the other aspect that will be different this year is Evan Walsh, who had a terrific career as a WHS wrestler, will serve as the interim coach filling in for Joel McKenna, who has duties as the head girls lacrosse coach at Bishop Fenwick.
Walsh takes over for a team that has just 13 athletes and while that number may be alarming, the program lost a handful of kids to other spring sports, while numbers in general are significantly lower in every sport and for almost every community statewide. That being said, Walsh is optimistic with the group that he does have.
“The team looks good. We have five seniors this year, four returners and one new one,” said Walsh. “We have a good bunch of seniors that are going to help lead the team and help guide the younger kids into the next phase. We have the shorter season and the COVID-19 restrictions, so we're working around that. This year is going to be a lot of learning and try to get everyone ready for next year which is unfortunate for the seniors, but hopefully we can grow the talent for the future.”
Ganley, a two-time sectional champ, who has 103 career wins, will wrestle in the 132-pound division. He is one of the three captains along with fellow seniors Shane Penney and Stephen Smolinsky. Penney has 98 career wins and last year was fourth in the sectionals and he will be at 138 pounds. Smolinsky missed out on last year's post-season meets but has won 40 combined matches as a sophomore and junior. He will wrestle at 182 pounds.
“Ganley has over 100 wins and was a state finalist last year. It's unfortunate that he can't try to get to that plateau of becoming a state champion this year, but he's been good with everything. He's working with the younger kids and he's helping to motivate everyone,” said Walsh. “Shane has 98 wins so he's looking to get to 100. Hopefully that's a goal he will reach this year. He was so close to reaching that last year and I'm just glad that he has a season so he can have a chance to achieve that milestone.”
The other two seniors include Dylan Clerico (160) and newcomer Nick Sullivan (195).
“Clerico has been with us now for three years and he's a fixture in the line-up. He has been wrestling varsity over the last two years so he has some experience under his belt. Sullivan is a newcomer and he has been picking up things real quick,” said Walsh.
The junior class is headed up by Luke Vitale, who last year was second at the sectionals before finishing up 1-2 at the D3 state meet. Adam Lopez and Nick Doyle return as wrestlers with experience, while Brian Duggan and Mason Barry add depth as newcomers. The sophomore group includes Joe Kullman and Gabe Dasilva, who is “a returner and a real tough kid”, while the freshmen include Julian Cella and Dempsey Murphy (220).
“We have 13 or 14 kids and we're not really concerned (about the lack of numbers),” said Walsh. “We have a lot of seniors this year and we're hoping we get some more kids next year. We understand with COVID and we also have a couple of guys who typically wrestle with us in the winter, but since the season got moved, they are playing other sports so we lost a couple of kids that we thought that we would have this year so I think you'll see a lot of that going on with a lot of the other teams we face.
“At the end of the day, we're just happy to have a season. I know there's a lot of schools who didn't allow wrestling like Wayland, Brookline, Weston, Waltham area. We're just happy to have a season and we get to wrestle all ten teams in the Middlesex League. The kids have been good. They have all been motivated and happy to be here. It's a little different having them jog outside without it snowing.”
WALSH TAKES OVER
Walsh, who graduated from WHS in 2006, ranks fifth all-time in program history with 123 wins, was a three-time sectional place finisher during his days, taking first, second and third. This will be his third year with the Wildcats as a coach.
After high school, he went to WPI for a year, then to UMass-Amherst and wrestled there for two years and earned his a degree in engineering. He currently works for the City of Lowell at the Regional Waste Water Plant as an Engineer.
Since college, he has remained in the sport that he is so passionate about.
“I was a wrestling official for two years and then I coached with (former WHS wrestler) Shawn Sullivan up at Nashua North. I was his assistant for two years from 2016-17. I applied not knowing he was the head coach. Then I came to Wilmington and this is my third year,” he said.
He said being back here is something that he has really enjoyed.
“It's great to try to keep this program going. Obviously this is where I wrestled, I was here at Wilmington High School for four years and was in the youth program for a couple of years before that so it's nice to give back to the community.”
