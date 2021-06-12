WILMINGTON – Over the last handful of years, or maybe even the past decade or so, you barely see the old-school, three-sport athlete here at Wilmington High. And one who is very good at all three.
Jenna Sweeney fits that mold. She was a strong midfielder for the soccer team, with speed and fancy footwork and for that was named to the Eastern Mass All-Star team. She was a four-year player, who helped the 'Cats win a league title during her freshman year and then this past fall in the abbreviated season, the 'Cats shared the title along with Stoneham and Melrose, while making three state tournament appearances (no state tourney this past year).
On the basketball court, Sweeney's athleticism and work ethic helped evolve her into a basketball player. A pesky defender, who would come up with steals, she also was called upon as a great distributor. She was a three-year varsity member, who helped the 'Cats capture the league title in 2019-'20 and make three state tournament appearances.
Then there's her best sport, softball. After being a reserve player as a freshman, she was the starting second baseman as a sophomore, and after losing her junior year to the pandemic, she switched over to play shortstop this year. All she did was play near flawless defense, become the team's lead-off hitter, which includes being an on-base machine, while belting three home runs, and then on Saturday, the Wildcats nailed down another win, nine in a row, which gave the team a share of the league title along with Burlington. This comes after being a part of two other teams that made the state tournament.
“Having Jenna as our lead-off batter has been so huge,” said head coach Audrey Cabral-Pini. “Jenn Dovidio was a great lead-off hitter for us, but Jenna has more power. She just sets the tone for us. She has real good speed and she's also just a real good team leader. We moved Jenna to shortstop and that was going to be the plan last year, and she's done a great job there.
“Jenna's a throwback athlete and there's not too many girls out there like her, being a three-sport athlete but good in all three.”
In Saturday's 13-0 win, Sweeney was 1-for-3 with a RBI single while she got hit by a pitch and scored a run. That came after the other Mercy Run Rule win over Stoneham last Monday where she belted her fourth home run of the season and knocked in three runs.
Sweeney also had home runs in each game against Watertown and another one against Wakefield. If you watch her bat, you would think hitting round-trippers would be impossible.
“I use a split grip which is a little bit different but I have been doing that since my sophomore years. One hand is at the bottom and the other is at the top of the tape – so it's a pretty big space,” she explained. “I was casting and kind of overextending my arms so this helps me swing faster and keep things inside.”
The philosophy goes against all fundamental teachings of hitting, but it has proven to be extremely effective if done right. The split grip is described as having your hands spread apart, and not on top of one another. Several members of the Louisville-Lafayette team did it several years ago, and their power numbers were off the charts.
When Cabral-Pini and assistant coach Walter Babcock noticed that Sweeney was overextending on her swing, they sat her down and showed her a video from the college program.
“We tried to do with some other kids in the past but they didn't buy into it. She bought into, worked at it and it's obviously been very effective for her. It helps with bat control and it generates better bat speed, and you stay inside the ball,” said Cabral-Pini.
It has worked for Sweeney. While she sets the tone offensively by getting on base, her teammates Audrey Powers, Bella Kieran, Abby LaClair and Sofia Brunetto follow up with their own clutch hits, driving in runs at will, which of course results in team victories and a league title.
“This (league title) means a lot. We have worked really hard. We had a rough first game. We're a young team so (this season) was kind of unpredictable. After we got into our groove, I had full confidence in our team that we were capable of getting the league title,” she said. “I'm proud of us. Everyone on this team is a hard worker. Everyone contributes, even if they don't see the field that day. We are just such a well-rounded team.”
That well-rounded team started the season off with an 11-1 loss to Burlington only to come back two days later to beat them 8-6.
“Wilmington Softball hasn't beat Burlington since 2014, so that was a really big win for us and we were all really proud of the way that we played,” she said.
Sweeney's athletic career will conclude with the upcoming Middlesex League tournament and then the MIAA tournament, before her next journey takes her Syracuse University to study psychology. Until then she was asked to reflect upon her athletic career, which includes 11 varsity letters, multiple league titles and state tournament appearances.
“I am just so grateful for it. I wouldn't trade any of the seasons for the world. Being on a team, especially a varsity team where everyone is just so into it and so dedicated has really helped me grow and become a leader. I still remember all of the girls who I looked up to when I was a freshman and that made me want to be like that for the freshmen on our teams now,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.