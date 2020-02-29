WAYLAND – While the regular season may have been a struggle at times for the Wilmington High Wrestling team due to a depleted roster, the post season offered a chance for some Wildcats stars to show what they can do against some of the best wrestlers in the state.
Over the past couple of weeks some members of the Wildcats have done just that, first at the Division 2 North Sectionals two weeks ago, and most recently this past weekend at the Division 3 State Tournament at Wayland High School.
The Wildcats sent three wrestlers to the tournament, and each of them came away with at least one win, while one, junior Joe Ganley, advanced all the way to the finals.
Sophomore Luke Vitale (106 pounds) and junior Shane Penney (132) each went 1-2 at the tournament, while Ganley was 3-1. As McKenna points out, any win at the state tournament is an accomplishment to be proud of.
“Some guys, some good wrestlers, battle all four years and can’t get a win at the state tournament,” McKenna said. “Being able to experience that is very special.”
Ganley had the best day of all the Wildcats, advancing all the way to the finals at 126 pounds before being eliminated by Connor Keegan of Sandwich. Ganley, coming off winning the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament last weekend, had rolled to victory in his first three matches leading up to the final.
He started his tournament with a pair of wins on Friday afternoon, getting the better of Oliver Cerne of Wayland in the first round in a time of 3:41. The win was the 100th of Ganley’s career and propelled him into the quarterfinals where he pinned Devin Lewis of Hampden Charter School in a time of 1:45. In his first match of the day on Saturday Ganley powered his way to a 12-4 major decision over Alex Turcotte of Norton before being stopped by Keegan in a 6-1 decision.
“Joe had a dominant tournament,” McKenna said. “In the finals, he just ran into a very tough competitor. Joe had beaten him earlier in the year, and he was wrestling great all weekend, so we felt good going in, but he wasn’t able to get his offense going like he wanted to.
“I think the kid kind of knew what to expect, having faced Joe before, and he did some things to slow him down.”
The loss in the finals, however, could not diminish what was a great performance in the tournament by Ganley, who became just the fourth underclassman in school history to advance to the finals of the state tournament, joining Derek Hanley, Steve Sughrue and Sean Adams.
“It stings right now for Joe, but he has had a great season, and he will get a chance to continue this weekend at All-States,” McKenna said. “It was a great experience for him. I knew he wanted to do better, but now he knows what to expect in a situation like that and he will be ready to get back there next year as a senior.”
Penney is another junior for the Wildcats who has had an outstanding season, including earning a fourth place finish at last week’s Division 3 North Sectional. He did not place in the states, going 1-2 for the tournament, earning his lone win over Nick Crupi of Ashland in a major decision by a score of 14-0, but he actually wrestled very well.
He started his day on Friday by putting up a tremendous battle against number two seed Mike LaFreniere of Taconic Regional. Penney ultimately wound up getting pinned by his talented opponent, but he trailed only 2-0 at the time and gave LaFreniere all he could handle.
“This was Shane’s third time at the state tournament, so he kind of know what to expect and that is a great weapon to have,” McKenna said. “We knew he had a tough draw, but he went out and did a great job. That kid is very strong, but Joe is a battler. I think Shane took the kid by surprise. I don’t think he knew what was coming at him in the first round.”
Penney was eventually eliminated from the tournament in a 6-4 overtime loss to Josh Bounelle of Franklin Country.
Like Ganley, Penney will look to return to the state tournament next season, as will Luke Vitale, who competed at the tournament this season as just a sophomore. Vitale had finished second at last week’s sectional tournament, and he went 1-2 this week at states.
“Being able to see what he has accomplished this season as a first year wrestler, and the way he has grown into someone who can win a match at the state tournament has been great,” McKenna said. “At the beginning of the year, he was still learning how to prepare and keep his weight and things like that, and now at the end of the year, he qualifies for states and picks up a win.”
Vitale’s win came over Matthew Small of Gateway, with Vitale winning by pin in a time of 1:27.
Ganley will look to make the Wildcats proud this weekend when he competes at the All-State Tournament at Methuen High School starting on Friday. McKenna feels like Ganley can do well against the best competition the state has to offer.
“I think his goal all year has been to get to All-States and to place at All-States,” McKenna said. “He has given himself that opportunity and he can certainly compete with anybody he will face at the tournament.”
