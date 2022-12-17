WILMINGTON – Last winter was the start of it – well in track terms that is. It was the start of a magical run – pun intended – with the Wilmington High School girls' indoor track-and-field team finished 5-0, were crowned league champions and finished second in both the Division 4 State Relay and Division 4 State Championship Meets.
Four months later, mostly the same core of athletes then led the Wildcats to their first ever state championship title during the spring track season.
So now less than a year removed from the terrific indoor season, head coach Joe Patrone, who took over the reigns during the middle of the winter season, knows that the team lost a handful of talented athletes and point scorers for dual meets, but thinks there's enough left in the tank to remain a contender in both the league and then hopefully come post-season time.
“We lost a lot of very good athletes to graduation but we have many talented athletes returning,” he said. “Our numbers are low (only 23 girls), but with the talent that we have, we should be competitive in the Middlesex league Freedom Division.”
Of the seven key seniors who graduated, all but one is competing at the collegiate level at the likes of Merrimack, Holy Cross, UVM and Springfield.
This year's captains include seniors Mallory Brown and Kayla Flynn as well as junior Molly MacDonald. Brown will compete in distance events, Flynn in the high jump and hurdles, and then MacDonald in sprints and relays.
There's also six other returning letter winners, including juniors Alison and Emily Doherty, Emily Grace, Mollie Osgood and Mia Stryhalaleck, and then sophomore Addy Hunt.
The Doherty sisters, as well as Grace, will see time in the sprinting and relay events and Stryhalaleck in the distance events.
Hunt is one of the premier middle to distance runners in the area, already taking home many medals in both indoor and outdoor track, while she was named the Middlesex League Freedom Division's Runner of the Year this past fall during the cross-country season.
Then Osgood finished second in the high jump at last year's state meet, only to win it during the outdoor season.
There's just four newcomers to the squad, juniors Ava Kennedy and Alexis Melvin, as well as sophomore Maddie Krueger and freshman Cate MacDonald. Kennedy and Krueger are throwers and MacDonald and Melvin will be in the sprints and relays.
WINTER FESTIVAL MEET
On Saturday, the Wildcats participated in the 'Winter Festival Meet' held at the Reggie Lewis Center. Junior Mollie Osgood had quite the day to lead the team.
“A major performance came from Mollie Osgood, who won the high jump, tying her personal best, qualifying for the Division 4 State Meet, and also qualifying for the Rising Stars portion of the New Balance Nationals with a jump of 5-2,” said Patrone.
He also pointed out that Alison Doherty finished at 7.70 seconds in the 55-meter dash, which was good for fifth place and also qualified her for the state meet.
In terms of top ten place finishes besides Osgood and Doherty, Hunt was third in the 600 in 1:48.38, Kayla Flynn was fifth in the high jump (4-9), Molly MacDonald was 8th in the 55-meter dash (7.94) and Osgood was 9th in the 55-meter hurdles in 10.41 seconds.
Also two relay teams did well. The 4x200 team of Molly MacDonald, Grace and the Doherty sisters finished fourth at 1:56.14 and then the team of Hunt, Brown, Cate MacDonald and Melvin finished sixth in the 4x400 in 4:36.91.
Additionally, Cate MacDonald was 14th in the 600 in 1:54.69, Brown was also 15th in the mile in 6:12.05, Melvin was 16th in the 300 (47.25), Emily Doherty was also 21st in the 55-meter hurdles (8.26) and Flynn was 23rd in the 55-meter hurdles in 11.23.
Rounding out the competitors include Vivian DeBlois (9.69) and Maddie Curcio (12.56) in the 55-meter hurdles, Stryhalaleck finished 27th in the mile in 6:32.73. Grace and Gabby Fitzgibbons finished 18th and 53rd in the 300 at 47.31 and 51.73. Then in the shot put, Krueger was 11th (25-01.25), Kennedy was 18th (23-04.50) and Christina Chesbrough was 23rd (21-08.50).
Wilmington will open up the dual meet season on Thursday against Wakefield (4:30 pm) at the gorgeous New Balance Facility in Brighton.
