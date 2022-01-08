For the first time since the 2000-’01 season, Wilmington High School will have a Varsity Gymnastics program. Back in August, the School Committee approved a Co-Op/Co-Ed program with Bedford and the team opens its season this Friday with a meet at Wakefield. The team has 18 gymnastics, including eight from Wilmington. Pictured from left include Alli Ganley, Alexa Graziano, Rachel Gonzalez, Jenna Danieli, and Kiera Warford. Missing from photo includes Emily Provost, Sophie Jones and Maddie Widomski. (photo by JoeBrownphotos.com).