WILMINGTON — It was a strong week of play for the Wilmington High School boys’ hockey team. The Wildcats defeated Shawsheen Tech, 5-1, last Thursday, were defeated by one of the top teams in the entire state in Arlington, 4-1 (1-1 entering third period) and then trounced a struggling Pentucket Sachems squad 8-1 in a non-league game played Monday afternoon at Ristuccia Exposition Center.
The 2-1 weeks puts the Wildcats at 6-5-1 overall, and now need either seven points in their last eight games to qualify for the state tournament with a .500 record or better, or they can also get in with one win against either Wakefield, Stoneham or Tewksbury to get in by the Sullivan Rule (.500 record or better against D2 or D3 teams).
“(The Pentucket game) was a case where we were looking for the two points to help us get into the tournament, and it also helps us with the Sullivan Rule,” said Wilmington head coach Steve Scanlon. “If we get one more win against Wakefield, Stoneham or Tewksbury, we can qualify that way. We’re trying to get there on our own (with a .500 record or better).
“We’ve got 13 points with eight games left, so we still have a lot of work to do but Wakefield is playing better. We’re going to have Medford and Lexington coming up and we’re hoping to be competitive with them. Lexington has a real good goalie, but otherwise I think our speed will bother them, but we also have to come to play. We told the kids that we want to win the nine periods this week. We just go one period at a time and we won three and now we’re down to six.”
In the Pentucket win, junior Cam Cedrone recorded his second win of his career in the net. He made 17 saves before coming out midway through the third period in favor of Liam Crowley (4 saves), who has been up from the JV team for the past three games as starting goalie Anthony Cuozzo has been out sick.
Cedrone was able to relax a bit in the Pentucket game as his teammates gave him a 3-0 lead just 3:48 into the game, but on Saturday that wasn’t the case. He was exceptional in the loss to Arlington.
“It was a very good game,” said Scanlon. “Arlington comes as advertised — they are quick, deep and skilled. Sam Cedrone played great in the net. He saw 42 shots and stopped 38 of them. It was a 1-1 game early in the third period and I thought we just ran out of gas.
“They have a lethal power play and we did a good job and killed off three of them. The fourth one they got one which made it 3-1 and then they go an inconsequential goal real late. Sam played very well. He gave us a chance and kept us in the game. We didn’t do a whole lot offensively. We had some chances and Joe Hill got a short-handed goal.”
Arlington is currently the No. 2 ranked team in all of Eastern Mass, according to the latest Boston Herald Poll, with league rival Burlington at No. 1, before their loss Monday to Malden Catholic.
Of Wilmington’s five losses, all but one have come against four of the top ten teams in the Herald’s Division 1-Poll with No. 1 Burlington, No. 2 Belmont, No. 6 Reading and No. 10 Belmont. The ‘Cats lost two of those four games by one goal, one game by two goals and the fourth was the loss to Arlington, tied going to the third period.
In the win over Pentucket, seven different players found the back of the net with Derek Gallucci the lone player with multiple goals with two. Hill, Christian Robarge, Peter Kourkoutas and Zach Kincaid each had a goal and an assist.
Matt Pendenza and Robert Courtney had the other goals. James Kourkoutas had two assists, while, Andrew Gallucci, Jared Venezia, Riley Fitzgerald, Justin Crowley and Chris Bernazani each had one assist.
Wilmington faced D1 foe Medford on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and they will be on the road Saturday night to face Lexington for a 7:30 pm start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.