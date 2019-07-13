WILMINGTON — After just three years as the Athletic Director at Wilmington High School, Tim Alberts has resigned to take the same position at Triton Regional High School.
The announcement from both Alberts and Triton Superintendent Brian Forget came on Tuesday, however, the Town Crier learned that a verbal agreement had been reached earlier last week. Alberts added on Tuesday that the finalization of the deal with Triton Regional wouldn't happen until next week. He is expected to start his new position on August 1st.
There's been no announcement from Wilmington Public Schools on who will replace Alberts.
At Triton, Alberts replaces Sean McInnis, who resigned to take the same position at Norwell High School. McInnis is replacing Ryan Quigley, who resigned to take the position of Department Chair of Physical Education and Health at Norwood High School. Back in 2016, Quigley was the other finalist for the Wilmington AD job, but Alberts was chosen instead.
"I am thrilled that we were successful in securing Tim as our next Athletics Director," said Forget. "His approach to athletics goes far beyond our student athletes' success on the field, focusing on who they are as individuals, making the entire experience about growth and development. I am confident that we will all benefit from the addition of Tim to our leadership team."
Alberts didn't get into any specifics about leaving Wilmington or going to Triton, except to give some public thank-yous.
"I would like to thank Wilmington Public Schools for the opportunity to serve as the district's Director of Athletics, PE and Health for the past three years with a special thanks extended to (Superintendent of Schools) Dr. (Glenn) Brand, (Assistant Superintendent of Administrative and Finance) Mr. (Paul) Ruggiero and (high school principal) Ms. (Linda) Peters for their support and guidance," said Alberts. "Thank you to the Wilmington Town Crier, WCTV, Wilmington Apple, Wilmington Sons of Italy, Wilmington Boosters Association, WHS Athletic Alumni Association, Wilmington Buildings & Grounds and Wilmington DPW for their support of WHS Athletics. It has been a pleasure to work alongside the WHS faculty and coaches and I will miss the students, families and community members."
Alberts did speak to Mac Cerullo of the Newburyport Daily News and said that he and McInnis have been close and once the Triton position opened up, he was interested.
“At my time in Matignon and Wilmington we’ve played Triton, so I got to know the players, teams and coaches, and that was the main draw, the community,” said Alberts to the newspaper. “Meeting the students and seeing them interact is really what drew me to the position.”
McInnis had been the AD at Triton for the previous six years and according to the Newburyport Daily News, "during his tenure the school completed construction of a new stadium complex, along with a refurbished softball facility, and the school's teams have largely enjoyed success at both the Cape Ann League and state level."
Alberts was one of 40 applicants who applied for the WHS position back in March of 2016 when then AD Ed Harrison had announced his retirement, effective of June 30th of that year. Besides Quigley, Alberts also got the nod over several in-house candidates at the time including Kevin Welch, Dennis Ingram and former WHS Girls' Basketball coach Brie Karow.
Before coming to WHS, Alberts served as the AD at Matignon High School in Cambridge for three years and that came after serving as the Director of Alumni Relations at BC High. He previously graduated from BC High, where he played soccer and lacrosse. He then went on to receive various degrees from Marquette University and the University of Missouri/Columbia.
Alberts followed Larry Cushing Sr (1951-1977), James Martin (1978), Jim Gillis (1979-2004) and Harrison (04-16) as the only athletic directors in the history of WHS.
During his three years, Alberts replaced eight head coaches including Cheerleading twice, Boys and Girls Lacrosse, Girls Hockey, Girls Basketball and Football, while during his run most notably the Football and Girls Tennis teams both hosted and won a playoff game/match for the first time in program history.
