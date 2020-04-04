A while back, when I had some extra time, I used to do a column "On This Date" in Wilmington sports history. I would go back to that week's edition of the Town Crier and pick out a few items and highlight those items in a column form.
Today with the coronavirus cancelling all of sports, I obviously have some free time to go back through the archives and write about the happenings that took place over the final week of March, dating back to 1970. Coincidentally, our longtime friend Jim McNally was featured twice on the same week, in 1980 and then in 2015.
2015
Jim McNally was featured as he opened up his boxing gymnasium in North Reading ... At the college level, former Town Crier Male Athlete of the Year Vinny Scifo had a big day helping the UMass-Amherst Baseball team defeat Dayton, 5-0, as he was 1-for-2 at the plate with four walks, a stolen base, one RBI and scored two runs ... On the female side, Taylor Hanley helped Worcester State sweep a doubleheader in softball with an 8-0 win over Lancaster and then a 3-2 win over Concordia. She was 1-for-1 with a double and a run scored in the first game and then was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles in the second game ... Joe Pendenza scored the lone goal for the Milwaukee Admirals in a 3-1 loss to Grand Rapids as he continued to his professional journey in minor league hockey ... Tessa Callahan was the second overall female finisher and first in her age group with a time of 21:44 in the St. Paddy's Day Foot Pursuit 5K Road Race.
2010
The WHS Boys Basketball team was honored at halftime of the Boston Celtics-Denver Nuggets game. The Wildcats were nominated by then TMHS Boys Basketball coach Jim Sullivan, who thought the team displayed the utmost display of sportsmanship for the town of Tewksbury during the Meghan McCarthy tribute game, held just a few days after McCarthy, a TMHS senior and three-sport athlete at the time, passed away due to cancer ... The Wilmington Rotary Club/Wilmington Trophy held a 3-on-3 Basketball tournament. The high school age winning team included Phil Witts, Chris DuChesne, Dwight Tesoro and Mike Sarault, and the Under 35 age group winners included Rich and Jon DeMarco along with Adam Rizzo ... At the college level, Carlton Lentini helped the Lasell College Baseball team defeat Norwich, 15-4, as he was 3-for-3 at the plate including scoring two runs, knocking in two and adding a walk. Bobby Sinopoli pitched six scoreless innings of two-hit ball to improve to 2-0 on the young season to help Westfield State beat Elms College, 5-0. On the female side, Erin McMahon collected her first collegiate win for the Merrimack College women's tennis team, as part of a doubles team, which won 8-3 in a match over Pace University.
2005
Andrea Gillis was set to run in her first Boston Marathon. She was a part of the Brigham and Women's Hospital Team ... Al Costabile was named the Athletic Director at Shawsheen Tech ... The annual Wilmington High Teachers verse Students Basketball game was held and among the players who were photographed included Clayton Huynh and former Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year Debbie Lyons and on the teacher's side it was current WHS Girls' Tennis coach Matt Hackett and former longtime math teacher, Carole King.
2000
A feature was written about Wilmington Youth Soccer, concentrating on where the league would hold its games for the season as the Shawsheen Fields were under construction ... Kristen Thomas and Chet Ferreira finished up playing in the Hockey Night in Boston Tournaments ... Brandon Marshall was crowned the 112-pound division champion at the Silver Mittens Boxing Tournament after defeating David Gamachesh of Maine.
1995
The Sixth Grade Boys Basketball team defeated Everett behind 10 points each from Jason Barrett and Mike MacNeil ... The WHS Girls Tennis team was gearing up for its upcoming season behind four seniors, Jamie Cassanello, Jill Oakleaf, Melanie Johnson and Amy Herman.
1990
Legendary teacher and coach Frank Kelley was inducted into the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame ... Twin Brothers Doug and Dave Lanzillo finished second and fourth, respectively, as part of the Men's B Team at the Eastern Interclub Championship Ski Race ... The eighth grade girls basketball team was defeated by Haverhill despite 15 points each by WHS Hall of Famer Adrienne Fay, as well as Lynette Sbano ... Chris Cowell served as a Ball Boy for the Boston Celtics and was photographed with his father and Hall of Famer Robert Parrish.
1985
The Eighth Grade Boys Basketball team defeated Danvers 42-21 behind 14 points from Steve Hanifan and 9 points from Jamey Robichaud.
1980
Former Town Crier Sports Editor Rick Cooke wrote an extensive feature story on Jim McNally, who was a 23-year-old professional boxer. At the time of the story, McNally was 9-1 and was hoping to fight Don Addison in about six months for the New England Light Heavyweight Championship Crown ... The Wilmington Jr League Youth Basketball All-Star game was held and on the girls side, Michelle Raso, Kelley Kavanaugh and Karen Anderson all competed.
1975
Wilmington Youth Hockey had complete control of the sports pages. The Mite B's defeated South Boston, 4-2 as David Fuller scored the first goal. The Squirt B-II team tied Burlington, 5-5, as Lane Fraser scored in the final minute of the play to tie the game up. He tipped in a shot taken by Brian MacLellan ... The Squirt B-I team lost 5-3 to South Boston as Ed Harding scored the first goal on a set up by Jeff Brown ... In Adult Hockey play, the Beavers beat the Blues, 6-5, as Charlie Miller had two goals and two assists for the winners and Jim Sughrue also had 2/2 but for the losing team.
1970
Leading the way in the The Sons of Italy Bowling League were Bill Kincaid, who had a high single score of 128, Frank Daniels with a high triple score of 329 and on the female side, Cynthia Esposito had both high scores of 130 and 330.
