WOBURN – A week after capturing the Middlesex League Freedom Division for the second year in a row, posting their second undefeated season (6-0 overall, 5-0 in the league), the good fortunates continued for the Wilmington High School Girls' Cross-Country team.
On Monday, the Wildcats competed in the annual Middlesex League Championship Meet held at the Woburn Country Club. The 'Cats finished fifth overall, trailing Arlington, Lexington, Wakefield and Winchester – three of those four teams compete in the Liberty Conference.
For the second straight meet, the 'Cats were led by junior Hannah Bryson, who would easily win the Most Improved Athlete Award if the school ever gave one. She was seventh overall, earning All-Conference honors with her time of 19:39.0.
“Her time is over a minute faster than what she ran on this course last year, and it's actually faster than what Addy and (last year's top runner) Shea (Cushing) ran at this meet last year. Hannah's just getting better and better,” said coach Joe Patrone.
In the must-win dual meet last week, Bryson emerged as the team's top performer which ultimately gave the team the victory over Wakefield. The Warriors did finish higher than the 'Cats this time, but Bryson was once again strong right from the get-go and all the way to the finish line.
“Last year she was running two miles at 12:20 and I told her that I think she can break 12 minutes,” said Patrone. “Hannah is already ahead of where Shea was at this time last year, (and she's just a junior). Hannah has set herself up to be one of the top distance girls not just in the Freedom Division but in the entire Middlesex League, and maybe even statewide at this point. She just gets better and better and this has been such a great season for her.”
Charlotte Kiley was the team's second overall finisher as she was 29th overall at 19:39. Sophomore Addy Hunt was bothered by a knee problem and she finished 30th at 20:57.1. Senior Mallory Brown was 46th at 22:22.4 and Mia Stryhalaleck was 56th at 23:14.9.
“The girls ran great. They were crowned league champs and finished at 6-0, undefeated for the second straight year. If you include the track seasons, it's been five straight undefeated seasons. The girls are just on a tremendous streak right now,” said Patrone.
In the 3K freshmen race, Isabella Zaya was 21st at 14:36.8 and Cayley Israelson was 26th at 16:37.1.
BOYS
On the boys side, the Wildcats finished 10th out of 11 teams, with Burlington, Wakefield and Lexington as the top three teams. As a team, Wilmington enjoyed so many great individual performances.
“I thought the boys ran great. For the most part their times were good. Jameson was our top runner and he finished over a minute faster than his time at this same course from last year,” said Patrone. “Jake Cronin was 20 seconds faster than last year and Roman Moretti was 15 seconds faster. (The returning runners) all ran better than they did last year. Gavin Dong is just a freshman and he continues to get better and better. He's moving up the charts every single day and was our number three runner today.”
Burns was the team's top performer as he was 41st overall at 17:46.4. He was followed by Dean Ciampa (48th, 18:27.8), Dong (52nd, 18:45.2), Roman Moretti (53rd, 18:46.7), Noah Carriere (54th, 18:51.2), Jake Cronin (58th, 19:15.7) and Brayden Gorski (60th, 19:18.4).
In the 5K JV race, Vihbush Sivakumar was 34th overall at 18:57.9 and he was followed by Michael Dynan (62nd, 19:50.1), Nicholas Samaha (86th, 20:40.4), Christian Niceforo (87th, 20:45.9), Spencer Bagtaz (101st, 21:21.2) and Nathan Cardin (104th, 21:27.8).
Finally in the 3K freshman race, David Dynan was 20th at 11:07.1, followed by Conor Burns (31st, 11:24.3) and Evan Cummings (49th, 12:17.8).
LEAGUE AWARDS
Patrone announced that Addy Hunt was named the Middlesex League Freedom Division's Most Valuable Player (Runner), while Bryson was named to the All-Conference team, and both Kiley and Brown were named as All-Stars. On the boys side, Ciampa was named a league All-Star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.