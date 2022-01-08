WILMINGTON – It's officially back!
After 20 years from when the Wilmington High School Gymnastics program was dropped back in January of 2002, the newly formed Wilmington/Bedford Co-Op/Co-Ed gymnastics program returns this winter season and will open the season on Friday with an away meet at Wakefield High.
Wilmington previously had gymnastics from what's believed the 1980 season until the end of the 2001 season, and then was dropped before the 2002 season due to lack of numbers, lack of funding, while the program had a 30-consecutive loss streak at the time, and had gone over a decade without a winning season, the last one believed to be in 1988.
Behind legwork from former Athletic Directors Ed Harrison and Tim Alberts back three and four years ago, and then a final push by current Athletic Directors Mia Muzio (Wilmington), Keith Mangan (Bedford) and the two school committees, the intention is to have the partnership for two years before both schools branch off on their own.
This year's team currently has 18 members, which includes eight from Wilmington. The team will be coached by Kristen Hannon, an employee at Gym Street USA here in town, which is also the home of the team with practices and home meets.
“Working at Gym Street, a lot of the kids on the team from Wilmington have been here or have filtered through here,” said Hannon. “I know a bunch of them have been trying since they were in middle school to get this program going again. My boss here would say that we have a ton of kids at the gym who also go to Wilmington High, so if they started a program, he was hoping that they would be able to train here at Gym Street.
“He also wanted to provide a coach from here, which makes sense as it's an easy transition for the kids who currently go here. It also makes it easier because I'm already here as opposed to a coach coming from somewhere else.
“It took a very long time (for the program) to finally happen so a lot of the kids who would have done it, are now doing other sports like cheerleading or basketball and other sports. I know there's also a handful of kids who graduated in the last year or two so they missed it. It also wasn't budgeted for this year, but then that changed with all of the interest from both schools, Wilmington and Bedford. They pulled the trigger and ended up with 18 kids actually and that's pretty good considering it's a first-year program.”
The team consists of six seniors, six juniors, two sophomores and three freshmen. There's a mix of experience club gymnasts and also several gymnasts with limited experience or trying the sport for the first time.
“Some of the kids used to train here at GymStreet so I know a bunch of them. They have made Eastern Regionals and States at Level-9, they have been regional and state champions so it's good to have them under my wing again and be able to coach them again,” said Hannon. “It's nice to see some new faces and have a variety of skills from other gyms where I have seen them compete and I know their names, but I didn't know them personally. Now I'll get a chance to know them personally, give them my expertise in the sport, all while trying to keep a fun oriented, safe program going.
“We want them to use their own skills, learn some new skills and also meet new kids because this is a Co-Op so we have the two towns.”
There's eight Wilmington kids including senior Jenna Danieli, juniors Alexa Graziano, Rachel Gonzalez and Emily Provost as well as sophomore Alissa Ganley and freshmen Sophie Jones, Keira Warford and Maddie Widomski.
The Bedford residents include seniors Jaida Edey, Madison Marchionna, Sophia Mola and Sasha Wintner, juniors Mikayla Comeiro, Selima Chan and Brooke Stuzynski, sophomore Adeline Silva and freshman Melanie Perales. Also on the team is senior Tyler Rauch of Bedford, who is also the only boy.
“If the town(s) does not have a male gymnastics team, then the male is given the opportunity to join the female team, but they do however have to follow the girls rules and the girls events,” said Hannon.
The coach said that this Friday's meet will be about the seniors, so the six of them will compete in as many events as possible. The thought there is to get them as much competition as possible in case COVID interrupts or ends the season.
After that, it would appear that Machionna, Edey, Wintner, Comeiro, Graziano, Provost and Ganley are the more experienced gymnasts, who could all at some point compete in the All-Around, meaning all four events, balance beam, vault, unparallel bars and the floor exercise.
Wilmington/Bedford will be on the road for the first two meets at Wakefield on Friday and then at Reading next Wednesday. The first home meet will be held on January 20th against Stoneham.
