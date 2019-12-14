READING — The North Reading/Wilmington “Wild Hornets” co-op boys and girls swim-and-dive teams had their first practice back on December 2nd and are now gearing up for the regular season to start on Thursday with a non-league meet at Shawsheen Tech, which will be followed by another non-leaguer on Friday against Winchester.
This is the second year of the partnership and last year was a success with nine combined boys and girls from Wilmington joining the two programs.
This year that number has grown significantly on the Wilmington end with 15 total swimmers.
On the girls side, local swimmers include seniors Sophia D’Amico, Abby Callahan and Nicole Ekstrom, junior Emma Ryan, sophomores Olivia Roya, Shaw Fitzgerald and Anna Germano, and then there’s four freshmen including Julia Kane, Lindsey Kane, Lian Juergins and Maddie McCarron.
On the boys side, junior Jared Benoit is one of the captains, and he’ll be joined by freshmen Aryan Patil, Ethan Ryan, Tyler Sheehan and Dylan Tran.
Last year, the girls team finished fourth at the Cape Ann League Championship Meet. There, Ryan had a very busy day as she was part of the third place 200-medley relay team, a part of the fourth place 400-freestyle relay team and finished sixth and ninth, respectively in the 500 and 200-freestyle events.
This year though, Ryan is out all season with an injury and will serve as the team’s manager.
Ekstrom was also a part of the 12th place 200-freestyle relay team and also finished 17th and 20th in the 100 and 50-yard freestyle events. Germano competed in the 50-free and one of the relay teams.
Filling out the girls’ roster includes North Reading residents. seniors Sara Curran, Hae-Jung Kim, Hannah Lord, Griffin May, and Mary Regan, the team captain.
There’s also nine juniors from North Reading with Rebecca Curry, Erin Davis, Mia Freccero, Oli Grabar, Brianna Saunders-Correa, Kristina Valenti, and Joleen Weiss, as well as six sophomores, Kelly Crossan, Melanie Feffer, new team member Sadhana Gopinath, Kiera Lord, Caroline Schladenhauffen, and Nicole Steinmeyer.
Rounding out the team are five freshmen from North Reading including, Karisa Bockley, Elise Higgins, Maddie Koenig and Kathleen Weiss.
Head coach Sue Hunter was still trying to figure out the line-up, however, it appears as if the girls team has an incredible amount of young talent, with 16 total freshmen, along with four upperclassmen from Wilmington and one from North Reading who are new additions to the roster.
The girls team did lose a number of talented swimmers from both North Reading and Wilmington, including the beloved team captain Molly Feffer, who graduated last year, while, Ryan, unfortunately can not swim this year due to a shoulder injury.
That being said, even without some of the talented swimmers from last year, it seems the team will still be able to compete in the Cape Ann League.
On the boys side, last year the team started off 0-3 and turned things around winning the final three meets to finish at 3-3, before finishing sixth at the CAL Championship Meet. At that meet, Benoit was eighth in the 100-meter breaststroke and 13th in the 50-free.
The rest of the boys team includes North Reading residents Christopher Mangano, Henry Plemas, Jonathon Mangano and Griffin May.
Both teams currently have ten league meets lined up for this year and will follow that up with the Cape Ann League Championship Meet and then sectionals and the state meet.
Friday’s meet against Winchester is home at the Burbank YMCA in Reading with a 7:30 pm start.
Jamie Pote contributed to this report.
