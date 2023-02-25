WILMINGTON – Friday night was a roller coaster of emotions at Wilmington High School. Through the tears, laughs, and hugs, the girls basketball team turned the page following their final game of the season.
Much like the emotions displayed in the gym, Wilmington’s season was a roller coaster ride in itself. After dropping five of their last six to post a 6-14 record, the Wildcats’ postseason dreams were ultimately crushed.
However, that didn’t stop the ‘Cats from going out on a high note, besting Medford by a score of 49-40.
It also didn’t stop first year head coach Chris Frissore from considering his season a success.
“The girls had a lot of fun and I had a lot of fun,” said Frissore. “I learned a ton and they learned some different stuff from me. I think it’s a success because they had fun.”
The ‘Cats pounced on Medford in the opening quarter, quickly jumping out to a 28-4 lead. They were led by Eva Boudreau (15 points), Allesandra Delgenio (12 points), Jess Collins (six points), and Annabelle Cook (four points).
Despite a commanding first quarter lead, Medford didn’t back down. They cut a once 23 point deficit to just 10 with roughly five minutes to play in the game.
“We put the pressure back on and that’s what solidified it for us,” said Frissore. “We just had to put some pressure on them because we kind of pulled off for a while.”
The ‘Cats were able to hold off Medford’s late game push, sealing the deal and ending their season with a win.
Frissore was excited to cap off an up and down season the right way, but also acknowledges his team could very well have made the postseason. The ‘Cats were ranked 38th in the latest edition of the MIAA power rankings, just six positions out of a playoff berth.
“We should have been in the tournament,” he said. “There’s a few games that we didn’t show up for in the beginning and the games we played against some of the better teams, those were some of our better games. We have to show up against everybody.”
As he looks to next season as a fresh opportunity, that goal remains the same. With a strong core of players returning and a year of coaching under his belt, expectations are high.
“We should have a really good team,” said Frissore. “Half our team was really young this year and I expect us to be better next year. And being my second year I feel like they’ll know what to expect.”
However, it will have to be without the four Wildcat seniors who served as the backbone of the team all season long: Carolyn Haas-Timm, Annabelle Cook, Kassidy Smith, and Jess Collins will surely be missed.
“Carolyn has been great,” said Frissore. “She shows up to every practice and she plays hard every practice. She didn’t get a lot of minutes this year, but she’s always playing hard and working hard. She’s a great player.”
Among the four seniors, there was one common theme: every one of them created life lasting memories.
“I loved the season, it was one of the most fun seasons I’ve had,” said Haas Timm. “Obviously we’re all super upset to be leaving the sport behind and it’s going to be a really big change.
“I wish we could have had a winning record or made the playoffs, but everyone tried hard and the team really bonded this year, which made up for all the losses.”
When it comes to Cook, one word came to mind for Frissore.
“Annabelle is feisty, she was a good player for us,” he said. “She’s been battling for playing time with Kassidy and she got hurt in the middle of the season but she was great all year. Every time she went in she was playing hard.”
It is a season that the feisty guard will miss.
“This is definitely going to be hard to leave behind,” said Cook. “I became friends with people I didn’t even think I’d ever talk to this season and it’s definitely one of my favorite seasons playing basketball and I’m going to miss it more than anything.”
The two team captains, Smith and Collins, demonstrated strong leadership skills on and off the court, which Frissore took notice to.
“Kassidy is just a workhorse, and she’s like that in every sport. I’ve seen her in soccer, basketball, and lacrosse and she gets bumped around, gets her teeth knocked out, but she keeps on trucking,” said Frissore. “She’s been a great captain and a great leader.”
“I’m going to miss the team a lot,” said Smith. “It really showed me how I could gain my best friends from the sport and I’m going to miss stepping onto the court with everyone. Even if our record didn’t show it, just the few wins we had or losses, everyone came together and I’m really going to miss our dynamic. It was such a close team.”
Collins, who showed her leadership vocally, was a role model for the young players on the team.
“Jess is the heart of the team,” said Frissore. “When we were having trouble focusing she would call everybody in the room and she’s the one they’re going to listen to. She had a lot of fun this year and that feels good because she’s a great player and she’s a great leader.”
“It was a good season,” said Collins. “This season really showed me why I love playing basketball because I got really close with all my teammates and it was definitely my favorite season we’ve had. Although the record wasn’t what we wanted, it was a successful season just with how much we were all close and how happy everyone was all season. We kept our heads up and worked hard and I’ll miss basketball more than anything.”
The group was also very appreciative of the coaches they have played under throughout their basketball careers.
“We want to shout out coach Tom Derian, our travel coach for our whole lives,” they said. “He taught us everything we know and we love him. And shoutout coach Frissore and coach (Christina) Woods for giving us the best senior season we could have had.”
