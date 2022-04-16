WILMINGTON – Aldo Caira quickly summarized Tuesday's win by saying, “Two words can describe this game: Ayden Balter.”
Just a freshman, Balter put on quite the show. At the plate, he went 2-for-3, including a two-run single in the first inning and then in the next inning, he belted a three-run home run, to finish the game with 5 RBI.
On top of that, he came in relief on the mound, pitching 3.2 innings, giving up one earned run, on two hits, without issuing a walk and struck out four, including the side in the seventh, all leading to the win.
And all of this was against the reigning league champions as Wilmington defeated Wakefield, 8-6, at Scanlon Field, improving the team's record to 2-1.
“(As a) freshman,(he) showed poise and maturity,” said Caira.
The game was pretty wild in the early innings. The 'Cats struck for four runs in the bottom of the first inning. The rally started with three straight walks to Mike Monteforte, Joe Dynan and Jacob Roque, and after a strikeout, Balter lined a single to left field to score Monteforte and Dynan. Brian Curdo was then hit by a pitch to reload the bases. Jack Toomey then hit into a fielder's choice, scoring Roque, and then an errant throw allowed the fourth run to cross the plate.
Wakefield loaded the bases in the second but scored just one run. Wilmington countered with four more runs in the home half to go up 8-1. Nate Packer started things off with a walk, and Monteforte followed with a single and Austin Harper walked to load the bases. After a wild pitch, Balter belted a 375-foot shot over the left field fence, for the three-round tripper. That hit ended Wilmington's scoring on the day as Wakefield's relief pitchers slammed the door shut.
The Warriors started to peck away as the deficit, scoring two in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth. Starting pitcher Dynan struggled in this one, giving up ten hits and five earned runs, but was helped out by Balter's outstanding relief work.
Last Wednesday, Wilmington knocked off Winchester, 6-3, for the team's first win of the season. After the Sachems scored three unearned runs in the second, the Wildcats responded with four runs in the third and added two more in the fourth, to come away with the victory.
“I'm very happy with the way they played today. The kids could have rolled over after that tough second inning, but instead they turned it up a notch and got the job done. We got some clutch hitting in the third inning from Roque and Balter and then again in the fourth from Dynan and the bases loaded walk that Harper worked was an excellent at bat. I told the kids if our next game is better than the last then we're going to be alright. Today it was.”
Offensively, Wilmington was led by Monteforte and Roque, who had two hits each, while, Dynan, Balter, Toomey and Brett Ebert had one each. Roque had two RBI, while, Dynan, Harper and Balter had one each.
On the mound, Roque went the first 6.2 innings before being lifted due to his pitch limit. He let up eight hits and walked three, but struck out six, and didn't give up an earned run. Lars Ostebo came on to record the final out to record his first varsity save.
Defensively, Balter made two terrific plays at first base, scooping throws in the dirt coming in the fifth and sixth innings.
Wilmington will be back in action on Thursday with a trip to Stoneham (4:15 pm start) and then will travel to Arlington on Monday (2 pm) before coming home next Friday, the 22nd against Melrose for a 4:15 start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.