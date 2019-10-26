Worcester State senior captain Elisabeth Olson ran a personal best time of 18:04.90 to finish in third place overall at the 5K James Earley Invitational in Westfield, helping to lead the Lancers to a second place overall team finish in a field of 28 teams.
UMass Dartmouth sophomore Jackie Broderick earned a 102nd place finish in a field of 151 runners at the Keene State College Cross Country Invitational back on October 5, finishing the 5K course in a time of 21:19.8. Broderick and the Corsairs finished 13th overall in the 19-team field.
Babson College senior Maeve Sullivan set a new personal best recently. Competing at the Keene State Invitational on October 5, Sullivan conquered the 5K course in a time of 21:47.
FOOTBALL
Amherst College senior James O’Regan had five catches for 74 yards and a touchdown for the Mammoths in their 34-31 double overtime loss to Middlebury. It was the Mammoth’s first loss of the season, who are now 3-1 on the campaign.
O’Regan’s outstanding effort continued what has been a tremendous season. O’Regan now has a team high 25 receptions for 414 yards and five touchdowns, which also leads the team.
Endicott College junior running back John Kenney had 22 carries for 66 yards in the Gulls 30-24 win over Salve Regina on October 5, helping Endicott improve to a 4-1 record on the season. Kenney has rushed for a team high 406 yards on the season to go along with two touchdowns, while also hauling in eight passes for 23 yards.
SOCCER
Notre Dame sophomore forward Olivia Wingate had an assist in the Irish’s 3-0 win over Miami. Wingate has now played in 12 of the Irish’s 13 games on the season, helping to lead them to a 9-4 overall record. Wingate now has one goal and one assist on the season.
Bridgewater State senior goalie Kellie Souza earned her sixth win and fourth shutout of the season in the Bears 2-0 win over Wentworth, while also picking up her first career assist. On the assist, with the wind at her back, Souza's punt sailed well over midfield and bounced over the Wentworth defensive backfield, where teammate Alana Vincent buried the ball into the Wentworth net.
After an 0-3 start to the season, Souza and the Bears have turned things around to even their record at 6-6 overall.
Bentley University sophomore midfielder Dana Goulet has started all 11 games on the season for the 4-6-1 Falcons. Goulet has two goals and one assist on the season, doubling her goal total from all of last season. She also has 13 shots on goal, already exceeding her total of ten from all of last season.
Brandeis junior midfielder Daria Bakhtieri scored her fourth goal of the season as part of the Judges 2-0 win over CWRU. Bakhtieri scored the second goal of the game for the Judges, in the 18th minute of the first half on a shot to the lower left corner of the net.
Bakhtieri’s four goals are the third most on the team, as are her ten total points.
Clark University junior defender Sarah Berube had an assist for the Cougars in the 3-0 win over Curry College. Berube now has two goals and two assists on the season for the 6-5-1 Cougars, and she is part of a defensive crew that has earned six shutouts on the season and is holding opponent to 0.65 goals per game.
Merrimack College freshman defender Alyssa Bernazani has worked her way into the starting lineup in her first year at the college level, having started six of the last seven games for the Warriors, and playing in all 12 games overall.
Northeastern University redshirt sophomore forward Kayla McCauley had an assist for the Huskies in their 4-3 loss to James Madison on October 6. It was the first goal of the season for McCauley, who has also added two assists on the campaign.
Salem State senior defender Devyn Malatesta had two great games in a row recently to help lead the Vikings to a pair of victories. First, on October 5, she had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 Vikings win over MCLA. She followed that up on October 8 with another one goal, one assist performance in a 2-1 Salem State win over Endicott.
Malatesta now has three goals and five assists on the season.
Worcester State senior defender Christina Spinos and the Lancers earned a 1-0 shutout over MCLA. It was the fourth shutout of the season for Spinos and her defensive teammates.
TENNIS
Johnson & Wales freshman Emily Hill continued her remarkable first collegiate season recently, winning two more matches to help the Wildcats to a 9-0 victory over Suffolk University on October 5. Hilled rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 victory in her singles match, while teaming up with partner Kourtney Moore for an 8-1 victory in their doubles match.
Hill now has an overall record of 17-1 between singles and doubles on the season, and has been named GNAC Player of the Week five times while helping the Wildcats to an 11-1 record.
FIELD HOCKEY
WPI senior forward and captain Bridget Sullivan scored the only goal of the game with 6:13 left in regulation to give the Engineers a 1-0 win over Springfield on Homecoming Day in Worcester on October 5.
Sullivan knocked home her own rebound to put the Engineers on the scoreboard with her sixth of the season and 19th of her career. The play started with Abby O'Sullivan dribbling the ball down the left side into the circle. Her shot was redirected by Lauren Dishong and then ended up on the stick of Sullivan, whose second shot proved to be the game winner.
Rivier University junior midfielder Jaclyn Fraser scored her first goal of the season during a 3-2 Raiders loss to Becker. Fraser, who has played in all 12 games for the Raiders this season, starting 11 of them, also has two assists on the season.
MARATHONS
Turning away from the college sports, a handful of locals participated in two marathons recently in Lowell and then in Chicago.
At the Ashworth Awards Bay State Marathon in Lowell on Sunday, Wilmington High cross-country and track coach Brian Schell was 55th overall with a time of 2:57.12.1.
Then in the half marathon, Jill Chisholm, the founder the popular Sole Sisters Club, also cracked the top 100 as she was 54th at 1:29.47.6.
Only two other Wilmington residents competed and that was Jess Madore, who was 514th at 2:04.57.9 and Daniel King, who was 773rd at 2:27.12.8.
A total of seven runners from Wilmington competed in the prestigious Chicago Marathon, with one of them, 21-year old Connor Bailey, far exceeding his own expectations by finishing in a time of 3:53:02
“I felt great. I finished way faster than I was aiming to,” Bailey said. “The race was amazing lots of fun and I have to say easier than I expected it to be.”
Other Wilmington runners included Jacqueline Santini 3:54.23; Kristi Templeton 4:14.49; Lindsay Leahy 4:38.19; Cathy D'Augusta 5:05.29; Kristen Harris 5:20.58 and Chloe Callahan 5:41.28.
Billerica’s Lisa Botte, who is originally from Wilmington and ran with several of the other Sole Sisters members, finished at 5:05.29.
