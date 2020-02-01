WILMINGTON – Call it revenge. Call it redemption. Call it whatever you want, but last week was a vivid example of just how far the Wilmington High Girls Basketball team has come since the beginning of the season.
After avenging a season opening loss to Burlington with a win over the Red Devils last Tuesday night, the Wildcats picked up another statement win on Friday night, routing Middlesex League Freedom Division rival Wakefield by a score of 52-36 in front of a packed house at Cushing Gymnasium.
It was the seventh win in a row for the Wildcats, improving them to 7-3 on the season, and undoubtedly the most important win of the season to this point.
The win puts them in a first place tie atop Middlesex League Freedom Division along with Burlington, who defeated Stoneham the same night. Wakefield had been in a three-way tie for the top along with Wilmington and Burlington entering Friday night’s action.
The win was also in stark contrast to the last time the two teams met, in the third game of the season, when the Wildcats played perhaps their worst game of the season on their way to a 47-35 defeat.
As well as the Wildcats had been playing during their six game win streak heading into Friday’s game, there had still been flaws, as evidenced by a very slow start in the win over Burlington when they fell behind 10-0 in the early going. There was no slow start in this one, however, as the Wildcats went out to leads of 8-0 and 14-2 in the first quarter, before leading 14-7 after the first eight minutes.
“We came ready to play tonight,” Wilmington coach Jessica Robinson said. “I think we had a little bit of that feeling in our gut from that loss in December. It was a bit of redemption for us. “It was not so much getting off to a fast start as it was playing to the level we are capable of playing at and not looking back.”
Leading the way in that first quarter for the Wildcats were junior center Kylie DuCharme and senior guard Jenna Tavanese, with the duo combining for all 14 Wilmington points, with eight coming from DuCharme and six coming from Tavanese. It was the start of a big night for the duo, with DuCharme scoring 21 points, while also grabbing 20 rebounds and Tavanese scoring 17 points to go along with five steals. Senior Olivia Almeida also chipped in with nine points.
“They played defense with a triangle and two where their goal was to make someone besides Kylie or Jenna beat them, and that didn’t really slow either one of them down,” Robinson said. “They were still able to produce the way they would on a normal night.”
Wilmington kept up the pace in the second quarter, extending the lead to as many as 16 points at 24-8, once again lead by Tavanese and DuCharme, including a sensational drive to the hoop and reverse layup by Tavanese midway through the quarter.
The Wildcats would lead 32-17 at the end of the first half and continued to impose their will on the Warriors in the third quarter with Almeida now contributing to the offense as well with six points in the quarter to help lead Wilmington to a 43-25 lead at the end of three.
While DuCharme, Tavanese and Almeida led the way offensively, they were not alone in turning this game into a blowout for the Wildcats, as their defensive pressure was equally as important to their total team effort.
“We have some great athletes on the team. Obviously, Kylie and Jenna and Olivia are the more polished basketball players, but Jenna Sweeney and Annie Wingate are outstanding athletes and are really the backbone of our full court pressure,” Robinson said. “You won’t see Annie show up in most of our stats, but she is all over the court and she is one of our best defenders. She doesn’t take any plays off. Soccer is the number one sport for both Annie and Jenna, but their great athleticism makes them great defenders for us.”
After closing out the Warriors with another strong defensive effort in the fourth quarter, Robinson and the 7-3 Wildcats turned their attention towards clinching a spot in the state tournament, needed three more wins to qualify.
“We have three to go in order to qualify for the tournament,” Robinson said. “Obviously, we will take it one game at a time, but we also look at everything big picture. If everything goes our way and we are playing our game there is no reason why we won’t qualify.”
The Wildcats took another step towards qualifying for the post season on Tuesday night when they picked up a big 40-37 road win over Arlington for their eighth win in row, improving to 8-3 on the season.
Unlike Friday night’s blowout, this was a thriller that came right down to the wire, with DuCharme hitting a clutch free throw in the final minute to give the Wildcats a 38-34 lead. But Arlington came right back with a three pointer to close within 38-37, and put the game in doubt before Tavanese calmly stepped to the line and knocked down two free throws to put Wilmington back up by three at 40-37.
DuCharme led the way offensively for the Wildcats with 17 points and 23 rebounds, while Tavanese had 16 points, and Sweeney, Wingate and Alyssa Morrison had strong defensive games.
Now at 8-3, the Wildcats need just two more wins to qualify for the third season under Robinson. The team began that quest on Wednesday night when they hosted St. Joseph’s Prep (3-8) with results of the game not known as of press time.
The busy week will continues with a trip to Stoneham (2-10) on Friday night, home against Tantasqua Regional (10-1) on Monday night at 5:00 pm, and then back home Tuesday night against Lexington (8-4) for a 5:30 pm start.
