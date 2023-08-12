Things have been exciting as of late for Wilmington Little League softball.
Led by a board that includes Mike Tentindo, Erin Boland, Lauren Callahan, Kate Sughrue, Maraland New, Billy Norman, Paul Maiella, Michelle Drozdowski and Brian LaClair, the program has grown considerably in recent months.
Wilmington’s summer teams play in the Middle Essex Softball League and had a 10U and 12U squad compete this summer, competing against teams including Lowell, Bedford, Acton-Boxborough, Tewksbury, Chelmsford and Dracut.
10U summary:
Wilmington had an excellent season, winning five of its first seven games with losses only to Tewksbury and Chelmsford.
“We have a great team that have all continued from spring season and are developing at all skill levels through our summer program,” said Kate Edwards, Wilmington Vice President of softball.
“We are fortunate to have several players who have played at the 10U level for three years now and will be moving up to 12U in the fall. They have become excellent team leaders and have really set the tone for our summer.”
Edwards said the program focuses on more than just wins and losses.
“The goal for the 10U team is to develop players at a lot of different positions and to have fun,” she said. “Our team has really had the opportunity to make that happen because our players are willing to try different positions. Our guiding principles are to have fun, hustle, and bring a good attitude.”
The 10U team included pitchers Angelina Cormier, Alice Barry, Anna Saragosa, Brooke Cambpell and Grace Ruwet.
Catchers were Maeve Hennigan, Anna Edwards, Addison Stanton, Audrey Campbell, Avery Campbell and Elena Guarino.
Fielders included Adriana Ientile, Addison Antonellis and McKinlee Greland.
Several important alternate players also stepped in when Wilmington otherwise would have had to forfeit due to summer vacations and other conflicts, a group that included Morgan Mather, Adelyn Cowles and Megan Nganga.
The 10U coaches included Kate Edwards, Tony Saragosa, Kelly Stanton and Michael Guarino.
“Thanks to the parents and springtime 10U coaches who have pitched in to get the field ready, provide rides, and generally help out the team,” Edwards added.
12U summary:
The U12 had a solid season, winning four of its first five games with two wins over Tewksbury and triumphs against Billerica and Chelmsford.
“We have a mix of players new to the program, some returning after a few years away and players that have been in the program for several years,” said coach Dennis Marasca. “The coaches have been really impressed by the players’ commitment to teamwork, supporting each other in the field and at bat, and their willingness and ability to play multiple positions during a game. We have so many interchangeable parts which has really benefitted us during games.”
Ashley Anderson, Callie Lamarche, and Lauren Smith handled the majority of the pitching while Liv Marasca and Julia Zaya did the catching while Carrie Gillis, Caitlin Barrett and Angelina Cifuentes anchored the lineup at first and third base.
Marley White, Bridget Bloom, Ella Connolly and Lilah Fisher were strong in the middle infield and Sophia Fiore flew around the bases.
Kendall Barme and Ellie Haddad helped handled the outfield.
Coaches of the 12U team are Marasca, Brian Gillis, Sebastian Cifuentes, Julie Barrett and Dennis Connolly.
