WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School girls basketball team is at the halfway mark of their 20 game campaign this winter season. A first year head coach combined with a young squad of hoopers didn’t set the squad up for success, but their 3-7 record doesn’t completely reflect where this team is at.
On Friday, head coach Chris Frissore and his squad proved that sentiment further, dropping a close game to Watertown by a score of 30-23.
In one of the lowest scoring games of their season, it was a defensive battle all night, which Frissore was pleased with.
“I challenged them today,” said Frissore following the loss. “I told them I wanted under forty points and they succeeded. I one hundred percent am very happy with the way they played defense.”
In the first half, the Wildcat defense allowed just 17 points. The problem was, the Wilmington offense only contributed seven points. Frissore was prepared to face a zone defense through watching Watertown on film, but was surprised to see some wrinkles in it that threw the Wildcats in an offensive drought.
“It was a different zone than I think we thought,” said Frissore. “But still, there’s things to beat the zone and we practiced those things. Especially in the first half, we were just doing our own thing out there. We weren’t doing what was coached.”
In the second quarter specifically, the Wildcats scored just one basket, forcing the Wildcats out of the paint and forcing them to shoot from the perimeter.
“One of our flaws is I’m a shoot first coach,” admitted Frissore. “If you’re open, take it. So when we play a zone, there’s a lot of shots that you’re like, I’m pretty open and you end up shooting it and that’s what they want you to do. If you don’t get red hot, you’re (in trouble).”
The Wildcats didn’t start to get hot until the second half, draining a pair of triples at the end of the quarter to cut the deficit to six.
The scoring opened up the most in the fourth quarter, partly due to Wilmington’s effective full court press resulting in a few buckets off turnovers.
“It’s what we are accustomed to,” said Frissore of the press. “At this point it’s just how we play defense. For the most part, you will probably see us press the whole time.”
Although shots started to fall, so did Watertown’s, eliminating any chance of a comeback.
“We just started hitting some shots so then we started to play a little harder and they might have started to panic a little bit,” said Frissore. “So we got a couple turnovers and we capitalized on some but then were a little out of control for others.”
In the effort, Eva Boudreau led the way for Wilmington with ten points and three rebounds. Allesandra Delgenio also provided a huge boost for the team throughout the game, notching five points and a commanding nine rebounds.
The Wildcats looked to move past the loss, eyeing Woburn on Monday, ultimately losing to the powerhouse by a score of 61-41.
“I was very happy with the way we played,” said Frissore. “We were down by two at half and they are one of the best teams in the state. We played with them right there through half.”
However, the Tanners showed why they are considered to be a top team in the state, opening up the game in the second half of play.
“In the second half, we started out a little cold and they went on a run. We were still in it, but by the fourth quarter they were up by about 14 and we just weren’t getting shots to fall. All in all, it was a pretty good confidence boost after two bad losses.”
Once again, the Wildcats were led by Boudreau (18 points) in the effort.
“We got the ball off the jump and she stuck her first three right away,” said Frissore. “I knew we were ready to play. It was good for our team to see it go through and to go from there.”
When Frissore looks at his team’s 3-7 record, he knows his squad has more to prove.
“I personally think that could easily be five and five at least and maybe even better. We’ve had a couple bad losses and we’ve had a couple good losses. We’ve played some really hard teams.”
Looking ahead, the Wildcats have ten games to move their way up the power rankings as the state-wide tournament approaches.
“I think the next ten games we can easily finish seven and three,” said Frissore. “Not easily, but a winning record in the next ten games is definitely what I’m pushing for. If we do that, we’ll be able to make the tournament.”
To make that goal a reality, Frissore has a few things that he wants his team to improve on in practice.
“One thing we are definitely going to be going over is playing against the zone,” said Frissore. “We lost playing against a zone and we are about to play a zone on Friday.”
But when Frissore looks back to the beginning of the season, he is proud of the way his players bought in to most of his coaching points, and it gives him confidence his team will continue to adapt and work hard.
“The things I’ve emphasized at the beginning of the year, we really have picked up on the type of man to man defense that I’ve really tried to hone in on. That’s been pretty good, so I’m hoping that if I can spend enough time on the offensive side hopefully we can go from there.”
