STONEHAM — When the Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s hockey team took to the ice last Thursday night to face Bishop Fenwick in the season rematch, it was clear from the outset that they had a chip on their shoulders, an axe to grind, and something to prove.
On the strength of one of the better defensive performances of the season coupled with yet another exceptional night in net from goaltender Maddie Sainato, Stoneham-Wilmington dealt the visiting Crusaders a 4-2 defeat, which was fitting retribution for the 7-1 drubbing handed down in the mid-December opener.
Winners of three of their last five meetings plus a 2-2 tie with Framingham, Stoneham-Wilmington improved to 7-10-1 overall and will close out the regular season Thursday when they host Pope Francis in a makeup session before the state tournament pairings are announced on Saturday.
The Stoneham-Wilmington defense, led by Wilmington senior Kiley Flynn, repeatedly frustrated the Crusader forwards who frequently gained the offensive zone but were limited to tough angle perimeter shots and brief visits. When they were able to line up a decent bid, Sainato was nearly flawless. Along with Flynn, Wilmington’s Ashley Mercier teamed up with the Stoneham duo of Isabella Shirtcliff and Gabriella Sacco to hold the potent Crusaders in check.
“We did play pretty good defense and we kept pace with them,” said Stoneham-Wilmington Co-coach John Lapiana, when asked about his club’s rejuvenated blue-liners. “If you can keep pace with a team that is equally or better skilled, you stand a much better chance.”
The Crusaders claimed a lead midway through the first period on a point blank shot from the high slot. Senior Captain Lauren Diranian was a menace with the puck but equally capable was Sainato, who denied her opponent on several earlier bids including a breakaway. But Diranian eventually won the battle, putting a heavily-trafficked screen to good use for a go-ahead goal.
As time wound down in the first, Stoneham’s Kaylee Cronin, one of three seniors honored in the traditional pre-game sendoff, beat goalie Sedona Lawson for an equalizer. The play started with Shirtcliff launched a rising wrister from the left point that Cronin tipped for her 11th of the season. Sacco also figured in the tying goal.
It soon became apparent that Fenwick’s game plan was all about offense. Time and again, an extra Crusader skater would join in the forecheck, resulting in odd-man rushes going the other way. Early in the middle frame, Stoneham-Wilmington cashed in twice, a minute apart on this failed strategy.
First to benefit was Wilmington’s Katelin Hally, who skated in alone on the right wing. Looking for help but finding none, she turned toward the net and fired, beating Lawson glove side. Shirtcliff earned her second helper of the night, sixth of the year, on the go-ahead goal.
Forty seconds later, Wilmington’s Lily MacKenzie added insurance, polishing off a two-on-one break with Stoneham’s Ava Krasco (5 goals, 14 assists). Like her defensive linemate Shirtcliff, Sacco picked up her second assist of the game.
“Our job, in the first five minutes, is to figure out what the opposition is doing and how they’re playing it and explain to our girls how to beat it,” said Lapiana. “Once again, if the opposition doesn’t have a high skater, those fast breaks are going to happen.”
“I think those plays just start down low and we break it out,” said MacKenzie, who currently leads her team in scoring with 19-goals and 7-assists. “We do it a lot in practice. Sometimes, it’s my weak spot though. I skate with my head up a lot and I tend to miss those passes. But tonight, it worked out well.”
Bishop Fenwick halved the lead on a tally from Abigaile Bruner with 11:02 left but just eleven seconds later, MacKenzie restored the two-goal lead, from Cronin.
Kiley Flynn, along with Sofia Brunetto, was one of the two Wilmington senior representatives recognized in a ceremony before the game.
“None of us had played together before,” said Flynn, commenting on the co-operative team that has taken shape over the weeks. “We didn’t know what to expect from each other. But we have come a long way since the start of the season. The game we played against Fenwick on opening day was tough. But tonight, you could feel it in the locker room. Everyone worked hard to make this happen. It was a big win and should set us up for a good playoff run ahead.”
“Sometimes, it takes the better part of a season to get there,” said Lapiana. “But as long as you finish in a better place than you started, then you’ve done okay.”
