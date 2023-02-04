WILMINGTON — If someone were to take a guess of the main characteristics of an 0-15 high school basketball team, they would most likely point to lack of talent, effort, and team camaraderie as the primary reasons for their losing season.
If that person was making an attempt to describe the Wilmington High School boys basketball team, they would be completely inaccurate.
On Tuesday night, the team was trailing by 20 points in the late minutes of the third quarter, and players weren’t seen sulking, giving up, or bad mouthing each other. They were seen chanting “defense” on the bench during a defensive possession.
“That’s what the coaches have been preaching,” said head coach Jon Amico. “We can’t give up. I can’t imagine what going 0 and fifteen is like as a player, I know what it’s like as a coach. They still haven’t given up, which is awesome.”
The ‘Cats ultimately fell by a score of 61-45, but were very much in the game in the first half.
Wilmington opened up the game with a strong first quarter, only trailing by a score of 12-9. They continued a fast pace of play through the second quarter, trailing by nine points when the buzzer sounded.
If Wilmington limited their first half turnovers, the score would most likely have been in their favor.
“We had eighteen turnovers in the first half,” said Amico. “That’s been our problem all year. That was the main thing that killed us tonight.”
Michael Oatis had eight first half points as well as a strong defensive effort all game on Wakefield star Ethan Margolis.
“It was his best game offensively and he was covering (Ethan) Margolis, who’s one of the best players in the league,” said Amico. “He’s very good. I thought Mikey did a good job on him.”
A 15-4 Wakefield run to start the third quarter is what put the game out of reach for Amico and his squad.
Despite the loss, Noah Spencer has continued his strong play as of late, scoring ten points while grabbing nine rebounds.
“He’s been on a little bit of a roll the last couple games,” said Amico. “He’s been hitting his layups and he’s been hitting his free throws which has helped him out a ton. He’s just an incredible rebounder for someone with his size. He’s covering kids that are four, five, six inches taller than him and he’s still grabbing a board. He uses his body very well.”
The Wildcats were also led by Tiago Gomez (seven points) and Ayden Balter (five points).
“We hung with them for two and a half quarters and that’s the best team in the league so it was a good effort I thought,” said Amico.
Before Tuesday’s loss to Wakefield, Wilmington battled with Burlington, falling by a score of 72-40 to yet another highly skilled team.
“They’re just as good as Wakefield,” said Amico. “They can all shoot, they can all break you down. They’re fast, they get out in transition and they’re a well coached team.”
Similar to Tuesday’s clash with Wakefield, Amico’s squad was hanging around in the game in the first half.
“We were down eleven at half and we missed sixteen layups,” said Amico. “So we were right there again in the first half, we played tough. I thought we hung with them for two and a half quarters and then the lack of experience took over and they’re just a very talented team.”
Spencer (17 points) and Balter (nine points) had strong performances for the ‘Cats.
As Amico focuses on the final five games of the season, he’s hoping the team can leave this season on a high note.
“We close out with some teams we’ve all seen before, so we know we can hang with all of them,” said Amico. “Hopefully we can close out strong and get a couple wins under our belt and some momentum going for next year.”
