Junior pitcher Ally Moran tossed a no-hitter in game one as the Framingham State University softball team split a pair of games with Bridgewater State in a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) doubleheader at Alumni Field. Behind Moran's dominance in the circle the Rams took game one 4-0 before falling 10-2 in six innings in game two.
In the opener, Moran retired 21 of the 24 batters she faced, gave up just a pair of walks and struck out eight. One BSU hitter reached on an error. Moran set down the first 12 hitters before issuing a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fifth inning.
For her efforts, Moran was named the Framingham State Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 10th as well as the MASCAC Softball Pitcher of the Week honors after going 1-1 in two appearances. She tossed a complete-game no hitter in the Rams 4-0 win over Bridgewater State. She faced 24 batters retiring 21 of them surrendering just two walks with eight strikeouts. Earlier in the week she went six innings against Brandeis allowing three earned runs on eight hits with two strikeouts.
On the season, Moran is 5-7 with one save and a 1.84 ERA. In 72.1 innings, she has struck out 51 batters.
Staying on the mound, senior Logan MacDonald of Babson College improved to 8-2 on the season with a six-inning complete game, 11-3 victory in the second game of a doubleheader over the Coast Guard. In the win, she gave up eight hits, while walking one and striking out one.
On the season, MacDonald has her 8-2 mark with one save and a 2.00 ERA. In 73.1 innings, she has struck out 42 batters.
Over at Lesley College, senior first baseman Antonia Kieran has appeared in all 18 games and at the plate she is batting .237 with 10 RBI, which also includes five doubles and five stolen bases.
TRACK AND FIELD
At the Merrimack College Alumni Classic, a handful of local athletes competed and did very well. Former Town Crier Male Athlete of the Year Joe Gaudreau of UMass-Lowell, was third in the 200-meters and fourth in the 100 with respective times of 22.26 and 11.19 seconds. His freshman teammate Sean Riley was sixth in the 400-meters at 52.29 seconds.
Also, two former Shawsheen Tech stars, who both attend Merrimack College, also did well. Ralph Desrosiers was 19th in the 200-meters at 24.28 seconds and then on the female side Alexandria DiPerri was extremely busy as she was part of the second place 4x100 relay team (50.08), was 10th in the long jump (16-4.25), was 17th in the 100 (13.91) and 21st in the 200 (26.49).
The Bryant track and field teams brought home five event wins and the recent Black and Gold Invitational, their lone home meet of the 2022 season. Among the wins included Emma Garrity in the 400-meters with a time of 55.23 seconds. That is a personal best and a new school record.
At the Springfield Classic, two former WHS high jumpers continued in those events at the collegiate level. Juliana Patrone of Bridgewater State, finished seventh, clearing 4-09.75 and Hannah LaVita of Springfield, was 10th clearing 4-07.75.
BASEBALL
Back in action for the first time in ten days, the bats for the Franklin Pierce University Baseball team showed no sign of any rust with a doubleheader sweep of Saint Rose in non-conference play. In the first game, a grand slam from junior Graham Smith highlighted a 19-hit attack in a 20-10 Franklin Pierce victory.
On the season, Smith has appeared in 25 games and has a .278 batting average with two home runs, 17 RBI, while he also has three doubles, 13 walks and 11 stolen bases.
A few days later, junior right-hander Danny Gracia started for FP and went five innings and recorded a no-decision in an 11-7 win over St. Anselm. In the five innings, Gracia allowed four runs on eight hits while he walked two and struck out one.
On the season, he is 3-1, a 3.82 ERA and one complete game. In 33 innings, he has struck out 26.
Freshman Tyler Fenton has pitched in five games for the Rivier University team. In seven innings, he has struggled a bit with his command with eight walks and has posted a 5.14 ERA. At the plate, he has gone 1-for-6 thus far.
Over at Northern Essex CC, the No. 4 nationally ranked team in the country for junior colleges, Tristan Ciampa has contributed to the success, going 2-0 on the mound with a 1.13 ERA. In 16 innings, he has struck out 25.
